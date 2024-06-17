Watch POV enduro carnage at the Erzbergrodeo 2024

Ever dreamt of experiencing the adrenaline-pumping chaos of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo through the eyes of the riders? Well, hold onto your helmets, because this isn’t a ride for the timid. Right from the first corner, we witness riders wrestling with the conditions as muddy water sprays in all directions, turning the course into a blur of sheer excitement and gritty challenges.

We strapped a camera to competitor Antoine Méo for an exclusive behind-the-bars view. Dive in to the heart-pounding chaos of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo from the starting line all the way to the punishing forest section, seeing every wild moment through the eyes of a fearless racer.

01 What is the hardest motorcycle race in the world?

The famous, raucous raid on Eisenerz © Sam Strauss/Red Bull Content Pool

Billed as one of the wildest offroad racing weekends on the planet, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is an unmissable spectacle attracting dirt bike fans and over 1,500 competitors, who attempt to complete the hard enduro race that takes place in an active iron ore mine in south-eastern Austria.

"The term 'extreme enduro' was invented at the mine," says race founder Karl Katoch, who also designs the course each year. "We had the idea of doing something totally different and once we found the location things got together. After the first issue in 1995, people started talking about this race 'where nearly no one finished' and interest started to rise. The constant evolution of rider skills, motorcycle technology and tyre development drives us to adapt our course to new levels and push the boundaries even further."

02 Who won the 2024 Red Bull Erzbergrodeo?

The most recent winner of the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo was Red Bull KTM's Manuel Lettenbichler , who scored his fourth consecutive win at the event. “It’s such an intense race and so many physical and technical sections. No time at all to relax even for a second”, said Lettenbichler after the race.

Manuel Lettenbichler giving 100 percent on his way to 2024 victory © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Here is a brief history of the Erzbergrodeo winners over the last few years:

2024: Manuel Lettenbichler (Germany)

2023: Manuel Lettenbichler (Germany)

2022: Manuel Lettenbichler (Germany)

2021: Manuel Lettenbichler (Germany)

2019: Graham Jarvis (UK)

2018: Graham Jarvis (UK)

2017: Alfredo Gómez (Spain)

2016: Graham Jarvis (UK)

2015: Graham Jarvis (UK), Jonny Walker (UK), Alfredo Gómez (Spain) and Andreas Lettenbichler (Germany)

03 Where is the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo?

Eisenerz becomes the global capital of hard enduro for a week © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo takes place in the historical mining town Eisenerz in Styria, Austria. Known for its challenging and rugged terrain, Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is the renowned hard enduro race that attracts riders and spectators from around the world to take it on.

04 How riders start and how many finish the Erzbergrodeo?

Red Bull Erzbergrodeo is a race that many take on, but very few ever finish © Philipp Carl Riedl/Red Bull Content Pool

How many of the 500 riders of the main race make it to the finish varies, but it is always only a small percentage. In 2015, only five made it to the finish – exactly one percent. In 1999, the mountain was slightly kinder to the racers, and 51 reached the finish, a bumper success rate of 10 percent. What this all means is that even during favourable conditions in Erzberg, 90 percent of riders still won't finish the race

The Red Bull Erzbergrodeo typically sees around 1,500 riders participating in the Prologue time trails, which determines who qualifies for the main race. Only the top 500 riders from the Prologue advance to the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo main event on the final day.