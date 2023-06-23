Red Bull Doodle Art winner Chiara Croce tells us her story
Chiara, congratulations! Let’s start at the very beginning. How long have you been drawing and doodling?
I’ve almost been drawing since I was born. My dad is a painter and my grandfather was as well, so I started as soon as it’s possible for a baby to keep a pencil in her hand.
Can you tell us a little about your life today?
I'm 25 years old and live in Milan. As for my profession, I’m a comic book artist and illustrator.
Along the way, were there any particular milestones or turning points in your progression?
Some years ago, I was doing a job that I didn’t like, so I decided to open a page on Instagram that's called fumettinitristini. It’s a page in which I put my thoughts – like an everyday diary, a personal diary, except everyone can see it. And I think that with the drawings and thoughts on this page, I can connect with other people who maybe feel like me. Because sometimes it’s ok to feel sad or angry, and you have to accept it and go on. And I feel like this has made the whole world closer to me.
Is there any particular style of art that has influenced you?
Kinda, however, I’m trying to separate my style from the others because I don’t want to be similar to anybody. But it’s difficult.
So when it comes to doodling in particular, why do you do it?
Usually, I doodle because I want to express myself without thinking about it and without any rules or limits.
What’s your favourite doodling format?
I love to use digital art, but when it isn’t possible, I prefer to use smooth white paper and a black pen.
And why did you enter Red Bull Doodle Art?
I was very curious to explore something out of my comfort zone, and I saw the possibility to do it in this experience.
You ended up winning the Italian competition. What was the inspiration for your national-winning doodle?
The inspiration was, directly, my own life and a promise to myself to try to do something new and exciting every day.
Can you describe what’s going on in that doodle?
It shows a character that, in the upper part, doesn’t like his life. He’s always angry, and when he comes back from his work, that he hates, he hears from the TV: “Are you really living your best life?” He realises he doesn’t want a life like that, so he quits his job and decides to try new experiences, to meet someone new and to talk to everyone. And it’s like a circle of life. It totally reflects my mindset, and my hope to reach such a beautiful and amazing life.
Then, of course, you went on to the World Final in Amsterdam. How did it feel to represent Italy on the world stage?
I was really honoured and pleased to represent my country and I wanted to convey the love and the passion Italy has for art and culture.
Did you think that you would win?
No, I really didn’t, because the other participants were really, really talented.
Besides winning, how was the World Final experience overall?
I met a lot of new people from around the world and also I felt like I was discovering something new every single minute.
It sounds like you were living out the adventurous mindset you expressed in your national-winning doodle…
I was really thrilled to meet and talk to the best doodle artists from all around the world. It was an amazing experience, and an opportunity to understand something new and approach different ways to make art. It was great!