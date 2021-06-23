Stop, collaborate and listen to get the perfect action sports photograph

To create the perfect shot, you need the perfect formula, and there are two essential ingredients that must come together to make it work; the photographer and the athlete.

Few images exemplify the symbiotic creative relationship better than the stunning underwater image above of kayaker Rafa Ortiz by photographer Michael Clark, a finalist in the 2019 Red Bull Illume competition. Behind the play of light, the sharp focus and the concentration are hours of preparation, years of experience and a willingness to work together to create something amazing.

As an athlete, Ortiz has worked with many photographers over the years and finds the chemistry between athlete and photographer fascinating. “He’s focussed on the artistry of producing the shot; getting the light, getting the focus, that side of the equation. My job is performance, and anything around performance.”

But that’s not to say that Ortiz’s role is just paddling laps of features; it’s more creative than that.

“When I’m kayaking and I’m with a photographer, I have to have so much input because I see things from a different angle.”

Clark agrees that getting shots like these are a collaborative endeavour, not least because it’s as important for the athlete as the photographer.

“When working with top athletes, I hope and expect that they come to the session as an excited and willing partner as the images and content we create may have a huge positive impact on their career. I also hope they’ll help me craft the images as well, in terms of educating me about their technique or style to make sure we are getting images they like and will be proud of.”

Rafa Ortiz drops over Spirit Falls, captured by Michael Clark © Michael Clark/Red Bull Illume

Creating the athletic performance

When Ortiz says performance, there’s a sense that he also means in the theatrical definition of the word. His role, as he sees it, is to represent his sport.

“On these shoots I feel it falls on my shoulders to make sure that it’s cool and legit, and that we’re not just paddling down a lake and calling that my sport.”

So his side of the equation involves elements like choosing the location. After all, he knows best the spots that will satisfy the photographer's ambitions and allow him as an athlete to produce the best performance.

He also cheekily admits that he likes the whole team to get in on the challenge too.

“I guess it doesn’t matter to the photo but I always like it when it’s a bit of a challenge for the photographers and production crew too. It can feel a bit odd when we’re riding a crazy waterfall but they’ve hiked from a parking lot two minutes away.

But to get the best visual representation of a sport, sometimes a little artifice is required. We’re not talking Photoshop or props, but more in how he approaches certain features and shots; you could say he adapts his ‘performance’ to get the shot, and it’s something he learned from the guidance one photographer gave him early in his career.

“He said ‘If I’m shooting on river right, and you can be conscious of the moment I’m trying to capture, instead of having your left paddle in the water can you have your right paddle in the water. Then I can see your face and I’m going to have a better photo.’” he explains.

“With a bike it’s the same, with a skateboard it's the same, with a climber it’s the same; maybe the better grip isn’t the one that looks good from the photographer’s angle.”

Rafa Ortiz representing his sport © Marcos Ferro/Red Bull Content Pool

Respecting expertise, finding the boundaries

While both Ortiz and Clark thrive in this style of working, both also know that there are boundaries between the roles that need to be respected, both in terms of what the photographer is looking to achieve and what the athlete can safely do.

“There has to be a constant conversation about how the images are turning out and how they can be made better, but all the while considering the safety of the athlete and the crew” explains Red Bull Illume finalist Clark.

While Ortiz is in full agreement – “it’s his camera, and in the end he ultimately decides when he clicks” – he also admits that he wasn’t always respectful of the demarcation.

“One of the first shoots I did with Red Bull was about 12 or 13 years ago, and I still feel bad to this day because I think the director probably hates me! I was super annoying! I had an idea of what I wanted to do, and the problem was this director was trying to deal with a kid who was like ‘No! This has to be shot like this!’ – I pretty much directed everything” he laughs.

“I’ve learned a lot since, like where my role stops. It’s positive to give ideas, to further the content creation, but in the end the final decision is the photographers.”

Michael Clark collaborates with the Red Bull Air Force © Michael Clark/Red Bull Content Pool

Advice for athletes and photographers

Based on their experience, what advice would Ortiz and Clark give to those who aim to recreate their creative chemistry?

“If you can get really good at working with photographers, not just doing your thing but understanding their side, you can help them out.”

This understanding is very much a two-way process, and Clark advises photographers to do their research too.

“Get to know the sport you are photographing, know what has been done and what hasn't, have some creative ideas you’d like to try out, and work with the athletes to make those come to life.”

“And also, listen to them and accept that they might have better ideas than you have!”

