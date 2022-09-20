Red Bull Imagination 2022 is the stuff of freeride motocross dreams

It’s the premier freeride motocross competition dreamed up by Tyler Bereman and brought to life by DreamTraxx’s Jason Baker – Red Bull Imagination is officially back and returning in September to Fort Scott, Kansas, for its third event.

This event brings together top freeriders for a week of some of the biggest and baddest tricks, whips and lines on a custom-built, life-sized playground course not found anywhere else in the world.

New this year are more riders, more course updates and for the first time ever – a limited number of tickets for spectators to witness the epic competition in person. Those that can't make it to Kansas will be able to catch the highlights on ESPN+ on September 25.

Tyler Bereman at Red Bull Imagination © Chris Tedesco/Red Bull Content Pool

The bespoke layout draws inspiration from sports like skateboarding and mountain biking, with a bowl-style course for riders to drop in at any location they choose. Paying homage to Red Bull Imagination’s legacy of progressing the sport of freeride, the course will evolve yet again in year three to take shape with features that offer riders more methods of creative freedom.

The competition format will remain the same as previous editions. In advance of the competition, riders will spend three days sessioning and fine-tuning their craft, followed by a rest day that precedes the competition day.

Colby Raha at Red Bull Imagination © Kyle Lieberman

Leading freeride motocross rider and 10-time X Games medalist Bereman will be joined by returning riders and rookies, including 10-time X Games overall medalist Colby Raha and former AMA Supercross/motocross rider Josh Hill .

All the action will stream in a one-hour show on September 25 from 10pm UTC on ESPN+. More information on the course development, full rider roster and judging panel will be announced in the coming weeks.