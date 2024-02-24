What went down at the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Tasmania!

Over 5,000 excited fans celebrated Rónán Dunne as he took the top spot at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania at Maydena Bike Park. He was joined by Bernard Kerr in second and George Brannigan in third to round out the podium (full results and times below).
The event also saw huge progression and firsts as many women competitors rode the long, technical course across practice days and race day.
Wildcard entry Gracey Hemstreet and Louise-Anna Ferguson became the first-ever female riders in the event's history to compete in the Red Bull Hardline Final.
Other women riders, Tahnee Seagrave, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Hannah Bergemann and Cami Nogueira, all rode most parts of the track but did not qualify.
In total, there were 27 riders in the finals!
Riders
To race at Red Bull Hardline, Tasmania meant an invite with some of the best MTB riders from around the world making the journey down under.
The Red Bull Hardline Tasmania track was a behemoth with 2.3km of carefully curated trails from top to bottom. Throughout practice and race day, riders were pushing 70km/h plus in certain areas.
See some fun facts about the track below:
Track length - 2.3km
Vertical elevation - 575m
Largest gap jump - 75ft/23m
Largest vertical drop - 10m+
Estimated course race time - 3.5min
Highest elevation point - 925m above sea level
Geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout the course
The course preview was a perfect way to watch the thing being tackled from top to bottom.
The Red Bull Hardline Australia course preview
Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland take us down the course for the inaugural Red Bull Hardline Australia.
The crowd
Hats, or helmets, off to the crowd! It was honestly the best energy from gates open to close, with spectators filling every single section of the track, cheering on their favourite riders.
The second competitors hit the track you'd hear bells, whistles and cheers chasing them down the hill.
They braved the sun, rain, dirt and dust to make the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Tasmania one to remember, and for that, we thank them!
Practice/seeding
Rider testing took place across the week, with competitors being able to walk through and test-ride various parts of the track. We saw a load of great content captured, which you can check out on the Red Bull Instagram.
The weather did take a turn on Friday, with rain and heavy winds testing some competitors and shortening practice times, raising the stakes for race day.
The great thing about having a few days leading in were the daily pre-shows, which were a perfect way to get to know the riders, their set-ups, and all the parts of the track, including the speedy Baxters Highway section, the hefty Road Gap, the high-flying Shark Fin, and the final, 70-foot kicker to finish.
Check out the Friday show below.
Ready to drop on Red Bull Hardline Tasmania
Riders are ready to roll ahead of finals at the inaugural Red Bull Hardline in Australia.
Results
The day opened with perfect weather! It meant the track was drying out throughout the day and getting quicker and quicker.
Riders left in opposite order of their seeding, with the slowest qualifiers starting first.
When it came down to it, there wasn't much in it, with only 3s between first, second and third place! This is wild considering riders were completing the course on average a little over three minutes meaning a turn could have been the difference in placement.
Rider of the week went to Canadian rider Gracey Hemstreet with a huge cheer from the crowd.
Check out the full list of riders and their times below.
Rónán Dunne
IRL
3:08.145
Bernard Kerr
GBR
3:10.021
George Brannigan
NZL
3:11.021
Matteo Ingiuez
FRA
3:13.047
Connor Fearon
AUS
3:13.469
Laurie Greenland
GBR
3:14.177
Sam Gale
NZL
3:14.700
Sam Blenkinsop
NZL
3:14.721
Theo Erlangsen
RSA
3:15.807
Gaeton Vige
FRA
3:15.844
Brook Macdonald
NZL
3:16.607
Baxter Maiwald
AUS
3:18.072
Adam Brayton
GBR
3:18.508
Thibault Laly
FRA
3:18.727
Kaos Seagrave
GBR
3:20.832
Vincent Tupin
FRA
3:21.447
Jim Monro
GBR
3:22.525
Dennis Luffman
GBR
3:25.487
Johny Salido
MEX
3:36.340
Remy Morton
AUS
3:45.607
Matt Jones
GBR
3:54.107
Gracey Hemstreet
CAN
3:56.586
Reed Boggs
USA
3:59.562
Thoomas Genon
BEL
4:19.916
Louise-Anna Ferguson
GBR
5:08.412
Dan Booker
AUS
DNF
Jackson Goldstone
CAN
DNF
