Gaming
Grab your partner and gear up – Red Bull Flick 2022 is coming
The most intense 2v2 CS:GO tournament has returned – here's everything you need to know about the 2022 edition of Red Bull Flick.
© Victor Engström/Red Bull Content Pool
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the most fiercely competitive esports in the world, but what if you only had two people per team, set the action on ridiculously over-the-top custom maps and made it a fast-paced, King of the Hill-inspired game? That, my friends, is what we call Red Bull Flick.
The ultimate 2v2, pro vs amateur competition has returned for another year and the competition isn't getting any easier. Six teams of amateurs will secure their spot at the finals in Copenhagen, Denmark, where they'll need to battle against ten pro duos to prove who the true champions are.
There will be national and international qualifiers throughout 2022 for amateur duos to prove their mettle, offering up opportunities to face off against duos in your region or around the world if you don't fit neatly into one of the categories.
And we're opening up the qualifiers to even more teams, with international qualifiers now open to teams in North America. It all culminates at the Copenhagen LAN event on November 16-20, 2022, where the winning duo will raise the trophy as the champions of Red Bull Flick.
Anyone's game
The Red Bull Flick 2021 finals in Helsinki, Finland, showed us that even an amateur duo can take down some of the most formidable opponents in the world. Legendary G2 Esports duo Nemanja 'huNter-' Kovač and Nikola 'NiKo' Kovač were eliminated in the Group Stage by rookie players Rudych 'm1koo' Mykhalio and Kulaha 'HELLKISS' Valentyn, for example.
You can start practising right now for Red Bull Flick 2022 – there will be no map changes from last year's edition, giving everyone a little more time to work out their strategies before the qualifiers kick off. Keep your eyes peeled for more information on how to sign up, and we'll see you in Copenhagen on November 16-20 for the finals!