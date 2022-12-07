In just a few short days, the biggest UK VALORANT tournament to date will commence in Manchester's Victoria Warehouse. Red Bull Home Ground will see some of the finest teams in the esport go head-to-head to determine who is the strongest collective in Riot's unique shooter.

Taking place from December 9 to 11, Red Bull Home Ground will see eight teams battle it out on Day One in a gruelling Group Stage consisting of three best-of-three matches, where the overall winners will progress straight to the semi-finals while those in fourth place will head home early. Day Two will see the quarter-finals take place, along with the first semi-final, before Day Three takes us into the last of the matches, with one more semi-final and the ultimate best-of-five Grand Final deciding the overall winner.

On hand at Red Bull Home Ground to guide viewers through the experience will be well-known VALORANT host Yinsu Collins, along with casters Mitch 'Mitchma' McBride, Tom 'Tombizz' Bissmire, Ryan 'RyanCentral' Horton and Adam 'Dinko' Hawthorne, and analysts Beatriz 'kaquka' Alonso and Connor 'Sliggy' Blomfield.

With the tournament just around the corner, we finally have an almost-complete list of professional teams taking part in this prestigious competition. Here, we're taking a look at each team that has qualified or been invited to the tournament so far, and taking a look at some of the intense rivalries that will no doubt heat up once the action gets started.

Team Liquid

One of Europe's top esports organisations has entered the VALORANT arena with a roster made up of some of the finest players from across the continent. Expect to see expert players like Dom 'soulcas' Sulcas, Elias 'Jamppi' Olkkonen and Saif 'Sayf' Jibraeel showing up to represent their squad at the event.

Liquid were the winners at last year's Red Bull Home Ground, and will no doubt be looking to take the top spot once more against this new field of teams. One squad that has got the better of Liquid is Heretics, who took them out of the competition at First Strike: Europe back in 2020. Now with an almost entirely different roster, Liquid could just get their revenge – especially with their home ground map to give them the advantage.

Team Vitality

As one of the most recognised names in esports, it only makes sense that Team Vitality have a killer VALORANT roster. Santeri 'BONECOLD' Sassi wears the captain's armband, while the roster is completed by Jokūbas 'ceNder' Labutis, Michał 'MOLSI' Łącki, Tomas 'Destrian' Linikas and Karel 'Twisten' Ašenbrener.

Vitality last faced off against Team Liquid at VALORANT Champions Tour 2021: Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2, who knocked Vitality into the lower bracket early in the competition and helped to scupper their chances of a Challengers Playoffs place. If these teams face off once again, expect no mercy from the Vitality squad – perhaps Vitality will be able to turn the tide with their favourite map in their hands.

FOKUS

German esports org FOKUS are a relatively new addition to the world of VALORANT esports, having taken on the roster of naughty evil owls back in January. The current active roster contains Brits Lewis 'YaBoiLewis' Hughes and Jacob 'Lime' Foster, Finn Ilari 'iluri' Puranen, Dane Victor 'KPZET' Steensgaar, and Swede Jakob 'JUGi' Hansen.

Although fresh to the VALORANT scene, FOKUS already have some hefty wins behind them. Notably, in March they were crowned champions of VALORANT Regional Leagues 2022 DACH: Evolution Stage 1 just three months after arriving on the scene. They've yet to play any of the other teams attending Red Bull Home Ground – could this be the start of a new rivalry?

FUT Esports

FUT Esports are another European heavyweight, featuring an all-Turkish roster packed with talent. Captained by Furkan 'MrFaliN' Yeğen, the roster is completed by Buğra 'mojj' Kiraz, Doğukan 'qRaxs' Balaban, Konur 'qw1' Alp Şahin and Serhat 'Muj' Yüksel.

FUT emerged as the winners of their Turkey: Birlik Stage 2 Regional League and made it all the way to the end of the VALORANT Regional Leagues Finals, where they met the winners of France – Team Vitality. The two teams faced off in five intense rounds of competition, but it was FUT who would take the win and become the 2022 champions of the VALORANT Regional Leagues. Expect sparks to fly if these two teams cross paths at Red Bull Home Ground.

100T will be looking to make their mark on British soil © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Heretics

Competitive shooter fans may already be familiar with a few of Heretics' VALORANT roster, some of whom moved over from the world of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Óscar 'mixwell' Cañellas Colocho is one such notable player, who had previously made a name for himself in OpTic Gaming in CS:GO before joining VALORANT with G2 Esports.

The team is captained by Ričardas 'Boo' Lukaševičius and rounded out by Wassim 'keloqz' Cista, Aleksander 'zeek' Zygmunt and Auni 'AvovA' Chahade. Heretics defeated Liquid in 2020 in what was an unexpectedly triumphant First Strike: Europe campaign that saw them make it all the way to the Grand Final. More recently, they fell at the last hurdle to Vitality in the VALORANT Champions Tour 2021 Europe Stage 3 Challengers 2 - Closed Qualifier, preventing them from a chance to run with the big dogs in the Challengers tournament. With mixwell now added to the team and a whole new squad built around him, and the opportunity to pick the map that this squad is most comfortable with, we could see Heretics bounce back to their First Strike: Europe glory and take down old rivals.

100 Thieves

All the way from the United States of America comes 100 Thieves, one of the world's top esports organisations now making headway in VALORANT. The all-American team is headed up by Brenden 'stellar' McGrath and completed by Peter 'Asuna' Mazuryk, Derrek 'Derrek' Ha, Matthew 'Cryocells' Panganiban and Sean 'bang' Bezerra.

Given the ocean between the NA and European teams, 100 Thieves have never encountered the other squads before, which will lead to some interesting clashes all throughout the tournament. Who will win out in the battle of NA versus EU – and who will be back for vengeance next year?

KRÜ Esports

The diverse roster from KRÜ Esports features players from throughout Latin America. Nicolas 'Klaus' Ferrari leads the team as captain, and is joined by Juan 'NagZ' Pablo Lopez (Chile), Alexandre 'xand' Zizi (Brazil), Santiago 'DaveeyS' Galvis Ruiz (Colombia) and Marco 'Melser' Amaro (Chile).

KRÜ Esports will no doubt be looking to exact revenge on Team Liquid, who have defeated KRÜ every time the teams have crossed paths – most recently in the Group Stage of the VCT 2022 Masters Stage 1 tournament in Reykjavík. There aren't many opportunities for KRÜ to take on Liquid, so should these teams face off, it's sure to be an explosive battle, especially with each team playing on their home ground maps.

Cloud9

Rounding out the teams is another NA squad, Cloud9, who will be looking to seek revenge on a few squads at Red Bull Home Ground. Lead by captain Anthony 'vanity' Malaspina, the team consists of Erick 'Xeppaa' Bach, Nathan 'Leaf' Orf, Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker and Jordan 'Zellsis' Montemurro, all from the US.

C9 will have a bone to pick with their NA counterparts 100 Thieves, who knocked C9 out of the VCT 2022: North America Last Chance Qualifier earlier in the year, ending their hopes at a return to VALORANT Champions in 2022. But there's also Team Liquid to contend with, the team that eliminated C9 from VALORANT Champions 2021 in the quarterfinals. Can Cloud9 use their Home Ground to exact revenge on the teams that have defeated them in the past?

Red Bull Home Ground commences on December 9.

