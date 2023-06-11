Lettenbichler rises to the top for 2nd straight Red Bull Erzbergrodeo win

The battle royal for hard enduro supremacy between KTM's Manuel Lettenbichler and Husqvarna's Billy Bolt raged onace again at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2023 .

The two best riders in the sport duelled back and forth for the win, before Lettenbichler finally broke away to claim his second consecutive victory in the hardest one-day race in the sport. There was just one second between them in qualifying on the Iron Road Prologue and they were in touching distance for three-quarters of the main race.

Watch the full replay of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2023 below:

Main race – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Riders blast their way over 35km of treacherous terrain in the main race at Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2023.

01 A dramatic start

With 35km of brutal obstacles, 27 checkpoints and four hours to clear them and reach the finish before the race's cut-off time , the riders lined up for the start. Canadian Trystan Hart, a third place finisher here last year, got away in the lead, with Lettenbichler close behind as they blasted through the short, sharp early climbs.

Unfortunately, Lettenbichler's training partner and chief rival Bolt fell at the start. He rose dusted himself down however and focused on chasing the leaders down. In a blistering 10-minute spell the Brit forced his way up to fourth, before passing Hart and closing in on race leader Lettenbichler.

Billy Bolt scored his best result at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo with 2nd © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Bolt takes the lead

As they hit the halfway mark in Check Point 18, Udo’s Playground – part of a series of unseen sections that included Cuckoo's Nest and Chris's Stony Party – Bolt found a quicker route through the rocky section, hugging the fence line to take the lead.

Lettenbichler took a wrong turn, which looked costly, but by the time Bolt reached the checkpoint, he had recovered his time. It was Bolt’s turn to lead as they entered the notorious Carl's Dinner while Lettenbichler conserved energy and waited for a mistake, preventing Bolt from building a meaningful gap.

For 2023, course designer Karl Katoch served up a particularly challenging route through Carl’s Dinner. Always a serious challenge, this year the section was back to its best: the boulders were somehow larger and with bigger gaps between them, waiting to trap a wheel or stray ankle as the riders dug deep into the buffet of brutality.

Bolt later revealed he had bent a front brake disc in his tumble at the start and seized on the slow speed Carl's Dinner as the place where he could build a lead. However, he inflicted more damage to his Husqvarna in Carl's Dinner, crushing the front of the exhaust pipe and significantly reducing his bike’s power, while the rocks ate his tyres for lunch.

Lettenbichler and Bolt were nose to tail for most of the race © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

03 Into the valley

As like in 2022, the Motorex Highway was decisive. As the race leaders entered the section, which tripped up Lettenbichler last year, Bolt was leading. He was seriously down on power however and expending valuable energy trying to climb out of the incredible steep and slick valley.

Meanwhile, Lettenbichler took a perfect line and blasted out of the section cleanly, and vanished into the distance. Up to the Motorex Highway, the leading pairhad never been more than 100m apart, but after the checkpoint Lettenbichler was 3km in front and he cleared Dynamite and Lazy Noon on his way to take the chequered flag.

Lettenbichler climbing his way to victory over Billy Bolt © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool This race is such a crazy festival and everyone wants to face this challenge. It's super unique and it feels amazing to win a second time in a row Manuel Lettenbichler

The German finished 2h 31m after the start to become only the seventh rider to take back-to-back wins at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. At 24 years old, there's much more to come from the likeable German. as well

Lettenbichler said: "I'm speechless that I had such a big gap at the end. I don't really believe it. I had a really good start and then Billy caught and passed me, and I tried to stay with him, but I couldn't. He pulled a gap, so I tried to save some energy.

"When I could see him again, I decided to push and I would say he was pretty tired. Then I just rode a really good line to pass him. This race is such a crazy motorbike festival and everyone in the world just comes and wants to do this challenge and finish this race. It's super unique. It feels amazing to win a second time in a row."

