This weekend, Manchester's Victoria Warehouse hosts eight of the world's most elite VALORANT teams as they go head-to-head in a one-of-a-kind esports tournament. Red Bull Home Ground is part of the VALORANT Champions Offseason Tournaments and brings together teams from across EMEA regions, as well as, for the first time, North America.

Welcome to the post-season

The three days of intense action will play out across a range of maps picked by each team, testing the pros' knowledge of Riot's immensely popular hero shooter. The participating teams are split into two groups, with US heavyweights Cloud9 joining the fight with Team Vitality, KRÜ Esports and FOKUS Clan in Group A.

"This is the first time you're going to see some major franchise teams play," says Cloud9's Jaccob 'yay' Whiteaker. "So it will be like a sneak peek at what's to come in the future of VALORANT esports. I'm really interested to play some of the EMEA teams as they play a very different style, and I don't get to play them often."

Group B includes last year's reigning champions Team Liquid who will be returning to defend their title against fellow Americans 100 Thieves. Also returning to the fray are European squads FUT Esports and Team Heretics.

Team Liquid's soulcas is ready to beat the odds at Red Bull Home Ground © Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

Starting today, eight teams will play in best-of-three matches, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals on Saturday. These playoffs will begin at 12:00 UTC (13:00 BST/14:00 CEST) Saturday to determine who will go through the Grand Final on Sunday.

"Every team has been rebuilt now, so I think teams are going to become much stronger," comments Team Liquid's Dom 'soulcas' Sulcas. "It's going to be very competitive, and you never know who's going to win, so that's what's going to be very exciting about these tournaments. It's going to take a lot of mental fortitude, as we're playing with two subs, but we're just going to have to out-shoot people!"

"Fans should expect some banger games," adds Heretics' Auni 'AvovA' Chahade. "There's a lot of good teams here, and I'm excited to play in this off-season. Up until Brazil, there are no other tournaments like this. I'm excited to take on NA teams like Cloud9 and 100 Thieves."

The event will be live-streamed on both Red Bull's official Twitch and YouTube channels so that you can enjoy all the fast-paced thrills from the comfort of your own home. For the hardcore fans, Red Bull will also be hosting a watch party at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London for the Grand Final on December 11.

Red Bull Home Ground has also partnered with Pixel Bar, the video game bar, to host official viewing parties on December 11 at both its locations in Manchester and Leeds. For more information about the venues and attendance, visit redbull.com/homeground .

For non-English speakers, the competition will be broadcast by various co-streamers in multiple languages. Head over to redbull.com/homeground for more information on where to find these streams.

If you’re after more VALORANT action, Red Bull Campus Clutch will have its World Finals take place from December 15-16 – find out more information here .