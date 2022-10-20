Meet the climbers competing at Red Bull Dual Ascent

This climb is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience – specially prepared for this competition, the Red Bull Dual Ascent route will be gone once the competition is over. Featuring a route that has been tested out by Shauna Coxsey and Swiss climbing legend Pesche Wüthrich, competitors will tackle a six-pitch 180m line.

Beyond Coxsey and Wüthrich, only a few select climbers will get the chance to try this world-class route. Let’s meet them!

Shauna Coxsey tests out the Red Bull Dual Ascent course © True Color Films/Red Bull Content Pool

Sasha DiGiulian (US) and Angie Scarth-Johnson (AUS)

The climber from Washington, D.C. started early – she got on the wall at age six and started competing at just seven years old. Now, Sasha DiGiulian is one of the most accomplished climbers in the world, whether it’s in the gym or on a big wall like Rayu, El Gigante or Mora Mora. She’s got more than a dozen first ascents, 30+ female first ascents, and has taken over the White House Instagram account. She’s an environmental activist, an adventurer and a voice for female climbers worldwide. Determined and capable, the American is unrelenting when it’s time to grab the chalk and start climbing.

Oddly enough, it was falling out of a tree that got Angie Scarth-Johnson to begin rock climbing – her dad figured she’d be better off in a more controlled environment. The up-and-comer from Australia pulled off her first 8b at just nine years old, and now has her sights set on… well, everywhere. She’s spending six months of the year on the road climbing and the other six months at her ‘home spot’ in Australia’s Blue Mountains.

Mélissa Le Nevé (FRA) and Katherine Choong (SUI)

Paraglider, alpinist, and, oh yeah, a world-class climber. Frenchwoman Mélissa Le Nevé is a known force on the World Cup tour and regularly climbs 8C sport routes. Particular notable was her first female ascent of Action Directe, a long-established benchmark in the sport climbing world as the planet’s first 9A climb.

Switzerland's Katherine Choong is a legal counsellor first, climber second – or at least that’s what she would tell you. But to be fair, the climbing started first (she was just 9) and her career as a climber hasn’t exactly cooled down since she finished her law degree. Having ticked off a number of classics in her mountainous homeland, she’s certain to want to put on a show at Red Bull Dual Ascent.

Petra Klingler (SUI) and Louna Ladevant (FRA)

Petra Klingler is a hugely versatile climber © Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool

Petra Klingler is the most successful Swiss boulderer ever – a former world champ and an Olympic competitor. While she’s recently had to become more multi-disciplinary, her latest success is in ice climbing, which she does well enough to have claimed a world championship in 2022.

Petra’s male climbing partner Louna Ladevant is also comfortable with an ice tool – in fact, he also won the ice climbing championship this year. The Frenchman is just one of the famous ‘Brothers Ladevant’, a pair of daring athletes known for their exploits in paragliding, skiing and alpinism. Alongside his brother Tristan, he's even knocked off a first ascent on Mt Djigit in remote Kyrgyzstan. Between Petra and Louna this pair is sure to put on a serious effort at the Verzasca Dam.

Barbara Zangerl (SUI) and Jacopo Larcher (ITA)

Austrian Barbara Zangerl is a climber with a wide range of experience – starting on boulders and becoming the first woman to send 8B at the age of 19. More than a decade later, she’s overcome a major back injury and moved into alpine, trad and sport climbing routes all over the world, including a female first ascent on Pakistan’s Trango Tower. She's also managed the first female ascent of the ‘Alpine Trilogy – three of the hardest routes in the Alps.

Teaming with Barbara is her real-life partner, Italian Jacopo Larcher from South Tyrol. An Italian bouldering champion, he and Barbara climb together all over the world, with Larcher recently putting up a first ascent on ‘Blood Diamond’, an 8C in Arco, Italy. As one of few pairs constantly climbing together, they are definitely well suited for the multi-pitch, paired climbing of Red Bull Dual Ascent.

