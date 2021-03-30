Biking captured in the moment: Red Bull Illume shots to send you wild

Red Bull Illume is a photography contest dedicated to the world of action and adventure sports. Its purpose is to showcase the most exciting, captivating and creative action sports and adventure photography on the planet, while illuminating the passion, lifestyle and culture behind the photographers who shoot them.

Read on for details on how to enter the 2021 edition and then scroll on down as we showcase the best bike photography from the 2019 competition and hear the stories behind those shots.

Submissions for 2021

The Red Bull Illume submission list features 10 categories , including a new category for 2021: Photo Story – photos presented in a slideshow from 30 seconds up to three minutes. Also new for 2021 is that videos, in addition to photos, can be submitted to the Best of Instagram by Lenovo category. For each category, you can submit up to 10 entries, and you can submit the same image to a maximum of two categories. The contest is free to enter and open to both professional and amateur photographers. Entries for all categories are open for five months, from March 1 to July 31, 2021. For more details on Red Bull Illume go here .

Puddle path

A puddle parts its ways for Katy Winton © Laurence Crossman-Emms/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Laurence Crossman-Emms

Athlete: Katy Winton

Location: Blaenau Ffestiniog, Wales

Red Bull Illume Category 2019: Innovation by Sony - Winner

The Shot: Blaenau Ffestiniog was once described as the wettest place in Wales, the puddles are plentiful. I’ve always been attracted to their animations when struck by a bicycle at full steep. The tyres of Katy Winton making the perfect parting of this muddy sea. The combination of dynamic action and the silk-like curtains made me try each time more determined.

This concept had always been in the back of my mind but finding the perfect location and it aligning with both the weather and sufficient puddle depth was tough. You can never guess how water reacts when you hit it with force, sometimes the results exceed your expectations… this was one of those times.

Old world meets new world

The Dark Hedges of Game of Thrones fame is the backdrop for Senad Grosic © Lorenz Holder/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Lorenz Holder

Athlete: Senad Grosic

Location: The Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland

Red Bull Illume Category 2019: Masterpiece by EyeEm - Winner

The Shot: The first time I saw this location was when I was watching Game of Thrones and I was blown away by the pure magic this road generated in me. I found out that this place is actually real and located in Northern Ireland. A year later I was actually standing there with Senad Grosic and trying to get a bunny-hop-tailwhip on camera.

It was early in the morning with the first sun rays hitting the road and we managed to get a pretty cool shot, but somehow I knew that there was pure potential in the spot. So, we decided to stay a couple days longer and waited for some kind of rain, fog or other particles in the air, so I could use one flash from behind and create a white background to make Senad stand out a bit more and get the focus a bit more on the action.

Eclipsed by the sky

Chris Brule riding under a solar eclipse © Noah Wetzel/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Noah Wetzel

Athlete: Chris Brule

Location: Teton Valley, Wyoming, United States

Red Bull Illume Category 2019: RAW - Winner

The Shot: The imagery goal was to capture the Total Solar Eclipse in Wyoming in August 2017 and showcase mountain biking utilizing an in-camera double exposure – a very complex process. After capturing the first image successfully during two minutes of totality, all we had to do was endure the midday sun, waiting for twilight and the attempt at the second frame. Unfortunately, I was unaware I had damaged the hot shoe connection on my camera four weeks prior thus preventing me from triggering my flashes.

Our only option required athlete Chris Brule to hit the feature in near darkness at 9pm, allowing me to set the camera to a 2.5 second exposure, manually firing the flashes and freezing Chris mid-air.

Got your back

Skaing has his friends back always © Tyrone Bradley/Red Bull illume

Photographer: Tyrone Bradley

Athlete: Adosu Segun a.k.a. SKing

Location: Lagos, Nigeria

Red Bull Illume Category 2019: Lifestyle - Finalist

The Shot: This shot of SKing was taken near his house in Makoko, an informal fishing settlement near the affluent area of Victoria Island in Lagos, Nigeria. SKing wanted to show me where he lives and tell me the story of how he started riding. We bumped into his friend (standing on his back) and although he introduced me, I can‘t remember his name. Next thing this guy just started climbing on SKing. Turned out this was the first trick they learned together to impress their community.

Mirror image

Jeremy Berthier silhouetted perfectly © JB Liautard/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Jean-Baptiste Liautard

Athlete: Jeremy Berthier

Location: Bourgoin-Jallieu, France

Red Bull Illume Category 2019: Emerging by Red Bull Photography - Winner

The Shot: Two things that I love when it comes to photography are silhouettes and reflections and I wanted to use both in a single frame for a long time. My chosen athlete Jeremy had this trail and the jump he had built there was definitely a highlight. I knew I wanted to shoot it from the side and get that reflection but at the time of the shoot it was really dry and there was no water around.

When I saw a wheelbarrow hanging around by the jumps, I had the idea to fill it up with water to create a mirror. After spending a lot of time adjusting the wheelbarrow and cleaning the water in the afternoon, my mirror was finally ready for the evening shoot. After a few attempts, we got this one, just as I imagined it at the very beginning.

Frozen in the moment

Pavel Alekhin caught in a moment of time © Denis Klero/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Denis Klero

Athlete: Pavel Alekhin

Location: Streetfire Club, Moscow, Russia

Red Bull Illume Category 2019: Creative by Skylum - Winner

The Shot: As soon as the first snow starts falling the social media community bursts in excitement and instantly shares videos and photos showing the first flakes of the year. I didn‘t want to miss out and started working on a concept to show the change of seasons. Consequently, I developed an idea of a series of three main pictures with some supporting detail shots, which had to be visually strong and inherent to the world of Red Bull. This picture with Pavel Alekhin is one of those.

BMX from above

Alex Bibollet against shadows and shapes © Baptiste Fauchille/Red Bull Illume

Photographer: Baptiste Fauchille

Athlete: Alex Bibollet

Location: Fillinges, France

Red Bull Illume Category 2019: Best of Instagram by SanDisk - Winner