Inside the Red Bull Hardline 2023 Progression Camp

Red Bull Hardline is renowned as the toughest downhill mountain bike race there is. Year after year, designer Dan Atherton goes about turning this steep stretch of Welsh valley into the ultimate rider's gauntlet.

Last year, Jess Blewitt was ready to compete in Red Bull Hardline, something that would have made her the first woman to take part in the event. Unfortunately, Blewitt injured herself on the Step-Up feature during practice and was unable to take part on finals day.

This year, the Kiwi rider returned alongside World Cup racers Tahnée Seagrave and Louise Ferguson, as well as freeriders Cami Nogueira, Vinny Armstrong and Hannah Bergemann to grab an early opportunity to session the course.

Seagrave was first invited to ride the course in 2019 but injuries and the pandemic put things on hold. Then Blewitt rocked up on her own to ride in 2022, intending to become the first woman to take part in the event’s history, only for a collarbone injury to rule her out.

Blewitt and Seagrave on the Red Bull Hardline course © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

This year, the Red Bull Hardline Progression Camp gave six riders a pressure-free platform to test and progress towards piecing together the course, with support from each other and tow-ins from three-time winner Bernard Kerr who “kept the vibes super high”.

For Seagrave, it was important that the camp happened during race week alongside the men to give them the “tools and environment where we could thrive and show we could hang and ride alongside the guys”.

The Progression Camp provided a fresh opportunity for access to the course and a chance for the riders to collaborate and push themselves.

This year's group was a deliberate mix of downhill racers and freeriders to bring different skills to the table. In particular, Seagrave wanted to learn from the freeriders; Nogueira's “insane send” and Armstrong’s “effortless style” in the air were of particular interest.

Seagrave enjoyed every moment in Wales © Sam Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool We’ve seen so much progress – it only seemed right to create an environment where more girls could get to tackle this course Tahnée Seagrave

"I didn’t want Red Bull Hardline to be watered down or made easier just because the girls were coming," said Seagrave. "I wanted us all to experience exactly what the men experience and have done for the past 10 years."

The downside of riding the world’s gnarliest downhill track for the first time is that there’s no way to prepare. Riders are immediately faced with huge jumps, massive air and some of the steepest and most technical run-ins and exits you’ll ever see.

On a course that demands the highest skill and full commitment from the off, a positive mindset is absolutely key. As well as having the skill to ride, you have to believe you can do it.

“The mental side is everything because I feel like I have the skill to do most of the jumps here, but I just don’t believe in myself," says Seagrave,.

"But standing on a lip with Bernard – who’s won three times, and who has watched me ride for the past decade – telling me I’m more than capable of doing this, reinforces a positive mindset. It’s a trust process for sure.”

Seagrave minutes after tackling the Red Bull Hardline course © Sam Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool It's a trust process... You really do help each other Tahnée Seagrave

Stepping outside of their usual competitive environment – with no expectations, no egos and no time pressures – has been crucial to growing the group's confidence. The camp has helped them feed off of one another to overcome their fears and inspired them all to push for more.

“When you’re that scared and in that much fear of things it all just gets stripped back and you really do help each other," says Seagrave. "I’ve never been in a position like that before.”

“You have to rely on each other to get through it sometimes, you can’t do it on your own," says Bergemann. "Creating a supportive environment where you can thrive and not feel pressure, and having other girls to work with seems to be a good recipe for providing a good progression opportunity.”

Chasing weather windows

Jess Blewitt, Tahnée Seagrave and Louise Ferguson tackle the start section © Sam Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

The riders arrived on site on Monday in the middle of a torrential downpour; something that set the tone for things to come, as practise time was continually cut short by the adverse weather.

The days leading up to mixed practice with the men included warm-up laps at Dyfi Bike Park and a wet and windy Red Bull Hardline track walk; the first time seeing it in person for four of the six women there.

There was then a chance to session the top and bottom sections of the course, taking on the Rock Drop, the technical wood section into the Cannon, and then the Final Fly-Off jump in the finish field.

“It’s crazy, I hit a 52ft step down on the Cannon, one of the biggest jumps on the course," says Seagrave. "It’s all happened so naturally, I haven’t forced anything, and I think that’s why it’s worked well; I’ve gone off my gut feeling with everything.”

Thursday saw the longest – and last proper – weather window of the week. The riders capitalised by taking the 40-minute uplift to the very top of the course to drop in with the men.

“It was quite intimidating,” says Ferguson. “The uplift gives you a lot of time to think about it.”

What Seagrave termed the “disgusting rock roll” at the start turned out to be simple for her. She breezed past the men as they sized up the first drop to open the day’s practice, having ridden it in the wet the day before.

See how the riders got on in during the practice session in the video below.

14 min Everything you need to know Watch event veterans and newcomers get to grips with the new and improved Red Bull Hardline course.

