This is how Bartek Woliński brings brilliant bike action into sharp focus

Bartek Woliński is Red Bull’s go-to photographer for cross country and downhill World Cup events , deservedly building a reputation as one of the best mountain biking photographers in the business. Aside from Red Bull, Woliński has had commissions with some of the top brands in mountain biking. A passion for mountain biking fuels all his work

Woliński has been a regular entrant to Red Bull Illume , Red Bull's international photography competition that showcases captivating action and adventure photography, over its five editions, and is planning to submit entries to the current sixth edition that is currently open for submissions till July 31, 2021 .

The man behind the lens – Bartek Woliński © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

Two of his photos made the final selection of judges in the 2016 competition in two categories – Sequence and Playground. Scroll on to see those images, the story behind the shots, and why as a bike photographer he enters the Red Bull Illume contest.

Tell us more about the two images you entered in the 2016 contest? How did you choose location/athlete and why are they so special?

This image of Dawid Godziek was a finalist in the Sequence category in 2016 © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto Another photo that was a finalist in 2016, this time in Playground category © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

The sequence photo has been taken during the video shoot in the old sand mine in Poland with Dawid Godziek . The landscape was not very impressive, as well as the jump set-up, but I really wanted to make the best out of it, as Dawid was killing it with all the tricks he pulled. It was partly cloudy, so the sun was on and off all the time, but I decided to lay on the ground to get a little bit more of a foreground, and shot this sequence of a cork 720 no hander. Luckily with it was with a nice back light, which makes this shot look good.

The second shot was taken in New Zealand during a three-week trip there. We visited a bunch of crazy looking places at that time. Castle Hill was one of them, and that’s where this shot was taken. Before going there, I scouted the location on google maps photos, and I instantly knew that I wanted to shoot there.

We tried bunch of different rocks to find a perfect set-up, and once I found the ideal spot I set up my camera, and asked the rider, Victor Salazer, if he could pull a bunnyhop tailwhip on a rock. The spot was pretty sketchy as there was only four square metres of flat surface on top of the rock to throw this trick. Once I showed Victor my idea he was pumped to do it. We nailed it first try!

Bartek has photographed some of mountain biking's biggest events © Bartek Woliński/Wolisphoto

Did you just submit to the 2016 competition?

I have taken part in every Red Bull Illume contest, even though the 2016 competition was the most successful for me. I probably didn't choose the right photos for the right categories for the other contests. That said there is also so many great action sport photographers that it’s hard to make it through to the final selection in categories.

When it comes to the selection, it’s always a tough decision to choose which photos suit which category as some of the photos I think are worth submitting are suitable for at least a few categories.

Why decide to enter Red Bull Illume, what was your motivation?

The motivation comes from the fact that it’s judged by the people from the action sports industry, and mostly photographers or people who understand this type of photography. I believe they don’t judge only the beauty of the photos, but they know how difficult it is to get some of these shots.

For me personally the most impressive photos are always winter sports photos, I have so much respect to those photographers who climb mountains, ski down the super steep freeride lines and shoot these photos in extreme weather conditions.

Often with photos, timing is everything © Bartek Wolinski/Wolisphoto

Why do you think Red Bull Illume is such a big deal in action sports photography?

I think this contest pushes a lot of photographers every year to shoot something special, and to get out of their comfort zone. Also many photographers organise personal photoshoots specially for Red Bull Illume submissions to make their ideas come true. You can also see that action photography is growing, and Red Bull Illume definitely helps to get young talents to get more publicity for their work worldwide. That is really cool.

Why do you think others should participate?

I think it’s worth trying, and if you have any idea for a photo, just go out and shoot it, and submit it to Red Bull illume. There is nothing more rewarding than being amongst so many good photographers with your favourite shot being up alongside theirs.

A photo sometimes says more than a thousand words © Bartek Woliński/Wolisphoto

Do you plan to send entries into any future contests including this 2021 contest?

Yes, I definitely plan to send in my entries for this year's contest before the closing date, and I hope I will find some time to shoot something special for it as well!

Woliński's journey to becoming a photographer

Photography is something Woliński grew into but came about as a result of his love of riding on two wheels. When he was a teenager, Woliński picked up a camera to shoot and film his friends on their mountain bikes. He gradually took on more of an interest in photography rather than filming from that point onwards, going on to studying photography at the Academy of Photography in the Polish city of Kraków.

Around that time one of his biking friends Szymon Godziek was beginning to get noticed by sponsors including Red Bull, and Woliński was the man he chose to photograph him. His work and obvious talent to shoot mountain bikers in action got noticed by clients and people outside of Poland as a result.

Bartek has worked with both Godziek brothers. Dawid Godziek features here © Bartek Woliński/Wolisphoto

Did you have a moment where you thought this is something I want to do in my life?

It started with my first big job for Dartmoor, which was Syzmon's bike brand at the time. As I got paid for more and more jobs I then started to invest more and more in equipment.

Does the fact that you ride the bike yourself affect the photos you take?

I think this is crucial. I've taken photos of snowboarders and skiers and although I know what looks effective, I do not know all tricks. Something that will impress me, perhaps will be considered weak by someone else. I know how to photograph individual tricks on a bike.

Loic Bruni lighted by the rays of the sun © Bartek Woliński/Wolisphoto

What do you like most about working as a photographer?

I love travelling and exploring new, extraordinary places. As far as the photography process itself is concerned, I am probably most passionate about working with people I meet during assignments, learning about their stories and spending time with them.

Woliński has been lucky enough to travel to Rampage to shoot Szymon Godziek © Bartek Woliński/Wolisphoto

In taking the perfect photo, what is most important to you?

I think the composition, light and certainly sharpness of the image. I always pay attention to the sharpness of the photo. I must admit that I am very particular about that and want perfection.

Where can we find more of your work?

I put the most of my recent work on my Instagram account . I also have a personal website .

The Red Bull Illume competition is currently open for entries. Submissions are due by July 31. Click here , to learn more about the 2021 competition.