Alberto Ginés López won gold at the Summer Games in Tokyo © Javi Pec/Red Bull Content Pool

Alberto Ginés López (ESP) and Luka Potočar (SLO)

A young talent from Spain, Alberto Ginés López is sure to grab attention. Just 19 years old, he’ll be among the youngest competitors at Red Bull Dual Ascent. His big claim to fame is gold at the 2020 Summer Games In Tokyo, where he stole the show and surprised nearly everyone with his impressive performance. While he’s got significantly less alpine and big wall experience than many of the other climbers, his youth, energy and ambition may just carry him up the dam.

He’s partnered with similarly-aged Luka Potočar from Slovenia, another talent on the rise. Potočar was the Overall Winner on the Lead World Cup 2022, has a host of IFSC medals to his name (14) and more than eighty events. That comfort in competition conditions will come in handy as stress builds on the six-pitch route of Red Bull Dual Ascent.

Domen Škofic (SLO) and Jernej Kruder (SLO)

Domen Škofic is a force to be reckoned with © Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool

Domen Škofic put up his first 9A when he was just 15 years old – clearly, he was destined for a climbing career. His first IFSC Lead World Cup title came just one year later, cementing his status as a new force to be reckoned with in competitive sport climbing. In recent years his focus has shifted outside and he’s one of the few people with extensive experience on a man-made, multi-pitch sport route. This is thanks to his participation in 360 Climb , where he joined Janja Garnbret in ascending a decommissioned chimney in Slovenia at what was, for as long as it was there, the longest artificial route in the world.

Countryman Jernej Kruder is all about bouldering, so he’ll be looking to Domen to set the pace on the long climb up the dam. But as a former World Champ with some iconic climbs behind him – such as grabbing the second ascent of Chris Sharma’s Es Pontas (9B) – we’re sure he’s up to the challenge.

Stefano Ghisolfi (ITA) and Marcello Bombardi (ITA)

If someone is at the top of their competitive game right now, it’s Stefano Ghisolfi, the 29-year-old climber from Italy. He just won the 2021 Lead Climbing World Cup, but his even bigger claim to fame is he’s got three ascents on 9B+ routes, putting him in the same league as Adam Ondra and Alex Megos. He’s also known for onsighting an 8c and 8b+, meaning he just showed up and climbed it. That highly adaptive skill could serve him well at this unique challenge, where no one on the wall will have climbed it before!

His partner, Marcello Bombardi, is one of the rare pro-European climbers who didn’t grow up with the mountains in his backyards. While he studied engineering, it’s clear climbing is his real passion, and that passion has let him tick off a number of 9a+ routes, including Thor’s Hammer and Lapsus, which he called his hardest route so far.

Shawn Raboutou (US) and Matty Hong (US)

Shawn Raboutou may not be the most well-known – unless you’ve been climbing for decades, then you might recognise his mom, Robyn Erbesfield-Raboutou – a climbing world cup competitor from the mid-90s. He’s turned heads recently by ticking off two V17s, the hardest grade around in bouldering, which is his speciality. What does that mean for Dual Ascent? He’s got the skills and strengths for the hard moves – the question will be if he has the endurance.

If he wasn’t climbing in Red Bull Dual Ascent, then Matty Hong might be filming it as the American from Boulder, Colorado, did his university degree in Film Production and has already released one fantastic climbing film, called Break on Through. As a climber, he’s got at least one FA to his name, has established other routes and competed on the World Cup circuit.

Even more talent on show

These world-class climbers will be joined by a world-class ground team of commentators and supporting talent. North Face climber and filmmaker Cedar Wright will emcee the event, and occasionally be joined by talents like Shauna Coxsey from the UK, Giuliano Cameroni, the local Swiss hero, Magnus Midtbø from Norway, Noah Kane from the USA and the Wide Boyz from the UK.

