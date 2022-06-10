11 reasons why you can’t miss Red Bull Erzbergrodeo

Can Mani go one better?

has a superb record here and is already the youngest finisher in the event’s history after completing the Red Bull Erzbergrodeo at just 16 years old in 2014. He arrives on the mountain fresh from victory at

. Having finished third in 2018 and second in 2019, if he can go one better, he’ll become the first son of a Red Bull Erzbergrodeo winner to take the top step. But he’ll have to find his way past his closest rival,

, who arrives as reigning world champion and winner of the opening round, the

. The two friends have been setting the pace in the Hard Enduro World Championship, and this round will be one of the greatest tests of their skills and rivalry.