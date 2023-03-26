Tomas Slavik performs at Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo, in Guanajuato, Mexico on March 24, 2023.
© Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool
Bike

Colombians dominate the headlines at Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo

Double success for Colombia in the race and in the battle for the overall title as the final race of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo urban downhill series comes to an end on the streets of Guanajuato.
Written by Rajiv Desai
3 min readPublished on

The last race of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo urban downhill racing series in Guanajuato, Mexico, produced a fitting finale to the first year of the competition with Colombian Camilo Sánchez coming out top to take the Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo crown.
Sánchez posted a time of 1m 55.766s, which was 2.2s faster than rising Canadian UCI World Cup downhiller Jackson Goldstone in second place. Chilean Felipe Agurto claimed third place with his time. Sánchez, who crashed at the last round in Medellín, made easy work of the Mexican course.
Jackson Goldstone at the practice of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo at Guanajuato, México on March 24, 2023.

Jackson Goldstone made easy work of the narrow Mexican streets

© Jose Duch/Red Bull Content Pool

01

Juanfer Vélez takes the Red Bull Cerro Abajo title

Going into this final race, Colombian Juanfer Vélez had a healthy lead of 42 points over the Czech Republic's Tomáš Slavík in the overall Red Bull Cerro Abajo standings, but there was still a chance for Slavík to take the title.
Vélez qualified the fastest of the two and was the last man down the track. However, calamity struck the young racer as his front tyre came off his wheel at the top of the course and he was unable to finish.
The DNF didn't matter in the end as Vélez already knew he had won the overall Red Bull Cerro Abajo title secured before he set off at the top of track for his run. This was because Slavík crashed heavily on one of the stair segments which ruled him out of the battle for the race win and saw him finish 13th of the 15 starters.
Juanfer Velez pose for a portrait after winning the Red Bull Cerro Abajo Series during Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo, in Guanajuato, Mexico on March 25, 2023.

Vélez with the Red Bull Cerro Abajo title belt

© Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Vélez was understandably disappointed not to finish the race, but was happy to be the first winner of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo series: "I wanted to end the series in a different way, but I'm happy for Camilo taking the win. He deserves it."

Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2023 Overall Standings

Rank

Person

Country

Points

1

Juanfer Vélez

Colombia

119

2

Camilo Sánchez

Colombia

95

3

Tomáš Slavík

Czech Republic

78

02

A course distinct in personality

At 1.2km, this Guanajuato course provided a different challenge to the Valparaíso and Medellín tracks that we'd seen previously in this year's Cerro Abajo series. Quite a bit of pedalling was required, which made this course very physical and demanding. With Guanajuato also being at altitude, this was very much a factor in how much athletes could push.
The track itself featured the usual array of steep staircases, narrow passageways, tight turns and man-made obstacles. The riders also passec through two homes on their way down and at the finish they also had to contend with two huge ramp jumps.
Pablo Aguilar on his way to the finish line at the Red Bull Cerro Abajo at Guanajuato, México on March 25, 2023.

As ever with these events, the city was out watching the racing

© Jose Duch/Red Bull Content Pool

Finish line at the Red Bull Cerro Abajo at Guanajuato, México on March 25, 2023.

The ramp jump leading to the finish

© Jose Duch/Red Bull Content Pool

Camilo Sanchez performs during Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo, in Guanajuato, Mexico on March 25, 2023.

A case of risk being very much rewarded for Camilo Sánchez in Guanajuato

© Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool

Jackson Goldstone performs at the Red Bull Cerro Abajo at Guanajuato, México on March 25, 2023.

This was only Goldstone's second-ever urban downhill race

© Jose Duch/Red Bull Content Pool

Tomas Slavik performs at the Red Bull Cerro Abajo at Guanajuato, México on March 25, 2023.

Slavík was unwell before the race, but did start

© Jose Duch/Red Bull Content Pool

Jackson Goldstone, Camilo Sanchez and Felipe Agurto celebrate their podium places during Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo, in Guanajuato, Mexico on March 25, 2023.

The Guanajuato podium: Jackson Goldstone, Camilo Sánchez and Felipe Agurto

© Alfred Jürgen Westermeyer/Red Bull Content Pool

03

Watch the replay

If you want to see all the runs from finals or want to relive the live broadcast of Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo, then watch below.

Live

Join us at the final stop of the Cerro Abajo series in Guanajuato for another exciting round of urban racing.

04

Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo results

25

Mar

Rank

Rider

Country

Time

1

Camilo Sanchez

Colombia

1m 55.766s

2

Jackson Goldstone

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Canada

1m 57.984s

3

Felipe Agurto

Chile

1m 58.621s

4

Gabriel Giovannini:

Brazil

1m 58.878s

5

Adrian Loren

France

1m 59.384s

6

Sebastian Holguín

Colombia

1m 59.564s

7

Pedro Ferreria

Chile

2m 01.202s

8

Bruno Lavagnino

Chile

2m 01.686s

9

Pablo Aguilar

Costa Rica

2m 04.126s

10

Brendan Fairclough

United Kingdom

2m 05.174s

11

Nicolás Cantu

Mexico

2m 06.559s

12

Felipe Rodríguez

Colombia

2m 07.431s

13

Tomáš Slavík

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

Czech Repubilc

3m 32.997s

14

Martin Bzra

Czech Republic

DNF

15

Juanfer Vélez

Colombia

DNF

Bike
MTB