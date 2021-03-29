Red Bull Flick is back for another season. The ultimate 2v2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament has exploded in popularity since its first iteration in 2019, with 45,000 competitors from over 30 countries signing up for 2020's event.

Skilled pairs of gamers will once again battle it out in national, regional or international online qualifiers for the chance to be crowned number ones. Better yet, winners will also be able to battle it out against their CS:GO idols at the official Red Bull Flick Invitational Helsinki, which takes place after the qualifiers in November.

There are plenty of reasons to get excited about Red Bull Flick's return, not least the new maps and futuristic narrative, which provide an alternative reality in which esports is the ultimate form of public entertainment. It's the perfect setting for 2021, taking players to custom maps and arenas across multiple planets and space stations.

This year's game mode also features capture points, with each duo fighting to ascend to bigger arenas. Players control virtual avatars in enhanced VR to compete for the global entertainment of passionate fans and each of the group stage maps highlight the progression that every duo's avatars are making in their quest to reach the ultimate arena on the orbital station of WI-nG:5.

Red Bull Flick in action © Red Bull

How can you enter Red Bull Flick 2021?

Red Bull Flick is open to all players who fancy their chances against CS:GO rivals from all over the world. We're not just talking about the chance to go head-to-head with competitive amateurs either. The season finale offers the best of the best the opportunity to battle it out against the world's greatest players.

The tournament comprises online qualifiers, as well as national competitions in more than 30 countries. Winners of national or international online qualifiers will earn a spot at the Red Bull Flick Invitational Helsinki, where they'll compete against other regional winners and some of the best pro players in the world.