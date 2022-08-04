Attention VALORANT fans! The one-of-a-kind pro VALORANT invitational, Red Bull Home Ground, is back for its third iteration this December. Over one epic weekend, some of the finest VALORANT players in the world will battle it out for victory in an intense 'Home and Away' format to earn the final bragging rights to close the season.

01 What is Red Bull Home Ground?

Scores will be settled and new rivalries forged as the best that VALORANT esports has to offer go head to head in Victoria Warehouse in Manchester, England, from December 9-11. The LAN event will see eight teams from around the world compete in a unique format that emphasises map picks, strategy and knowledge to create exciting upsets and unpredictable twists in tense best-of-five battles.

Victoria Warehouse has long been known as the heart of the Manchester music scene and will now be part of one of the fastest-growing esports around. The stage is sure to be set in style, with a futuristic neon underground aesthetic that will transform the venue into a dedicated esports arena.

Red Bull Home Ground is back © Red Bull

Fans will see a star-studded lineup of the best teams from around the world, as well as some new faces. Two qualifier spots are open for new teams to earn a chance to test their mettle, so could your team be chosen?

Aspiring teams from Europe can sign up for the open qualifiers to be in with a chance of earning a spot on the stage in December. Closed Turkish qualifiers will also be held, widening the pool of talent available to compete at the highest level.

That's not all, though.

For the first time, North American teams will be invited to compete at Red Bull Home Ground, offering players from across the Atlantic the chance to make their mark against the best of EMEA.

The tournament will likely see the rivalries born at September's VALORANT Champions 2022 in Istanbul be reignited, as Home Ground offers VALORANT teams a final opportunity to end the season on a high and settle the scores, while giving a chance for smaller teams to take on the pros.

"Being in Red Bull Home Ground was fun for our team," says last year's Red Bull Home Ground MVP, Mehmet Yağız 'cNed' İpek . "Last year, I gave it my all to earn the title of tournament MVP and this year, my team and I are prepared to top that effort. Wait for it!"

cNed was picked as the player of the tournament via a fan vote, having delivered several unforgettable performances and clutch moments throughout the competition. His team Acend finished in second place behind Team Liquid, who took home the trophy.

Acend's cNed won the MVP title last year. © Nuri Yilmazer/Red Bull Content Pool

We can't wait to see what lies in store for the third year of the premier pro event for VALORANT. Alongside Red Bull Campus Clutch – an open global VALORANT tournament for students – Home Ground represents Red Bull's commitment to the VALORANT community and competitive scene, from grassroots events to the highest echelons of esports.

02 Where can I find information on how to register?

If you think your team has what it takes to win on that big stage, you can find all the info on signing-up for the open qualifiers here .

For more information regarding the tournament, head over to the official Home Ground page for all the latest updates and follow Red Bull Gaming on Twitter for the freshest news as it happens.

03 Where can I watch Red Bull Home Ground 2022?

You'll be able to watch all the Red Bull Home Ground action via the live broadcast on Twitch and YouTube when the event begins on December 9. It will also be broadcast by a variety of co-streamers in multiple languages, so stay tuned for more details.