Chiara Croce can still remember when May 27, 2023 was so far off that it seemed like a blank page. But when the artist from Milan put pen to paper and created a doodle for the Red Bull Doodle Art competition in her native Italy, she started down an artistic path that would take her all the way to the World Final in Amsterdam. And after sharing a three-day immersive experience in the Dutch capital with professional artists and fellow creatives from around the globe, May 27 became the day she was named the competition’s global winner for 2023.
Red Bull Doodle Art empowers a new generation of artists. To enter, you simply let your mind wander, put pen to paper and create a doodle. This year, the competition received more entries than ever – over 120,000 – with expert judges choosing one national winner in each of 62 participating countries.
When Croce was announced the winner for Italy, she knew she had stamped her ticket to the World Final, but there was more to do before she got there.
To prepare for Amsterdam, each national winner created a new doodle that incorporated a signature icon drawn by celebrated artist Burnt Toast (Scott Martin of Canada). In doing so, not only were they able to choose one of five monochromatic designs by Burnt Toast to integrate into their artwork, but they also received feedback and mentorship from him directly. Croce chose a Burnt Toast icon of a character sitting on a bench, weaving it into her own innovative doodle.
When Croce and the other national winners arrived in Amsterdam for the World Final, they dived into a ‘phygital’ experience that combined the physical and digital realms of art. As they got to know each other and shared their various doodling styles and inspirations, they took a tour of Amsterdam’s iconic sites, heard keynote talks and engaged with the expert global judging panel, which in addition to Burnt Toast included UK artist Mr Doodle (Sam Cox), Dutch entrepreneur and digital creator Anna Nooshin, freerunning athlete Noa Diorgina of the Netherlands and 2017 Red Bull Doodle Art winner Ayaka Toyomasu of Japan.
Croce and the other finalists also took part in a full-day workshop featuring collaborative doodling and info sessions with experts on creating digital collectibles led by Ledger; that is, minting NFT artwork. And that workshop was no mere exercise, because by the afternoon of day two, the 61 new pieces that the national winners had created with Burnt Toast’s collaboration went live for an open-edition mint on the Nifty Gateway marketplace as the Red Bull Doodle Art NFT collection mentored by Burnt Toast.
Meanwhile, at Amsterdam venue Capital C, a special gallery showcase open to the public was displaying both the original pen-and-paper doodles and the new NFT creations of the national winners. It was there – based on the criteria of creativity, artistic skill and the way the doodles conveyed a love for life – that the judges made their decision. When Croce’s name was announced, she couldn't believe she had taken the trophy.
“Now that I have won this competition, I feel like I’m on top of the world,” Croce said right after her win in Amsterdam. “My upcoming dreams and goals are represented in my doodle that won the Italian final, and from here I want to become a famous comic artist.”
Now, Chiara’s winning piece, featuring Burnt Toast’s signature pastel colour, will live on permanently on blockchain as the winner of Red Bull Doodle Art 2023.
