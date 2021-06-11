Most players that have played Counter-Strike: Global Offensive or any other Source game have heard of the concept of surfing. For those who have not, it’s the gliding of slopes and carrying your forward momentum to make huge jumps. Mapmakers have made a ton of different surf maps over the years – some for racing, others for deathmatch game modes. In every edition of Red Bull Flick , mapmakers let their imagination go wild and include different special mechanics in every map. Surfing is often one of them.

If you’re about to start your Red Bull Flick qualifier, but have never surfed before or are worried about other movement mechanics, then we’ve got you covered with G2’s Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač and Nemanja ‘huNter’ Kovač offering the tips you need to brush up on your skills and get ready for the qualifiers.

Surfing

Surfing is one of those skills that some players love while others don’t see much benefit. NiKo tells us that he doesn’t even remember when he learned the skill, saying: “It was in 1.6, so I guess maybe something like 10 years ago.” huNter had a more surprising answer, adding: “Honestly, I never learned how to surf in my life. I don’t think that it’s very important if you are a professional player. It’s a more fun thing to do, but I don’t think it helps in improving your movement.” In professional maps, there are no surf walls, it’s all about smooth movement, so it’s no surprise that players like huNter don’t see much use in a niche skill like surfing.

However, in Red Bull Flick, there are surf walls – so it’s important to understand how to pull it off. While there are numerous tutorials available online, the basics are simple and involve strafing against the wall while using your mouse as a steering wheel. huNter tells us that he thinks the learning process is fairly straightforward, explaining: “CS:GO has a lot of surfing maps, all with some different difficulty levels. Thus, you should start slowly with some easier maps and then step-by-step move on to some harder ones.”

Smooth movement

One of the biggest tells that show how good a player is – other than shooting – is movement. Professional players can spot a new player by simply seeing them walk around the map. NiKo says: “You need to have some smooth movement if you want to be a really good player.”

However, if you’re having a tough time learning the ropes, then don’t worry because NiKo tells us that even at the highest level, there are plenty of players with bad movement. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t look to improve, however, with NiKo adding: “I think if you want to be one of the best players, you need to be smooth in your game, have good movement and good crosshair placement.”

Bunny hopping and boosting

Two other skills that are more prevalent in professional Counter-Strike are bunny hopping and boosting. One of the most famous Counter-Strike videos ever, called Too much for Z-block, shows what one of the best bunny hoppers can achieve in the game, even in competitive maps. By jumping at the exact moment you hit the floor, players can preserve their forward momentum into the next jump. This means that you can reach incredible speeds by jumping off a high building.

Bunny hopping can be combined with surfing to keep your speed once you’re off the ramp. However, this is a slightly more advanced technique – so you’ll have to practice in order to pull it off consistently.

While both NiKo and huNter agree that it’s important to learn how to move, surfing is one of those skills that you just have to spend a little bit of time perfecting. The same is true for special boosts that you pull off in the middle of a game. Crouch jumping and stacking up players all have a very niche place in Counter-Strike. However, if you want to get ahead of your competition, then finding those special boosts can give you an edge. So jump into the Red Bull Flick maps together with your teammate and use the different special mechanics so that you’re used to them when the qualifiers start.

Remember, good movement will only get you so far as Counter-Strike will always be a game about shooting and strategy. In fact, HuNter believes that game sense, aim, good communication and being a good team player are the most important skills that every good CS player needs in order to succeed.

Stay tuned for more tips from NiKo and huNter and make sure to sign up for the Red Bull Flick qualifiers ! .