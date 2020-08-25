Help us decide the Red Bull Joyride fan favourite moments
© Scott Serfas/Red Bull Content Pool
Published on
Who had the most notable winning run? Which year did we see the best cabin? Scroll through the polls below and cast your vote to be a part of the fan favourite moments from Red Bull Joyride.
Let’s get real, our minds get blown every single year at Red Bull Joyride. We’ve seen new tricks, rookies on the podium and countless storylines that have all gone down in the history books of mountain biking.
Now, we need you!
Ever since the first event in 2011, we've brought you many Red Bull Joyride moments but one thing we’re currently missing from the archives is a list of fan favourite moments.
To narrow down the highlights from the first nine editions of Red Bull Joyride, we enlisted the help of mountain bike filmmaker and former Red Bull Rampage digger Calvin Huth.
Scroll through Huth's selection of great Joyride moments and cast your vote:
Which year had the best cabin feature?
2011 | The Classic Through Cabin: The only year in Red Bull Joyride history that the cabin was enclosed. As riders rode through, a lipped stepdown awaited them, offering easier trackability for both spins and flips.
2012 | Final Feature – Flat drop: The cabin that allowed riders to play to their strengths. Option one, a step up to flat drop from the top of the cabin. Option two, similar to 2011’s feature from the cabin’s deck. After all, who wouldn’t want a house with a bike feature on the roof and deck?
2013-15 | Mid-run flat drop: The feature moved halfway up to become a mid-course step-up flat drop. This helped to provide many memorable moves such as Brandon Semenuk's 26-double bar on to a flat drop flip off. What a clean cabin design.
2016-18 | Mid-course whale tail: While features grew larger, the cabin remained the same. And despite the whale-tail almost making the cabin appear small, it still gave the riders unlimited options in and out of the cabin.
Who stomped the best trick?
Brandon Semenuk | Cork 720 on final whale tail: No one saw that coming! Until this point it was a major question if or who would ever do this trick off a step-down. It’s no surprise that Brandon would be the first to do it during the biggest event of the year.
Emil Johansson | Double truck down whip on hip: At the age of 17, most of us are still figuring out what we want to do with our lives. But not Emil, instead he was figuring out how to do Double Truck Downwhips. Who remembers this overlooked move?
Brett Rheeder | Flip trail whip: This may still be the biggest move ever performed on a flat drop and Brett still remains the only one to perform this trick.
Emil Johansson | Final whale tail sequence: Think of the hardest trick you can. Now, remember that Emil can perform this oppo. It’s hard to imagine a rider performing a more technical combination of moves on a whale tail.
Who had the best overall run?
Brandon Semenuk | Winning Run 2015: When you think of flawless riding, you often think of Brandon. Surprising us with perfectly executed tricks such as a flip double tail whip, flip whip to one-foot can and a cork 720 on the whale tail, Brandon went on to win his fourthth Red Bull Joyride title with this memorable run.
Nicholi Rogatkin | Triple Crown Run 2018: Rogatkin entered the scene with a BMX background and a spin-it-to-win-it style. He finished his run with 3,960 degrees of rotation and six tailwhips. Throwing down hammers on every feature on the course.
Brett Rheeder | Second-Place Run 2018: The debate of 2018 was on! With Rogatkin topping Rheeder by just two points, some still think Brett should have taken the W with tricks like the flat drop flip, the half cab, flip oppo whip the cannon log and oppo cork 720. What do you think?
Emil Johansson | Winning Run 2019: If we’re talking best overall run, we can’t leave out the latest winner, Emil Johannson. He's a master at the technical combinations, ones that take the breath away even from the sport's top riders.
Who had the best rookie run?
Anthony Messere | 2011: Anthony is the youngest rider to ever podium, stepping up at just 15 by blowing minds with his ability to press the send button harder than anyone else. With the infamous boosting on the hip and the frontier flat drop in his second run, he became a name to watch.
Thomas Genon | 2012: Winning Red Bull Joyride is what all slopestyle athletes dream of. Winning as a complete rookie is something that may never be repeated.
Emil Johansson | 2016: This was the first time Johansson was granted access to the Crankworx main stage. His composure and technicality landed him a fourth-place finish. Having never ridden jumps this size, Emil’s ability to adapt was unworldly.
Erik Fedko | 2018: Looking like a seasoned vet, Fedko laid down a podium run in his first Red Bull Joyride. With tricks like the 360 tailwhip to barspin off the cannon log and backflip triple barspin on the money booter, Fedko was the last rookie to podium. Who’s next?
Who currently holds the best moment of all-time?
Brandon Semenuk | Fifth Red Bull Joyride win: A feat that may never be repeated again. Called the Michael Jordan of slopestyle, Semenuk retired from Red Bull Joyride after his fifth victory ring. That’s enough rings to cover his crowd-waving hand!
Emil Johansson | The comeback: The most emotional Red Bull Joyride moment, bar none. After spending a year off the bike because of a diagnosis with Epstein-Barr and Hashimoto’s Disease, Emil returned to Joyride with a fourth-place run. This showed to the world that Emil was back, overcoming adversity and doing what he loves.
Anthony Messere | Massive air: As they say, 'less is more'. Aged just 15, Anthony had already unlocked the boost mode cheat. Taking a boosty hip and turning it into his own personal high-jump feature. This is an air that will never be forgotten.
Ryan Nyquist | 3rd-place run: If you were to tell riders in 2016 that a 38-year-old BMX rider would be on the podium of Red Bull Joyride 2017, most of them would have laughed. That didn’t stop Nyquist from putting in the work and proving everyone wrong.