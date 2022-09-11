Why is Red Bull Dolomitenmann so very, very hard? Peer pressure!

Running up 2,000 vertical metres over a mere 12km is no easy way to start a race – but that's the 'classic' route at Red Bull Dolomitenmann. The race is the original multi-sport adventure relay, with more than 35 years of history combining four unique disciplines – mountain running, paragliding, mountain biking and whitewater slalom. Each part of the race is hard in its own way – let's look at how and why.

The start of Red Bull Dolomitenmann © Mirja Geh / Red Bull Content Pool

Mountain Running: you'll be gasping for air

You don't need to be a mountain runner to understand that 2,000 vertical metres over a stretch of just 12km is steep – and the climb doesn't even start until you're a couple of klicks out from the start line. Given the level of talent in the field, the pace is fast right from the start – although it wasn't fast enough for Kenyan talent Patrick Kipngeno, who held back at first but then very quickly said 'I've got this' and took the lead.

It feels good to be in first place! © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool Francesa Puppi, grinding out the run © Christopher Kelemen / Red Bull Content Pool The struggle is real! © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

The pace, distance and grade means that athletes have to operate in the 90 percent effort range - it's much too long to go all out in a sprint, but too short to fall off the lead – if someone gets away from you, it's very hard to chase them down. And there are rest stations, but very little rest – once the ascent starts, it almost never flattens out for more than a few metres, so there's no real chance to catch your breath. More than one world-class runner has collapsed from exhaustion when reaching the 'Kuhbodenthorl' to tag their paragliding teammate – medics and helicopter are on hand, of course!

Paragliding: you've got to be perfect

On first glance, you might think the paragliders have it easy – it's not a hike-and-fly, they just have to fly down and tag the biker, right? Well, right, but paragliding isn't quite that easy. Everything's got to be perfect before you can take off, and you've got to do it fast. Point in case? Paragliding ace Paul Guschlbauer , a former Dolomitenmann winner, was off his game today – and lost three crucial minutes.

To keep racing, you've got to keep moving © Mirja Geh / Red Bull Content Pool

According to Guschlbauer: "To be in the front you have to have a perfect run. I had a really bad launch and lost two or three minutes. That’s a huge amount in this race – the whole field is so close to each other, one thing goes wrong, and you lose 50 places!"

For Christian 'Chrigel' Maurer, it was another perfect race. "This is my ninth race and seventh for Kolland Topsport. The race never gets easier because the pressure gets higher," says Maurer. "In paragliding, it’s actually tougher to be in the lead as it’s harder to get the good angles and the good lines, and as a paraglider there’s a lot of places to make mistakes – the start, the landing, the handover – I have to do it perfectly!

Mountain biking: you've got to go up before you go down

The mountain bikers are maybe the linchpin of the race team – they need to be fit and fast downhill. After the paraglider lands and tags the mountain biker, they've got a 1,600 vertical metre grind that typically takes about an hour and 10 minutes for the fastest riders. So they're just as gassed as the runners when they get to the top, but then they've got to ride downhill, at race pace with full concentration. Talk about pressure!

Danie Geismayr sends it downhill © Mirjah Geh / Red Bull Content Pool

Kayak Slalom: yes, you paddle UP the stream!

What non-paddlers might not realise about kayak slalom is that you don't only race downriver, occasionally you turn it around and point it against the current. Add in Red Bull Dolomitenmann's seven-metre-high drop-in, and you've got a nice little challenge to finish off the race. For paddlers like Czech Republic's Lukas Kubrican, the pressure is on – he's the last guy left to get them across the finish line.

Paddling for the win! © Chris Kelemen / Red Bull Content Pool You don't have to just paddle your boat, you have to carry it, too © Chris Kelemen / Red Bull Content Pool Lukas Kubrican left it all on the river! © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

In this year's race, he wasn't starting from the lead – Team ELK's mountain biker, Andreas Seewald, had taken them to the front. But for Kubrican, he was right at home – his team has won this race for the last four years, and he wasn't about to lose it for them. Paddlestroke after paddlestroke and he caught Gerhard Schmid to take home the win.

All said, the most interesting battle in the race was for the last spot on the podium, where Kolland Topsport Future barely edged out Team Sport Auer to grab third place by just 20 seconds – and it was all thanks to paddler Martin Unterthurner. "On the first part I was behind Josh Piaskowski, and I tried to overtake him. It was tough with this boat, but then I found a lucky line and got past!"

Above it all: peer pressure

What's unique about Red Bull Dolomitenmann is that it combines disciplines that are almost exclusively solo sports – all these competitors are used to racing alone. Bringing a team element to the competition adds another level of pressure. No one can win this race on their own, but any one of them can lose it for the whole team, so no matter how you feel, you know you've got to give it maximum effort and leave nothing in the tank.

The winning team, Kolland Topsport Professional © Philipp Carl Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

That's what makes it one of the hardest adventure races on the planet – when you're done, you've got to look at not only yourself and say 'Good job', you've got to hope your team-mates can tell you the same thing.

The next Red Bull Dolomitenmann: September, 2023

After 35 years, one thing is clear: nobody is quitting now! This incredible event will keep on going – so be sure to follow on Instagram or on the official website to catch the next edition of the original multi-sport relay race, Red Bull Dolomitenmann!