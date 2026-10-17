Winners, Gracey Hemstreet and Asa Vermette with Lachie Stevens-Mcnab and Oli Clark, seen at Red Bull Hardline British Columbia, Canada on October 16, 2026.
© Andy Vathis/Red Bull Content Pool
MTB

Asa Vermette and Gracey Hemstreet rule Red Bull Hardline British Columbia

Cypress Mountain hosted the first-ever Red Bull Hardline British Columbia, where Asa Vermette and Gracey Hemstreet stole the show with landmark wins.
Written by Greg Asselin
5 min readPublished on

Part of this story

Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull Hardline is mountain biking pushed to the absolute limit: the world’s best riders take on huge jumps, brutal descents and one of the toughest courses on the planet.

11 Tour Stops

Red Bull Hardline British Columbia

Red Bull Hardline made its Canadian debut at Cypress Mountain in British Columbia, where the world's best downhill riders took on one of the sport's most extreme challenges.

Canada

Jackson Goldstone

From a pre-school viral video sensation to downhill world champion and World Cup champ, Jackson Goldstone is the new hero of Canadian mountain biking.

CanadaCanada

Gracey Hemstreet

A three-time Elite World Cup winner and 2025 overall runner-up, Gracey Hemstreet has also claimed four Red Bull Hardline victories across Tasmania and British Columbia.

CanadaCanada

Asa Vermette

American downhill sensation Asa Vermette won the 2026 UCI Downhill World Cup overall title in his debut Elite season and became the first rider to conquer all three Red Bull Hardline venues.

United StatesUnited States

Summary

  1. 1
    History in the making at Red Bull Hardline British Columbia 2026
  2. 2
    How Asa Vermette conquered British Columbia
  3. 3
    Gracey Hemstreet seals another Hardline victory on home soil
  4. 4
    The British Columbia course that tested the world's best
  5. 5
    Watch the Red Bull Hardline British Columbia replay
Red Bull Hardline landed in Canada for the first time ever on October 16, 2026, as 31 of the world's best downhill mountain bike riders came together on Cypress Mountain to compete on one of the toughest courses in the sport.
As more than 10,000 spectators watched on, athletes from nine countries tackled massive jumps, technical rock features and steep descents. In the men's category, American Asa Vermette stormed to his third Red Bull Hardline win in a row with a time of 3m 30.061s, becoming the first rider ever to win at each venue: Wales, Tasmania, and now British Columbia.
On the women’s side, BC native Gracey Hemstreet made history of her own, becoming the first-ever women’s winner of Red Bull Hardline British Columbia with a time of 5m 32.027s, adding to the three Hardline victories she already has from Tasmania.
Asa Vermette poses for a portrait at Red Bull Hardline in West Vancouver, Canada on October 16, 2026.

Three in a row – Asa Vermette celebrates his historic win

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

01

History in the making at Red Bull Hardline British Columbia 2026

After days of preparation and practice sessions, riders faced the ultimate challenge as race day arrived in British Columbia a day earlier than expected. With inclement weather in the forecast, the decision was made to move the event forward by a day to take place on Friday, October 16, instead of the originally scheduled Saturday.
Beautiful conditions, relentless terrain and no room for error, every section of the course demanded complete commitment from start to finish and delivered its fair share of drama, rewarding clean runs while reminding competitors just how difficult Red Bull Hardline can be.
Tegan Cruz performs at Red Bull Hardline British Columbia in West Vancouver, Canada, on October 16, 2026.

Over 10,000 fans turned out to watch the action

© Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool

Quotation
The fans were so crazy all day, even with the schedule change they all made it out. Canada always delivers
Asa Vermette
02

How Asa Vermette conquered British Columbia

Dropping in sixth of 23 riders, Vermette laid down a blistering run of 3m 30.061s that nobody could beat. Early leader Lachlan Stevens-McNab had set the pace with a time of 3m 32.681s, but Vermette raised the bar with a near-flawless display of speed and precision on the demanding Cypress Mountain course.
Asa Vermette performs at Red Bull Hardline in West Vancouver, Canada on October 15, 2026.

Asa Vermette charges down the Cypress Mountain course

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

The drama then continued right to the end. Bernard Kerr was on course for a podium finish before stumbling near the bottom, while local hero and world champion Jackson Goldstone was the last rider to drop. Fastest in seeding, Goldstone was flying through the upper sections and ahead of Vermette's splits before crashing in a technical section, sealing the American's historic victory.

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"It's a physical, long track and I was so happy to put down a good run after my crash yesterday. To put one down, it felt nice, so I'm stoked," said Vermette.
Stevens-McNab finished second, just 2.620 seconds behind Vermette, with fellow New Zealander Oli Clark completing the podium in 3m 32.801s, just 0.120 seconds further back.
Other notable performances came from up-and-coming Canadian talents, with Pemberton’s Tegan Cruz taking fourth (3m 34.596s), Vancouver’s Michael Delesalle in fifth (3m 36.422s), and Squamish’s Dane Jewett in sixth (3m 37.987s).
To round out the celebratory moments, South African rider Theo Erlangsen took home the Rider of the Week Award.

