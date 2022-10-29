It all comes down to the last few metres at the first Red Bull Dual Ascent

Twenty-five metres of 6C climbing – and that was pitch number one. A warm-up.

That was followed by 18m of 7A+, 32m of 7B+, 30m of 7C, 25m of 7b, and finally, 18m of 8A to top it all off.

Those six climbing pitches made up the competitive route of Red Bull Dual Ascent – the first true multi-pitch climbing contest. Two exact routes, side-by-side, 150m high. Sixteen world-class athletes on eight teams battling to be the fastest up the wall.

And after three days of competition, including an uncharacteristically hot October afternoon, it all came down to the last pitch – and a lesson: never give up to the end.

Alberto Ginés López and Luka Potočar

It was on the last pitch that Alberto Ginés López (ESP) and Luka Potočar (SLO) overtook Domen Škofic (SLO) and Jernej Kruder (SLO) to claim first place – but it wasn’t without a battle! “We were behind them almost the entire route,” says López. “We were planning to take it easy on the last route because we thought the chance to win was gone, so we just wanted to make sure we finished.”

That’s when Kruder fell – naturally caught immediately in belay by Škofic. But the delay put López in the lead, and he had just enough energy to finish the last (and hardest) pitch. “I’m so happy to be up here,” he says. “Everything was harder in the heat – we had to fight every single pitch!”

Domen Škofic

For Škofic and Kruder, it was a slight disappointment to miss the top spot, but still a huge thrill just to be there. “We had a good chance to win, but we wanted to put on the best show we could,” he says, “and when you’re pushing at the limit, mistakes can happen. Being in the finals was already a victory!” Of course, he was also happy just to be there – because climbing such a route is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, he says. “The dam itself is incredible. It’s cool that it’s overhanging, so half of the pitches are really exhausting.”

This incredible route in an incredible location made Red Bull Dual Ascent unique. The very nature of multi-pitch climbing makes it hard to have a ’true’ competition. On natural rock, only one team can climb safely at a time – so changing conditions mean no two teams would ever be able to climb the exact same conditions. Red Bull Dual Ascent’s custom-designed, parallel routes changed all that. By having artificial routes, it brought the controlled conditions of competition climbing to an outdoor, multi-pitch route that tested skill, strength, endurance and speed.

While some of the competitors – such as Sasha DiGiulian – had multi-pitch experience, for others, like Swiss boulderer Petra Klingler , it was indeed a new experience. “I’m not used to having so much air beneath my feet,” she says. “It was a step out of my comfort zone!”

Petra Klingler

Nevertheless, she and partner Louna Ladevant managed to nab a fourth place finish – which was super exciting for the bouldering specialist that's used to climbing solo. “What’s cool is, as a climber, I’m used to fighting for my own result – here, we were a team,” she says. “Louna calmed my nerves down and gave me self-confidence. Without him, I would have been freaking out!”

Taking up third were Stefano Ghisolfi (ITA) and Marcello Bombardi (ITA). “It was a unique experience, my first multi-pitch – and of course, unique in its own way,” says Stefano. “The rope management was hard – I’m used to managing the rope on the ground. But we are third place, and we couldn’t imagine a better result!”



The big takeaway from everyone involved? The event was a great success – unique, challenging routes in an unbelievable location, letting some of the world’s best climbing athletes put on a show. The only question now is when and where will the next Red Bull Dual Ascent be. We don’t know yet – but we’re trying dam hard to figure it out!

Stay tuned for the upcoming mini-docu about Red Bull Dual Ascent!