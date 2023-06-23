Red Bull Doodle Art winner Chiara Croce tells us her story

Some years ago, I was doing a job that I didn’t like, so I decided to open a page on Instagram that's called fumettinitristini. It’s a page in which I put my thoughts – like an everyday diary, a personal diary, except everyone can see it. And I think that with the drawings and thoughts on this page, I can connect with other people who maybe feel like me. Because sometimes it’s ok to feel sad or angry, and you have to accept it and go on. And I feel like this has made the whole world closer to me.