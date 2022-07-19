Check out Brandon Semenuk’s new slopestyle feature at Red Bull Joyride

Bike
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, Red Bull Joyride will host 14 of the world’s top riders, over 35,000 on-site fans, with many more watcging around the world for an iconic celebration of dirt, chains, and progression during the second stop of the 2022 Crankworx World Tour in Whistler, Canada.
Returning after a two-year hiatus for the event’s milestone anniversary, the marquee event is set to offer the world a glimpse into the future of slopestyle mountain biking with the introduction of a fan-favourited feature, designed to promote creativity in the sport.
Last year five-time Red Bull Joyride winner Brandon Semenuk teamed up with course builder Justin Wyper to engineer four never-before-seen features that could instil more creativity into a traditional slopestyle run. The duo showcased their creations in Realm, then fans had the chance to vote for their favourite feature, which would earn a spot in the slopestyle course at Red Bull Joyride 2022.
Now, after months of anticipation, The Sphere has been revealed as the fan-favourite and the biggest names in slopestyle mountain biking can’t wait to tackle the skatepark-inspired feature.
Introducing Red Bull Joyride's newest feature
The Sphere is set to be one of the most uniquely technical features to ever hit the slopestyle MTB scene. Elevated above a 2-way Hip, this skatepark-inspired bowl sends riders into a tight corner, before launching them back onto the course. Whether riders choose to trick in/out, stall, or plant – the options are endless.
“It’s not only a super-cool obstacle, but it also allows you to let your creativity flow,” explained title contender Erik Fedko. There are so many trick variations out there that you can connect to the feature – and that's exactly what slopestyle is about. It’s meant to be an event where everybody can express their creativity.”
Riders embrace the call for more creativity
Every few years, course designer Paddy Kaye introduces an iconic feature that stands the test of time. The Four-Pack was introduced in 2012 to maximise trick progression on the course; the Videotron Flat Drop was established as the burly, crowd-pleasing finale in 2014; and both have been cemented as course standouts ever since.
Riders now believe The Sphere may have a similar effect as a result of its creativity, unpredictability and potential to shake up the rankings.
“I think slopestyle mountain bike courses need more creativity,” added seasoned Joyride competitor Carson Storch. “It’s not redundant, but [the courses] have become pretty predictable. More unique features that are playful and fun – like The Sphere – will shape up the rankings and give certain riders more of a chance to break the mould.”
Even reigning Joyride champ Emil Johansson, who’s a proven master on standard slopestyle course designs, mirrored Storch’s views: “Creativity in a slopestyle course is everything. It allows riders to get creative, and not be locked into a set style of features at each event, which is key to allow riders to express themselves differently.”
Slopestyle is a way of art, and to bring in more creative features will just let the sport grow even more
“Slopestyle is a way of art, and to bring in more creative features will just let [the sport] grow even more,” he added.