Red Bull Hardline British Columbia

Red Bull Hardline British Columbia men's results

Go to Event

15

Oct

16

Oct

Rank

Person

Result

1

Asa Vermette

Red Bull logo (participant sponsor)

3m 30.061s

2

Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab (NZL)

3m 32.681s

3

Oli Clark (NZL)

3m 32.801s

4

Tegan Cruz (CAN)

3m 34.596s

5

Michael Delesalle (CAN)

3m 36.422s

03

Gracey Hemstreet seals another Hardline victory on home soil

The women’s competition delivered one of the defining stories of the weekend as Gracey Hemstreet claimed victory on home soil, earning a landmark win in front of family, friends and Canadian fans in her home province of British Columbia.
Already established as one of the sport’s brightest talents, Hemstreet rose to the occasion with a composed, confident performance on one of mountain biking’s toughest stages.
Gracey Hemstreet performs at Red Bull Hardline in West Vancouver, Canada on October 15, 2026.

Gracey Hemstreet added another Hardline title to her growing collection

© Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool

Quotation
This was the gnarliest course I've ever ridden
Gracey Hemstreet
Navigating the course’s biggest features and most technical sections with trademark speed and precision, Hemstreet secured the top step of the podium while adding another historic achievement to her growing resume.
"This was the gnarliest course I’ve ridden and I was very out of my comfort zone on it, which is a cool feeling because I never get that," Hemstreet said after the race.
The victory marked her fourth Red Bull Hardline win overall, with three Tasmania victories, making her the first woman to win two different Red Bull Hardline events and further cementing her place among the sport’s most accomplished riders. For a rider who grew up in British Columbia and has become one of Canadian mountain biking's leading figures, the result carried extra significance.
Celebrated by a passionate home crowd, Hemstreet's victory was not only a personal milestone but also a fitting moment for a week that highlighted the continued progression of women's mountain biking on one of the sport's biggest stages.
04

The British Columbia course that tested the world's best

Charlie Hatton performs at Red Bull Hardline in West Vancouver, Canada on October 15, 2026.

Cypress Mountain provided the ultimate downhill challenge

© Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool

The brand-new course on Cypress Mountain was designed by Gee Atherton and Dan Atherton, the creators of Red Bull Hardline, and brought to life by head builder Justin Wyper and his crew. Local riders, Goldstone among them, helped scout the site and one of its signature features was the lily pad, which led into the final third and involved a 30m gap. Overall, the course dropped 543m across roughly two kilometres.
Asa Vermette performs at Red Bull Hardline in West Vancouver, Canada on October 16, 2026

Asa Vermette powers through the challenging Cypress Mountain course

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Oli Clark performs at Red Bull Hardline British Columbia in West Vancouver, Canada, on October 16, 2026.

Oli Clark navigating his way between features

© Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool

Finn Iles performs at Red Bull Hardline British Columbia in West Vancouver, Canada, on October 16, 2026.

Finn Iles is pure focus at Hardline BC

© Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool

Jackson Goldstone seen at Red Bull Hardline in West Vancouver, Canada on October 16, 2026.

Jackson Goldstone left it all on the course at Hardline BC

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Gracey Hemstreet sends it off a feature at Cypress Mountain

© Tyler Ravelle/Red Bull Content Pool

Another Hardline win in the bag for Gracey Hemstreet

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

A celebratory shoey for the men's winner

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Jackson and Asa showing the love at Hardline British Columbia

© Mason Mashon / Red Bull Content Pool

That feeling when you win Red Bull Hardline British Columbia

© Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

05

Watch the Red Bull Hardline British Columbia replay

Missed the action from Red Bull Hardline British Columbia? Relive all the drama, incredible runs and historic victories from Cypress Mountain on Red Bull TV.

Red Bull Hardline British Columbia 2026 livestream

The world’s toughest MTB race pushes riders to their absolute limits on the most extreme, unforgiving terrain.

Part of this story

Red Bull Hardline

Red Bull Hardline is mountain biking pushed to the absolute limit: the world’s best riders take on huge jumps, brutal descents and one of the toughest courses on the planet.

11 Tour Stops

Red Bull Hardline British Columbia

Red Bull Hardline made its Canadian debut at Cypress Mountain in British Columbia, where the world's best downhill riders took on one of the sport's most extreme challenges.

Canada

Jackson Goldstone

From a pre-school viral video sensation to downhill world champion and World Cup champ, Jackson Goldstone is the new hero of Canadian mountain biking.

CanadaCanada

Gracey Hemstreet

A three-time Elite World Cup winner and 2025 overall runner-up, Gracey Hemstreet has also claimed four Red Bull Hardline victories across Tasmania and British Columbia.

CanadaCanada

Asa Vermette

American downhill sensation Asa Vermette won the 2026 UCI Downhill World Cup overall title in his debut Elite season and became the first rider to conquer all three Red Bull Hardline venues.

United StatesUnited States
MTB
Bike