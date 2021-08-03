Everything You Need to Know About Red Bull Imagination 2021

From the mind of Tyler Bereman returns Red Bull Imagination in 2021, with a course debuting new features and even more methods of finesse. If you didn’t catch the event in 2020, let us spell it out for you. Derived from a passion for stylistic expression on two-wheels and placed in the gorgeous Great Plains of Kansas, Red Bull Imagination set out to be the first true competition platform for freeride motocross. Take a course design from the veteran course designer Jason Baker of Dream Traxx, add in the most skilled Freeriders in the world, and then tell them that their run will go as far as their creativity will take it—that sounds like a recipe for a successful second year of Red Bull Imagination.
For this year, three new sections will be added to the course offering more creative freedom for the riders to illustrate their skill, style and prowess. And that’s not the only thing changing: the start and finish line has been removed. Why? The idea is that eliminating the start and finish line will create a better session-ing atmosphere encouraging the athletes to push the course even more. Start and finish line sections create a beaten path between Point A and Point B. Now that it’s not in sight, riders are free to attack the course any way they see fit. This style has been implemented in pool/bowl session skateboarding contests for years and Tyler aim’s to closely emulate this.
- Let’s start with the “Big Dawg Section” updates. This portion of the course will entail a Quarter Pipe with a spine feature on the side for riders to use one jump landing from multiple directions, allowing for more creativity in a small space.
- Next up is the “Technical Jib Section.” This is the snowboard-style jib-like section including a wallride and hip that riders can hit in opposite directions at the same time.
- Last but not least, we’ve added a Supercross inspired Transfer Zone as an ode to the legend Kevin Windham. This SX Transfer Zone will give off skatepark vibes and provide a clean slate for riders to express themselves on a cornucopia of line combos.
Safe to say there is definite inspiration from other action sports spanning this course.
The first event held last year was transformative for freeride motocross and included some of the best freeriders around. While the full rider list will be announced closer to the event, we can guarantee that Tyler will invite a star-studded roster of riders for year two to lay down the hard charging runs alongside him. Here is a tease at who is returning this year:
- The jack-of-all trades, Ryan Sipes
- Four Time X-Games medalist, Tom Parsons
- Nine-time X-Games medalist, Colby Raha
This year’s Red Bull Imagination is heating up to be one of the most creative events of the year. Make sure to catch up on all the action from Red Bull Imagination 2020 on Red Bull T.V. if you missed and the action and set a reminder to join us starting September 14th for Red Bull Imagination 2021.