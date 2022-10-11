Much like other FPS titles like Counter-Strike and Call of Duty, the key to being successful in VALORANT is knowing the maps. There are 20 playable agents in VALORANT, with each one boasting four unique abilities, including one devastating ultimate move. To be effective in the game a player needs to not only understand all of these agents, but also how they move around and how their abilities interact with the map.

In Red Bull Home Ground , knowing your way around each map is the key to an early victory. And the first step to learning VALORANT's map is, of course, to simply play. Acend's VALORANT coach Laurynas 'Nbs' Kisielius identifies this as the starting place for any budding VALORANT pro.

"Firstly, you do need to play a lot to understand all areas of the map, how they work and what are the timings, etc," he says. "The other part would be theory crafting about agents, compositions and strategies."

There are currently eight playable maps in VALORANT – Bind, Haven, Split, Ascent, Icebox, Breeze, Fracture and Pearl. The differences between them aren't just aesthetic – their layouts also impact the most effective strategies from map to map. Nbs points to Spike sites when trying to build awareness of a specific map.

"It depends on the playstyle of the opposing team," the coach explains. "If they are fighting for map control a lot, you will have the hardest time getting to the Spike site.

Map strategy is key for success © Mark Roe/Red Bull Content Pool

"If they are playing more passively and choose to stronghold the sites, then getting to the Spike site won't be hard. Actually getting into the site will be much harder."

Bind is a popular map due to its simplicity – its tight lanes are offset by plenty of opportunities for teleporters. The more cramped points on the map make for some exciting firefights as well. This contrasts with the more complex map, Fracture, which introduces ziplines and elevated walkways.

Then there's the tropical oasis of Breeze, a more open-style map which is perfect for long-range players. Icebox is another close-quarters map, with a focus on verticality. Then there's Ascent, which favours snipers.

"My personal favourite map is Haven," adds Nbs. "I just like how the map looks, feels and the fact that it has five different paths. The map isn't that big, but map control is very important – that's why I like it."

Engaging with material outside of the game is a surefire way to get a leg up on the competition, especially if you're just starting out. YouTube guides, tips and tricks articles, and even actively watching the esports scene can all be pathways to improved map awareness.

"If you don't have enough time to look for new things and learn new things on your own time, let the others do the job," says Nbs. "It will be much more time efficient."

In Red Bull Home Ground, each team picks the map for two rounds of the best-of-five, testing the teams' skills across VALORANT's map pool. The teams with the most robust knowledge of the map pool will go the furthest in the competition.

Red Bull Home Ground will take place at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, UK, on December 9-11. To view the event live, tune into the livestreams on Twitch or YouTube , or if you want to catch the action in person, you can get your tickets here .