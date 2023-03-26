Colombians dominate the headlines at Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo

Juanfer Vélez takes the Red Bull Cerro Abajo title
Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2023 Overall Standings
Rank
Person
Country
Points
1
Juanfer Vélez
Colombia
119
2
Camilo Sánchez
Colombia
95
3
Tomáš Slavík
Czech Republic
78
A course distinct in personality
Watch the replay
Live
Join us at the final stop of the Cerro Abajo series in Guanajuato for another exciting round of urban racing.
Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo results
Rank
Rider
Country
Time
1
Camilo Sanchez
Colombia
1m 55.766s
2
Canada
1m 57.984s
3
Felipe Agurto
Chile
1m 58.621s
4
Gabriel Giovannini:
Brazil
1m 58.878s
5
Adrian Loren
France
1m 59.384s
6
Sebastian Holguín
Colombia
1m 59.564s
7
Pedro Ferreria
Chile
2m 01.202s
8
Bruno Lavagnino
Chile
2m 01.686s
9
Pablo Aguilar
Costa Rica
2m 04.126s
10
Brendan Fairclough
United Kingdom
2m 05.174s
11
Nicolás Cantu
Mexico
2m 06.559s
12
Felipe Rodríguez
Colombia
2m 07.431s
13
Czech Repubilc
3m 32.997s
14
Martin Bzra
Czech Republic
DNF
15
Juanfer Vélez
Colombia
DNF
