Skateboarding

Jump into the van and join our Drop-In Tour of Japan

All the behind-the-scenes action from the long summertime road between two crazy skate demos in Tokyo and Osaka.
Written by Niall Neeson
Jake Wooten

A rising star of the skateboarding scene boasting a special transition skating ability, Jake Wooten is one of the world's most watchable skaters.

United StatesUnited States

Torey Pudwill

Teenage prodigy, game-changing video star, entrepreneur, all round advert for all that's great about skateboarding – Torey Pudwill is all these.

United StatesUnited States

Alessandro Sorgente

Unbelievably consistent Floridian skater, Alex Sorgente, is looked upon as the international pace-setter in concrete contest culture today.

United StatesUnited States

Maxim Habanec

A globetrotting street and park skateboarder from the Czech Republic, Maxim Habanec is known for pushing himself to the very limit.

Czech RepublicCzech Republic

Margielyn Didal

A gold medallist at 2018 Asian Games, Margielyn Didal is a street skateboarder from the Philippines who's chasing some big dreams.

PhilippinesPhilippines

Ryan Decenzo

Versatile and hugely consistent, Canadian skateboarding phenom Ryan Decenzo is making a name for himself on the streets and on the screen.

CanadaCanada

Zion Wright

Zion Wright from Florida, USA, is a genuine all-terrain skater and one of the biggest names in the skateboarding game today.

United StatesUnited States
Japan has exploded into the wider consciousness of the skateboarding world in recent years. Whether through the internet-busting antics of Gou Miyagi, the Far Eastern Skate Network's distinctive and innovative video output, the lore of the Osaka Daggers or the domination of the women's contest circuit, Japan is a bigger part of skateboarding's cultural soup than at any time before.
Torey Pudwill skates a recently-discovered bank-to-kerb configuration during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Torey Pudwill – Switch Crooks

© Kenji Haruta

Ryan Decenzo dips a single wheel into a drainage hole during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Ryan Decenzo – Mayday

© Anthony Acosta

Nagoya's Yumeka Oda showed her Red Bull team-mates around during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Yumeka Oda – Front Blunt

© Kenji Haruta

Alex Sorgente performs a Tailedrop during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Alex Sorgente – Taildrop

© Anthony Acosta

Torey Pudwill performs a Backside Nollie Flip during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Torey Pudwill – Backside Nollie Flip

© Anthony Acosta

Maxim Habanec snaps a Kickflip into a start set during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Max Habanec – Kickflip In

© Anthony Acosta

Zion Wright performs a Frontside 5-0 in Tokyo during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Zion Wright – Frontside 5-0

© Anthony Acosta

Jake Wooten floats a Frontside Ollie during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Jake Wooten – Frontside Ollie

© Anthony Acosta

Torey Pudwill demonstrates a Kickflip into a bank during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Torey Pudwill – Kickflip

© Anthony Acosta

Within that context, it was perhaps inevitable that Red Bull’s world-cruising Drop-In Tour would rock up in the land of the rising sun having already blazed a trail through the US and Europe.
August 2023 saw a grip of our international skate squadron assemble to put on two ballistic demos in the cities of Tokyo and Osaka, and hit the banks, railings and assorted street furniture we could find on our 500km whistle-stop tour of this fantastic country. Rolling 25-deep, the tour crossed Japan via bullet train, hitting up the street terrain that they came across along the way.
Zion Wright lands a Frontside Shove-it Kickflip at a demo in Osaka during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Zion Wright – Hardflip

© Anthony Acosta

Thank You Skate Co founder Torey Pudwill during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Torey Pudwill – Switch Kickflip

© Kenji Haruta

Ryan Decenzo jumps a double-set with a vaulting Frontside Kickflip during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Ryan Decenzo – Frontside Flip

© Anthony Acosta

Jake Wooten performs in Osaka during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Jake Wooten – Frontside Flip

© Anthony Acosta

Torey Pudwill performs a Backside Smithgrind during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Torey Pudwill – Back Smith

© Anthony Acosta

Nagoya's Yumeka Oda showed her Red Bull team-mates around during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Yumeka Oda – Front Blunt

© Kenji Haruta

Alessandro Sorgente powers through an Ollie during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Alex Sorgente – Ollie In

© Kenji Haruta

Torey Pudwill performs a Backside Kickflip on a natural transition during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Torey Pudwill – Backside Kickflip

© Kenji Haruta

Zion Wright performs a Crook Pop Over during the Red Bull Drop-In Tour of Japan.

Zion Wright – Crook Pop Over

© Anthony Acosta

The demos at Tokyo's Murasaki and Osaka’s Tiger Rack skateparks book-ended our journey, with a lot of excited Japanese skateboarders getting the chance to be up close and personal with Zion Wright, Ryan Decenzo, Torey Pudwill, Margie Didal, Alex Sorgente, Jake Wooten and Max Habanec. A lot of new friendships were formed, autographs signed and stokage freely distributed in a tour that seems sure to become part of Japanese skate history.
Watch everything that happens between the events on a professional skateboarding demo mega-tour in our wild skateboarding roadtrip across summertime Japan up above.
The Red Bull Drop-In Tour continues in Australia from October 20–28 – join us along the way if you can!
The Red Bull Drop-In Tour continues in Australia from October 20–28 – join us along the way if you can!

