The Red Bull Flick Helsinki Invitational 2021 is upon us, and the duos are gearing up for their final matches at the Messukeskus in Helsinki, Finland. We've already looked at the pro duos that have been invited to take part, so here we'll be focusing on the amateur pairs that have successfully qualified for the final event so far.

Team swiiiry – Mateusz 'mmati-' Knapik & Oskar 'raks0n' Ludwicak

This duo made it through a gruelling nine-round campaign at the EU Qualifier 3 to make it to the main event, and they've proven that you don't need massive kill counts to win at Flick. Their last game of the qualifier saw both mmati- and raks0n score fewer kills than their opponents, but both players proved better at securing headshots, so our pros will need to duck and cover if they hope to survive.

Team Garnuchy – Paweł 'Yamii--' Posta & Maciej 'ZireaelGG' Wɫodarski

The winners of the Poland National, this team won the very first qualifier of the season and stuck around to take the whole thing in the final LAN battle. Having clearly dominated the competition in Poland, it'll be exciting to see how the pair fare against the rest of the world.

Team DepressionDuo – João 'drext' Pinto & Zé 'frozzen' Telo

This team surely have something to smile about now that they've made it through the Portugal Qualifiers. They stamped their ticket in spectacular fashion, too, reverse-sweeping their opponents in the best-of-five finale after initially losing the first two games.

Team doggonogog – Tarlea 'lauNX-' Laurentiu & Serban 'CHANKY-' Bogdan

CHANKY- and lauNX- battled their way through the Romania National Finals without much trouble, losing just one game on their path to victory. Can a pro duo take a game off this dominant pair of rookies? Only time will tell...

Team GUESS – Rudych 'm1koo24' Mykhalio & Kulaha 'HELLKISSS' Valentyn

Team GUESS took the CIS Qualifiers after some incredibly even matches that saw them trading frags and headshots back and forth. But this just shows how tenacious the pair can be, and their opponents should be prepared to dig in for a difficult battle.

Team Harvard Pugger – Sebastian 'SeBi42' Bialek & Philipp 'pREDDY-' Albert

This team made it to the finals through the G2 Esports NiKo and huNter- qualifiers, meaning they will go into the competition in Helsinki with a little more experience battling the pros. Whether this shapes their performance on the day remains to be seen.

Team ALPARTAY – Ahmet 'jaex' Taylan Akgündüz & Alpar 'LORDLPAR' Övünç Öztürk

The confident duo of ALPARTAY took on 16 CS:GO teams in this year's Red Bull Flick in Turkey, ending up victorious and set to represent their country at the Helsinki Invitational. For the pair, this will be their first visit abroad and their first international tournament.

Team PardiPojad – Alec 'Puteli' Kolvanen & Julius 'blaze-_-_-' Leppaniemi

The Finnish team dominated from the start, taking two wins in a row in each best-of-three round, barely giving the competition room to breathe. After a triumph in the final round, the pair will be pushed to show their full potential on the world stage.

Team Sami Ja Juho – '-Samdek' & '8Juho8'

The Nordic team of two took on four other duos in an intense series of best-of-three rounds. Winning the final round by 2-1, the team showed their ability to turn things around in the last moments with quick thinking and adaptability against their opponents.

Just who will emerge victorious during the Red Bull Flick Helsinki Invitational? Tune in this weekend at twitch.tv/redbull on 20-21 November to find out.