Red Bull Flick is a 2v2 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament. The games are played on a variety of different custom-made maps. In last year's maps, there was surfing, flying and castle climbing – so in order to claim the ultimate prize you’d need to have a diverse skill set. Together with BIG’s Tizian ‘tiziaN’ Feldbusch, we’ve compiled some tips that should help you find your perfect wingman to conquer the 2021 edition of Red Bull Flick .

1. Find someone that can shoot

At its essence, CS:GO is a shooting game, so let’s start with the obvious: in order to win at Red Bull Flick, both you and your wingman need good aim. While win conditions in maps might differ from regular CS:GO, you’ll still need to make kills and hit shots in order to win. You can theorise strategies all you want, but if you can’t execute them because your shooting is poor, then you won’t win.

2. Find someone that can communicate

Communicating with your wingman, especially in a 2v2 tournament, might be one of the most important aspects of the game. TiziaN tells us that communication is the second most important skill after shooting. He says that it’s great to play with someone that “communicates and supports well” and “someone who’s forcing you to do things in-game in stress situations because he has more insight than you".

3. Find someone that can support

TiziaN says that he’s a good wingman because: “I try to always play together with my team-mates, I will drop everything for you in real life and more powerful weapons in-game so you can have an easier life!” Sometimes, playing a more supportive role wins you more games. So, having a wingman with a similar mindset is very important to making a deep Red Bull Flick run. If you’re able to identify that your team-mate is on a roll and needs you to peek at a certain corner – then you should do it. Winning is more important than being the star player and finding someone with that mindset will set you and your wingman up for success.

Get ready for Red Bull Flick © Red Bull

4. Find someone that can move

After shooting and communicating, movement is another very important aspect of CS:GO. TiziaN tells us that İsmail ‘XANTARES’ Dörtkardeş is his favourite player to play with because “of his insane aim and movement skills”. Surfing, flying around and bunny hopping are all skills that a player needs in order to win. So spend some time scouting for potential team-mates in CS:GO Surf maps and who knows, maybe you’ll find your dream wingman.

5. Find someone that you enjoy playing with

While this might be obvious for some, it’s incredibly important to say: enjoyment should always be one of your priorities. If you don’t like playing with someone, you’ll always play worse. Can you both laugh, even if you’re losing? Or will your communication shut down at the slightest misstep? If you like playing with someone, you’ll be able to forgive them easier and simply play better. Maybe some of your friends want to join you in Red Bull Flick!

6. Find someone that you can criticise

TiziaN says that one of the most important skills to have as a player is being open to new things. He explains: “They need to enjoy being criticised and always behave good in-game even in situations that tilt them.” If you want to get better as a team, you’ll need to be able to criticise each other to learn. If your wingman tilts easily, then it might not be the best choice to play an entire tournament together with them, since there will always be difficult times. Red Bull Flick attracts players from all over the world, so you’ll be facing off against the best. Without a strong mentality, you won’t make it very far.