By the end of the week, between them all, they'd ticked off most of the course, linking some sections together for some flow – with only the Road Gap, the Step Up and the 90ft jumps left on the list of unfinished business.

Once one of the riders had hit something, they all knew it was possible, and only a matter of practise time for everyone to nail it.

Louise Ferguson, second from right, receives the Rider of the Week award © Nathan Hughes/Red Bull Content Pool

Ferguson was the first and only rider to hit the On-Off and was eyeing up the 90ft jumps and Road Gap before the wind made conditions too dangerous. Her efforts earned her the BF Goodrich Rider of the Week award.

"At the beginning of the week it was too overwhelming to even consider doing a full run," says Ferguson. "But once you do one feature, it opens up the next section on track, so my mindset has completely changed.”

Blewitt getting big air at the Cannon © Sam Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

Blewitt was killing it – she was the only rider to tick off the 40ft Step Down – but, unfortunately, injured her foot on a heavy landing. It was a big blow, especially as it followed a nasty collarbone injury sustained on the Step Up last year. It also served as a stark reminder to the others that, even when you’re not crashing, things can still go wrong on a course this challenging.

“Jess’s injury was a reality check," says Seagrave. "At that moment we were so buzzing because we were all ticking off features – it just felt so amazing in the group. And then that happens and, all of a sudden, you're like, oh shit, we're riding Red Bull Hardline. This is actually really dangerous.

“You get caught up in such a buzz – it's insane. Your adrenaline's peaking and you kind of stay there until something like that happens. I didn't ride much after that. I realised that shit can go wrong pretty fast; even when you're not crashing.”

Pushing what's possible

No pressure made the week a success, says Hannah Bergemann © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

The risk versus reward of riding Red Bull Hardline plays heavy on the riders’ minds, especially with the World Champs just around the corner on August 3–5, which Ferguson has been selected for alongside Seagrave, and the rest of the World Cup season.

Despite the weather and injury setbacks, piecing together a full run suddenly seems entirely possible for each of the women, given more opportunities like this to get time on track.

“I feel like we could have done so much more if the weather had played ball," says Ferguson. "I would’ve loved to do the Final Fly-Off and the Road Gap. And I’d just tried the On-Off, which let me run into the 90-foot jumps. It’s actually way less scary than it looks. Every one of the girls could do the On-Off for sure.”

Blewitt was in awe of the spectacular course © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

“No one came in with the expectation of, ‘we’ve got to do a full run’," says Bregemann. "We were just like, ‘let’s see how it goes’. And there’s no pressure, so that makes it a recipe for success.”

“Just comparing the progression here with Red Bull Formation," says Nogueira. "After three events, we’re almost doing full runs on Red Bull Rampage sites – I think the same is going to happen here. It’ll be a process, but we’re already super close to doing full runs.”

Seagrave adds: "I can't believe that I've left Red Bull Hardline thinking that next year, I'm gonna come back and tick off more features. To me, that’s just insane.”

Last year, Blewitt was the only female rider. This year, six riders take pride in the progression they’ve achieved, with the knowledge that the ultimate goal of women competing at Red Bull Hardline is drawing closer all the time.

What's next on this steep learning curve?

Blewitt was on site at Red Bull Hardline in 2022 © Dan Griffiths/Red Bull Content Pool

"I’ve learned that I can trust myself and that I know my limits,” says Ferguson. “I can push them, but I’m not reckless, and I’m more calculated than I thought. I thought it was one or the other, but it works together.”

Seagrave agrees: “I can definitely trust myself a lot more. I gained confidence this week. I felt like every attempt that I did was super smooth and I’ve not done anything wrong or made any mistakes. I felt like, even though I was super nervous, my riding ability was still able to take control. It’s nice to know that I can trust that.”

Blewitt echoed these thoughts earlier in the week: “At Red Bull Hardline, pacing yourself is important. You shouldn’t rush to do anything straight away. With the nature of this course, even just giving it a go is pretty spectacular.”

Blewitt and Seagrave celebrate ticking off another feature © Sam Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool Ferguson and Seagrave size up the line below © Sam Dugon/Red Bull Content Pool

For Seagrave, the journey to this moment has been a long one following her severe concussion after crashing at Vanta Jam UK last April, as she continues her comeback to racing.

“I’m pretty confident my riding is better than it ever has been because I’m just loving it so much and I’ve really taken time with it and haven’t forced it. I’m not the same racer I was before the concussion, and I feel like I’m having to re-learn all of those mental strategies and having to reapply them," she says.

"I’d love to be back in that winning position, but it would mean so much more to be on the podium now with what I’ve been through and the mindset I have, and prove a lot to myself and people going through similar things.”

The weather might have won this year, but one thing’s for sure, the women will return to finish what they started at Red Bull Hardline and keep pushing the boundaries of women’s downhill.