What went down at the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Tasmania!

Over 5,000 excited fans celebrated Rónán Dunne as he took the top spot at Red Bull Hardline Tasmania at Maydena Bike Park. He was joined by Bernard Kerr in second and George Brannigan in third to round out the podium (full results and times below).

Tahnee Seagrave is ready to go © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

The event also saw huge progression and firsts as many women competitors rode the long, technical course across practice days and race day.

Wildcard entry Gracey Hemstreet and Louise-Anna Ferguson became the first-ever female riders in the event's history to compete in the Red Bull Hardline Final.

Other women riders, Tahnee Seagrave, Harriet Burbidge-Smith, Hannah Bergemann and Cami Nogueira, all rode most parts of the track but did not qualify.

In total, there were 27 riders in the finals!

01 Riders

Participants © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

To race at Red Bull Hardline, Tasmania meant an invite with some of the best MTB riders from around the world making the journey down under.

Check out the full list of riders below.

02 The track

Sam Blenkinsop and Brook Macdonald play follow my lead © Dan Griffiths / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Hardline Tasmania track was a behemoth with 2.3km of carefully curated trails from top to bottom. Throughout practice and race day, riders were pushing 70km/h plus in certain areas.

See some fun facts about the track below:

Track length - 2.3km

Vertical elevation - 575m

Largest gap jump - 75ft/23m

Largest vertical drop - 10m+

Estimated course race time - 3.5min

Highest elevation point - 925m above sea level

Geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout the course

The course preview was a perfect way to watch the thing being tackled from top to bottom.

4 min The Red Bull Hardline Australia course preview Jackson Goldstone and Laurie Greenland take us down the course for the inaugural Red Bull Hardline Australia.

03 The crowd

Theo Erlangsen and Sam Gale drop in © Dan Griffiths

Hats, or helmets, off to the crowd! It was honestly the best energy from gates open to close, with spectators filling every single section of the track, cheering on their favourite riders.

The second competitors hit the track you'd hear bells, whistles and cheers chasing them down the hill.

They braved the sun, rain, dirt and dust to make the first-ever Red Bull Hardline Tasmania one to remember, and for that, we thank them!

04 Practice/seeding

Jackson Goldstone gives the track a thumbs-up © Brett Hemmings

Rider testing took place across the week, with competitors being able to walk through and test-ride various parts of the track. We saw a load of great content captured, which you can check out on the Red Bull Instagram.

The weather did take a turn on Friday, with rain and heavy winds testing some competitors and shortening practice times, raising the stakes for race day.

The great thing about having a few days leading in were the daily pre-shows, which were a perfect way to get to know the riders, their set-ups, and all the parts of the track, including the speedy Baxters Highway section, the hefty Road Gap, the high-flying Shark Fin, and the final, 70-foot kicker to finish.

Check out the Friday show below.

6 min Ready to drop on Red Bull Hardline Tasmania Riders are ready to roll ahead of finals at the inaugural Red Bull Hardline in Australia.

05 Results

Remy Morton makes the jump © Brett Hemmings

The day opened with perfect weather! It meant the track was drying out throughout the day and getting quicker and quicker.

Riders left in opposite order of their seeding, with the slowest qualifiers starting first.

When it came down to it, there wasn't much in it, with only 3s between first, second and third place! This is wild considering riders were completing the course on average a little over three minutes meaning a turn could have been the difference in placement.

On the podium – Bernard Kerr, Ronan Dunne George Brannigan © Graeme Murray

Rider of the week went to Canadian rider Gracey Hemstreet with a huge cheer from the crowd.

Gracey Hemstreet wins rider of the week © Graeme Murray

Check out the full list of riders and their times below.

Rónán Dunne IRL 3:08.145 Bernard Kerr GBR 3:10.021 George Brannigan NZL 3:11.021 Matteo Ingiuez FRA 3:13.047 Connor Fearon AUS 3:13.469 Laurie Greenland GBR 3:14.177 Sam Gale NZL 3:14.700 Sam Blenkinsop NZL 3:14.721 Theo Erlangsen RSA 3:15.807 Gaeton Vige FRA 3:15.844 Brook Macdonald NZL 3:16.607 Baxter Maiwald AUS 3:18.072 Adam Brayton GBR 3:18.508 Thibault Laly FRA 3:18.727 Kaos Seagrave GBR 3:20.832 Vincent Tupin FRA 3:21.447 Jim Monro GBR 3:22.525 Dennis Luffman GBR 3:25.487 Johny Salido MEX 3:36.340 Remy Morton AUS 3:45.607 Matt Jones GBR 3:54.107 Gracey Hemstreet CAN 3:56.586 Reed Boggs USA 3:59.562 Thoomas Genon BEL 4:19.916 Louise-Anna Ferguson GBR 5:08.412 Dan Booker AUS DNF Jackson Goldstone CAN DNF

You can watch the full broadcast below for free on Red Bull TV now.

Red Bull Hardline 2024 – Australia The world’s toughest downhill MTB race is dropping into Australia for the first time. Watch it on Red Bull TV.