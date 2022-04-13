The 2022 edition of Red Bull Formation is go: meet the riders

Red Bull Formation , the premier all-women mountain bike freeride event, is returning for a third edition next month, and the big news for 2022 is that there is an expanded list of athletes taking part. Twelve female riders will be descending on a desert in Southwest Utah in the United States for a week-long session of progressive freeride riding, May 8-15.

Red Bull Formation gives participants the opportunity to go to one of the most challenging and iconic freeride venues in the world and then scout, and sculpt big freeride lines on a big mountain location before shredding them in top-to-bottom runs. While in Utah, the athletes will be given the tools, resources, mentorship and visibility to propel the sport of women's freeride forward.

Find out more about Red Bull Formation and relive the best moments from Red Bull Formation 2021 below:

8 min Best moments from Red Bull Formation Eight top female freeriders showcased skill, style and power on steep lines, multiple drops and gap jumps.

Athletes will be able to bring fellow athletes, male or female, to help them produce and dig their lines as well as provide advice and encouragement. All in all, Red Bull Formation is a gathering of a community for a week-long celebration of empowerment, progressive riding and camaraderie.

Invited athletes

Cami Nogueria | Argentina

Casey Brown | Canada

Chelsea Kimball | USA

Georgia Astle | Canada

Hannah Bergemann | USA

Harriet Burbidge-Smith | Australia

Louise Ferguson | United Kingdom

Robin Goomes | New Zealand

Sam Soriano | USA

Vaea Verbeeck | Canada

Vero Sandler | United Kingdom

Vinny Armstrong | New Zealand

The athlete list expands from the eight that took part in the 2021 edition of Red Bull Formation to 12 for this 2022 event. There are four new faces this year – Robin Groomes, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Louise Ferguson and Georgia Astle. Vero Sandler took part in the first edition in 2019 and makes her return this year

Vinny Armstrong © Jay French Georgia Astle © Zora Lynch Hannah Bergemann © Paris Gore Casey Brown © Casey Brown Harriet Burbidge-Smith © Graeme Murray Louise Ferguson © Jay French Robin Goomes © Robin Goomes Chelsea Kimball © Chelsea Kimball Camila Nogueira © Jose Duch Vero Sandler © Vero Sandler Samantha Soriano © peterjamisonmedia.com Vaea Verbeeck © Catherine Aeppel

Hannah Bergemann will be taking part in her third Red Bull Formation and can't wait to get back to Utah: "This event really kickstarted a movement in women’s freeride and helped open doors for women in the sport. Now there are more events with female riders, more women pushing the sport and more opportunities for women to pursue freeride.”

The twelve invited athletes are hand-picked by a selection committee made up of four professional female athletes, members of the media and industry veterans. Invites were based on several factors such as experience, big bike handling skills and control, air awareness, overall style, mental strength and potential in the sport.