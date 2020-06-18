It’s fair to say that Valorant, from developers Riot Games, landed with a bang. Fresh out of the gate, the free-to-play, tactical FPS captured the imaginations of casual gamers and esports aficionados alike with its mix of deep tactical thinking, unique shooting and dedication to rewarding flare (just check out those abilities).

Now, Valorant already looks set to make its mark on the competitive esports landscape, with the Ignition Series getting underway with the G2 Esports Valorant Invitational. The event is the first in a series of tournaments that brings together over 20 esports organisations to compete in one of the most exciting, most competitive titles around.

But how will G2 Esports be kick-starting this incredible series, and where can you check out all the action? We’ve got all the info right here, as well as an interview with team captain and G2 star Mixwell, who talks about joining the esports giant, Valorant’s burgeoning scene, and why he can’t wait for the Invitational.

When is it?

The G2 Esports Valorant Invitational takes place over June 19, 20 and 21, 2020.

How does it work?

The invitational sees eight teams compete across three days, with the teams divided into two groups of four. Group stages will be a best of three single round robin, with Group A competing on day one, and Group B competing on day two.

The first three teams in each group will advance, with the top of each group moving straight to the semi-finals, while second and third-placed teams will then battle it out in the quarter finals. All play-offs will be a best of three single elimination, held on the tournament’s final day.

But there is a twist! The captains have been kept in the dark as to who will be on their teams until the day before the event, with G2 drafting four mystery members to each leader. More than ever, adaptability, communication and teamwork will be key for players to come out on top and snag that €15,000 prize.

Just how well will these mystery teams sync up? We can’t wait to see how it all pans out!

How can I watch it?

You can check out every minute of the invitational on the G2 Esports Twitch channel , as well as Riot Games’ VALORANT Twitch channel , while all participants can stream from their own point of view.

Mixwell on Valorant, G2, and the Ignition Series

Congrats on joining the G2 Valorant division! How does that feel, and what made you decide to sign with G2?

Mixwell : Well thank you so much, it feels amazing! What made me sign for G2 is that they’re always competitive in every game, they have the best teams in the world in every game they play and they also have the same targets as I do! Their content is really good and they take care of the players. I want to be the best player, in the best team, followed by the best fans and that’s what G2 brings.

Why did you choose to move over to Valorant in the first place?

Well, first of all, Riot is behind a shooter game, so I thought that can be really good and I wanted to try it out! So I tried the game at the start, in the alpha and the beta and now I’m playing it still. Since the start, the game was really fun. I would never switch to a new game if I didn’t think I was having a lot of fun and Valorant has that. I have passion for the game and that’s what’s going to make me the best player I can be. If you don’t love the game, you won’t get to the top.

What do you think of the Valorant pro scene so far?

Well, so far, we’re still growing. Especially in North America, where there’s more than 10 teams that have already signed with full rosters. In Europe, it’s starting to grow more and I think for now, the level is not that high because there’s not many teams in Europe and individuals are making the difference. But soon, when everyone has a team it’ll be great and it’s going to be really fun to win against everyone!

What are you looking forward to most in the G2 tournament?

The Ignition G2 tournament is going to be fun because I’m going to play with people I’ve never played before and this means I’ll get to know people and possibly scout people for our team as well! I always love to play with people I don’t know, because we could see the new G2 member in this tournament. I want to win every tournament I play and we’re going to fight for it and I’m pretty sure we can win. I’m just going to play and have fun and I hope you guys have fun as well.

Who are you hoping gets drafted into your team for the competition?

I want the best players in my team! It’s a team game and you need good players around you to be able to win tournaments. Good players, good people, so we can have fun playing and that’s all I want.

Are there any other players in the competition you're looking forward to facing (or any you’re worried about facing)?

I’m not worried about facing anyone. I’d like to face T1. I think they’re the best team in their region and I want to see how we would do if we played against them. Right now I don’t have a full roster, but when we do, I’d love a match against them to see who’s better.

Why should people be watching you in the G2 Invitational this weekend?

They have to watch me because I’m the captain of the G2 team! I’m the first player signed, so if you love G2, you should watch me!

Where do you think the Valorant pro scene will be in a year's time?

Well, in a year’s time, I’m pretty sure the game will be much more established and there’s going to be a great scene behind it with a lot of fans that will love the game, following really good personalities and players.

Anything else you’d like to add?