Everything You Need to Know About Red Bull Imagination 2021

returns Red Bull Imagination in 2021, with a course debuting new features and even more methods of finesse. If you didn’t catch the event in 2020, let us spell it out for you. Derived from a passion for stylistic expression on two-wheels and placed in the gorgeous Great Plains of Kansas, Red Bull Imagination set out to be the first true competition platform for freeride motocross. Take a course design from the veteran course designer Jason Baker of Dream Traxx, add in the most skilled Freeriders in the world, and then tell them that their run will go as far as their creativity will take it—that sounds like a recipe for a successful second year of Red Bull Imagination.

For this year, three new sections will be added to the course offering more creative freedom for the riders to illustrate their skill, style and prowess. And that’s not the only thing changing: the start and finish line has been removed. Why? The idea is that eliminating the start and finish line will create a better session-ing atmosphere encouraging the athletes to push the course even more. Start and finish line sections create a beaten path between Point A and Point B. Now that it’s not in sight, riders are free to attack the course any way they see fit. This style has been implemented in pool/bowl session skateboarding contests for years and Tyler aim’s to closely emulate this.