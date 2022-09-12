Skateboarding
© Ryan Allan
Skateboarding
Red Bull Drop In Tour is hitting Europe for 5 awesome skate demos
We’ll be staging five blowout stops of Red Bull Drop In Tour in just a few weeks, showcasing some of Europe’s finest skateboarding talent along the way – get the lowdown here.
It gives us pleasure to announce that Red Bull Drop In Tour will touch down in Europe later this month for what promises to be five incredible skate demos in five different countries. It's scheduled to go down over just eight days in some of Europe’s greatest skateboarding cities.
Our buccaneering road crew featuring heavy-hitters Ryan Sheckler, Jamie Foy, Torey Pudwill, Zion Wright, Letícia Bufoni, Gustavo Ribeiro, Margie Didal, Alex Sorgente and Felipe Gustavo will be linking up with more up-and-coming skate stars to showcase their talents in Barcelona, Marseille, Prague, Cologne and Amsterdam on the dates and locations below.
We hope to see you along that road for what promises to be a highlight of the European skateboarding scene in 2022.
- September 24: Skate Agora skatepark, Barcelona
- September 26 La Friche skatepark, Marseille
- September 28: Mystic Skatepark, Prague
- October 1: North Brigade Skatepark, Cologne
- October 2: Noord Skatepark, Amsterdam
Part of this story