Jackson Goldstone participates at Red Bull Hardline
MTB

What went down at the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Tasmania!

The riders, the course, the crowd, practice, crashes, event firsts, the winners and plenty more.
Written by Andrew Cotman
View Event Info

Over 5,000 excited fans celebrated Rónán Dunne as he took the top spot at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania at Maydena Bike Park. He was joined by Bernard Kerr in second and George Brannigan in third to round out the podium (full results and times below).
Tahnee Seagrave at Red Bull Hardline.

Tahnee Seagrave is ready to go

The event also saw huge progression and firsts as many women competitors rode the long, technical course across practice days and race day.
Wildcard entry Gracey Hemstreet and Louise-Anna Ferguson became the first-ever female riders in the event's history to compete in the Red Bull Hardline Final.
Other women riders, Tahnee Seagrave, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Hannah Bergemann and Cami Nogueira, all rode most parts of the track but did not qualify.
In total, there were 27 riders in the finals!
01

Riders

Athletes pose for a photograph at Red Bull Hardline

Participants

To race at Red Bull Hardline, Tasmania meant an invite with some of the best MTB riders from around the world making the journey down under.
Check out the full list of riders below.
  • Bernard Kerr (GBR)
  • George Brannigan (NZL)
  • Jackson Goldstone (CAN)
  • Gaetan Vige (FRA)
  • Darcy Coutts (AUS) - pulled out
  • Matteo Inguez (FRA)
  • Adam Brayton (GBR)
  • Rónán Dunne (IRL)
  • Laurie Greenland (GBR)
  • Brook Macdonald (NZL)
  • Kaos Seagrave (GBR)
  • Sam Blenkinsop (NZL)
  • Dan Booker (AUS)
  • Sam Gale (NZL)
  • Thibault Laly (FRA)
  • Jim Monro (GBR)
  • Vincent Tupin (FRA)
  • Theo Erlangsen (RSA)
  • Connor Fearon (AUS)
  • Baxter Maiwald (AUS)
  • Johny Salido (MEX)
  • Thomas Genon (BEL)
  • Matt Jones (GBR)
  • Reed Boggs (USA)
  • Remy Morton (AUS)
  • Dennis Luffman (GBR)
  • Louise Ferguson (GBR)
  • Gracey Hemstreet (CAN)
02

The track

Sam Blenkinsop and Brook Macdonald ride down the Red Bull Hardline Australia course in unison.

Sam Blenkinsop and Brook Macdonald play follow my lead

The Red Bull Hardline Tasmania track was a behemoth with 2.3km of carefully curated trails from top to bottom. Throughout practice and race day, riders were pushing 70km/h plus in certain areas.
See some fun facts about the track below:
  • Track length - 2.3km
  • Vertical elevation - 575m
  • Largest gap jump - 75ft/23m
  • Largest vertical drop - 10m+
  • Estimated course race time - 3.5min
  • Highest elevation point - 925m above sea level
  • Geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout the course
The course preview was a perfect way to watch the thing being tackled from top to bottom.

4 min

The Red Bull Hardline Australia course preview

Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland take us down the course for the inaugural Red Bull Hardline Australia.

03

The crowd

Theo Erlangsen and Sam Gale participate at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.

Theo Erlangsen and Sam Gale drop in

Hats, or helmets, off to the crowd! It was honestly the best energy from gates open to close, with spectators filling every single section of the track, cheering on their favourite riders.
The second competitors hit the track you'd hear bells, whistles and cheers chasing them down the hill.
They braved the sun, rain, dirt and dust to make the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Tasmania one to remember, and for that, we thank them!
04

Practice/seeding

Jackson Goldstone is seen during the Red Bull Hardline seeding.

Jackson Goldstone gives the track a thumbs-up

© Brett Hemmings

Rider testing took place across the week, with competitors being able to walk through and test-ride various parts of the track. We saw a load of great content captured, which you can check out on the Red Bull Instagram.
The weather did take a turn on Friday, with rain and heavy winds testing some competitors and shortening practice times, raising the stakes for race day.
The great thing about having a few days leading in were the daily pre-shows, which were a perfect way to get to know the riders, their set-ups, and all the parts of the track, including the speedy Baxters Highway section, the hefty Road Gap, the high-flying Shark Fin, and the final, 70-foot kicker to finish.
Check out the Friday show below.

6 min

Ready to drop on Red Bull Hardline Tasmania

Riders are ready to roll ahead of finals at the inaugural Red Bull Hardline in Australia.

05

Results

Remy Morton competes during the Red Bull Hardline

Remy Morton makes the jump

The day opened with perfect weather! It meant the track was drying out throughout the day and getting quicker and quicker.
Riders left in opposite order of their seeding, with the slowest qualifiers starting first.
When it came down to it, there wasn't much in it, with only 3s between first, second and third place! This is wild considering riders were completing the course on average a little over three minutes meaning a turn could have been the difference in placement.
Bernard Kerr, Ronan Dunne George Brannigan at Red Bull Hardline

On the podium – Bernard Kerr, Ronan Dunne George Brannigan

Rider of the week went to Canadian rider Gracey Hemstreet with a huge cheer from the crowd.
Gracey Hemstreet wins rider of the week at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania.

Gracey Hemstreet wins rider of the week

Check out the full list of riders and their times below.

Rónán Dunne

IRL

3:08.145

Bernard Kerr

GBR

3:10.021

George Brannigan

NZL

3:11.021

Matteo Ingiuez

FRA

3:13.047

Connor Fearon

AUS

3:13.469

Laurie Greenland

GBR

3:14.177

Sam Gale

NZL

3:14.700

Sam Blenkinsop

NZL

3:14.721

Theo Erlangsen

RSA

3:15.807

Gaeton Vige

FRA

3:15.844

Brook Macdonald

NZL

3:16.607

Baxter Maiwald

AUS

3:18.072

Adam Brayton

GBR

3:18.508

Thibault Laly

FRA

3:18.727

Kaos Seagrave

GBR

3:20.832

Vincent Tupin

FRA

3:21.447

Jim Monro

GBR

3:22.525

Dennis Luffman

GBR

3:25.487

Johny Salido

MEX

3:36.340

Remy Morton

AUS

3:45.607

Matt Jones

GBR

3:54.107

Gracey Hemstreet

CAN

3:56.586

Reed Boggs

USA

3:59.562

Thoomas Genon

BEL

4:19.916

Louise-Anna Ferguson

GBR

5:08.412

Dan Booker

AUS

DNF

Jackson Goldstone

CAN

DNF

You can watch the full broadcast below for free on Red Bull TV now.

Red Bull Hardline 2024 – Australia

The world’s toughest downhill MTB race is dropping into Australia for the first time. Watch it on Red Bull TV.

