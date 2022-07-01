Why Denmark is the final boss of Red Bull Flick 2022

The ultimate pro versus amateur Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament is back for another year with Red Bull Flick . The online qualifiers are well underway and we've already seen some incredible talent emerge in the early stages. The hopefuls will now turn their attention to the national finals, which will determine who will make it to the playoffs and, eventually, the final in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Why Denmark? Well, aside from Copenhagen being a hub of culture and activity in Europe, the country has an incredibly strong CS:GO community, with some of the best players on the scene hailing from there. Players like Valdemar 'valde' Vangså, Johannes 'Meltrox' Andersen and Andrii 'Andi' Prokhorov all helped put Danish CS:GO on the map, and this year even more Danes are entering the fray.

To find out more about the Danish CS:GO scene, we caught up with René 'TeSeS' Madsen of Danish team Heroic and 2021 amateur participant Rasmus 'Andie' Eltong.

Hometown heroes

"The CS:GO scene in Denmark is very big and competitive," says TeSeS. "There are so many good players in top teams, but also a lot of very skilled players outside those teams. The scene is nice to be a part of and everyone knows almost everyone. It's always nice to see Danish faces at tournaments, but even more fun to play against them."

Right off the bat, we get a feel for the camaraderie of the scene, but TeSeS is quick to specify that it's not all fun and games. There are some serious rivalries among the nation's talent pool.

Rene 'TeSeS' Madsen explains how competitive Denmark is © Simon Vartan Berg/Red Bull Content Pool

"The scene is built around many experienced players and in-game leaders, where they bring new talents up and teach them from there. The scene is growing – new players and new teams are coming up every year. It's extremely competitive since there's a big pool of players to recruit from. You have to perform consistently and prove your worth to your team-mates in every tournament."

"I'm proud to have represented a country known for its great CS:GO scene," adds Andie. "The Danish scene is filled with skilled players and teams, and it's also a real community."

Playing in the heart of the CS:GO esports scene can often be intimidating, even for seasoned pros. When asked about the experience of playing on his home turf, TeSeS muses on the pressure of performing on stage in front of crowds of hardcore fans.

"Last time we played on home turf was against Astralis in Royal Arena and we got destroyed by all the Astralis fans," he says, speaking of Heroic's league bout against their home country rivals. "Hopefully, that's soon about to change. It's a big advantage to have the crowd on your side – they can help change the momentum of the game and they can make the opponents shaky. It's not the nicest feeling to hear a lot of fans scream at you, but that's a part of the game and we as a team love it. We try to thrive under it."

Of course, no matter the circumstances, there's no substitute for skill. TeSeS's biggest piece of advice to fellow Danes is not to forget the basics: "The best advice is to make sure you are on point with your aim. If you don't hit your shots, it's over. I've also seen that it's very important to know the maps and find the best way to play them – since many of the pro players don't know the maps that well."

Danish spirit

"Everyone is tilting when they see a Danish flag and that's because they know Danish players are mostly good and not just a walkover," says TeSeS, with a wink. "They should be scared, I believe in my fellow countrymen."

The Red Bull Flick maps will really test your skills © Bogdan Buda/Red Bull Content Pool

Indeed, players have every right to be intimidated by Danish opponents, as the nation has produced some of the finest talents the esport has ever seen. Nicolai 'dev1ce' Reedtz (Ninjas In Pyjamas, Astralis), Benjamin 'blameF' Bremer (Astralis, Complexity Gaming) and Martin 'stavn' Lund (Heroic) – considered to be in the top 20 CS:GO players of all time – all hail from the country.

"Denmark has three to four teams who are all skilled enough to take the whole tournament," says Andie, before warning fellow amateurs to watch out for professional opponents. "Don't underestimate the pros, they might not have played the maps as much, but their aim will carry them."

Above all, both players display an undeniable love for the game and advise all contestants to have fun and enjoy the unique thrill of being a part of a high-profile esports tournament.

"It helps support the scene and it's a different format than the normal CS. That's always fun to watch and play," says TeSeS. "It's a chance to have a fun experience and who says no to that?"

"It felt like a dream," says Andie of his on-stage experience in 2021. "When I put on the soundproof headset and sat across from Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač, Aleksi 'Aleksib' Virolainen, Viktor 'sdy' Orudzhev and Boris 'magixx' Vorobyev, I could really feel a rush. I haven’t experienced that since. Having a crowd roaring and cheering also affected me and made me want to win even more."

If you've got what it takes to take on the Danes on their home turf, sign up to the Red Bull Flick 2022 open qualifiers now here .