The start of the 2023 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo © Sam Strauss/Red Bull Content Pool EnduroGP champion Andrea Verona was fastest in qualifying © Sam Strauss/Red Bull Content Pool Billy Bolt led much of the race despite a damaged front brake © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Riders faced the usual brutal climbs at the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Aged 48, Graham Jarvis fought all the way up from 60th to 6th © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Canada's Trystan Hart was the very early leader and held on for 3rd © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Cody Webb and Alfredo Gómez heave through yet another boulder field © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool Skiing legend Marcel Hirscher impressed again in the 'Iron Giant' © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool The 2023 podium men celebrate their huge efforts © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Billy Bolt's best finish

The damage to Bolt's bike at the start and in Carl’s Dinner, where he crushed the expansion pipe, would have ended most rider's race. Somehow Bolt still managed to climb out of the Motorex Highway and George Avenue in first gear however and completed the final quarter of the course to finish just 10 minutes after Lettenbichler.

"That was the worst start you could have. Pushing my bike up that first hill was not my plan," said Bolt with a grin on the finish line. “The 10 minutes after that are a bit of a blur, but I just knew I needed to pass as many people as possible before the forest.”

The SuperEnduro world champion took the lead going into Carl’s Dinner: "I tried to push on through Carl’s Dinner as fast as possible. It was my best chance to pull out a lead on Mani, because I know he's so strong in the forest on the Motorex Highway.

"When Mani passed me, I thought I would struggle to keep up with him. I didn't take it easy, I just made sure I could get home in second. But all things considered, I am very, very happy."

By the time Bolt cleared the Motorex Highway, his rival was out of sight however: "I was really concerned about George Avenue, because it’s such a long hill and usually you take it in third gear, but I managed to get up it in first. I'm really happy. It’s a new bike this year and we’ve put in a lot of hard work in pre-season. I think me and Mani are going to be going at it every race to the end of the season."

2nd was Billy Bolt's best finish to date at Erzberg © Philip Platzer/Red Bull Content Pool When Mani passed me, I thought I would struggle to keep up with him. I didn't take it easy, I just made sure I could get home. All things considered, I'm very happy Billy Bolt

05 Hart back on the podium

The battle for third place was every bit as compelling, as Trystan Hart and three-time winner Jonny Walker traded places some 500m back. By the time they exited Carl's Dinner, Hart had built a useful lead, but Walker was really pushing the Red Bull Outlier winner. In the end, though, Hart crossed the finish line a little over two minutes clear of Walker.

With a second third-place finish in a row, it was a slightly downcast Hart who crossed the finish line: "Back-to-back podiums, lots of people would be happy but, to be honest, I'm not super happy. I put myself in a really good position. I was leading, which I didn't really expect, but I made a lot of mistakes in the first hour and lost a lot of time.

"To get the holeshot and then make a lot of mistakes is kind of heartbreaking. I was right where I needed to be with Billy and Mani, and then kind of threw it all away."

9 min Prologue 2 recap – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo On day two, competitors got a second chance to improve their speed on the Iron Road prologue.

06 What happened in qualifying?

Starting positions were determined in the two-day Iron Road Prologue. It was dominated by Enduro World Championship champion Andrea Verona , who set the fastest time on day, a full 14 seconds quicker than Australian Will Riordan. Hard Enduro World Championship regular Sonny Goggia was third, two seconds further back. There was barely 2.5 seconds overall to separate the expected front-runners, Wade Young , Bolt, Michael Walkner , Lettenbichler and Walker.

The big surprise was seeing Graham Jarvis qualifying 60th and on the second row, slower than both David Cyprian and alpine skiing legend Marcel Hirscher . Write Jarvis off at your peril, however: the veteran has won this race from the second row before and at 48 years old, what could the master of hard enduro do this time?

11 min Prologue 1 recap – Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Enjoy a look back the opening Iron Road prologue, a full-throttle blast up gravel roads and forestry tracks.

07 The finishers

Only 17 riders finished the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo 2023, with Wade Young following Jonny Walker over the line and Graham Jarvis riding through the field to sixth. Michael Walkner flew the flag for Austria in seventh, while Alfredo Gomez, Teodor Kabakchiev and Cody Webb rounded out the top 10.

Brit Will Hoare was last to reach the finish inside the time cut-off, crossing the line with 30 seconds left on the clock. Just ahead of him was compatriot Mitch Brightmore, one of the rising stars of the championship.