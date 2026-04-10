Red Bull Illume, from the beginning onward

In 2006, Red Bull Illume was created to become the world’s greatest celebration of adventure and action sports imagery.

Long before the international acclaim and big exhibitions, it was about honouring authentic storytelling and the craft it demands: the passion and devotion to freezing the moment and turning fleeting moments into lasting images.

In its 19 years of existence, more than 30,000 participants from over 120 countries turned that initial spark into a collective movement.

Their images reveal moments where human power meets gravity, motion collides with stillness, and the wild is witnessed and felt.

Across seven editions, over 200,000 images have been submitted from around the world, reflecting the dedication it takes to chase light, moments, and meaning.

But it has never been just a photo contest. It has been a platform for those pushing beyond expectations, framing the extraordinary, and celebrating creative excellence - while supporting the photographers who make these stories possible.

A celebration of the unsung heroes behind the lens.