Breaking the ceiling: Meet the women of Red Bull King of the Air 2024

As the world's premier big air kiteboarding event, Red Bull King of the Air has been synonymous with pushing the limits of the sport for many years. The 2024 edition continues this tradition with the introduction of an official women's division, further expanding the competition's reach and inclusivity. Here's a look at the riders taking to the skies this summer.

Angely Bouillot

Angely Bouillot © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Angely Bouillot rode in the Red Bull King of The Air women's expression session back in 2019 and the French rider's pioneering journey reflects the growing evolution of women's big air kiteboarding. "This is a moment that will go down in history," she says.

Known for her signature Late Back Kite Loop, she embodies a philosophy of authenticity and courage. Her advice for young riders looking to push their limits into Big Air? Wear cycling shorts for the landings... and embrace your unique talents and fight for your dreams.

Pippa Van Iersel

Pippa Van Iersel © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

For Pippa Van Iersel, competing at Red Bull King of the Air was once a distant dream, but now her childhood visions will become a reality. Her bold moves like the Back to Late Back (with an added rotation) speak volumes of her unyielding determination. "If I should win, it's not just my win; it's a win for all women in kiteboarding," she says, showing how determined she is to inspire future athletes.

Francesca Maini

Francesca Maini © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Francesca Maini has long yearned to see women compete at this level. With her Kiteloop Board-Off, she's prepared to showcase the heights women can reach. "This competition will push women to rise even further,” she says. Her message to the next generation? Persevere, even when challenges seem insurmountable – progress begins at the edge of your comfort zone.

Jasmine Cho

Jasmine Cho © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Jasmine Cho’s road to Red Bull King of the Air was paved with sacrifices, including pausing another career to focus on her kiteboarding dreams. Her Backroll Kiteloop Board-Off is a signature move and she believes this competition isn’t just a personal triumph but a turning point for the visibility of women's kiteboarding. “Take it step by step,” she advises to younger riders, but don't hold back when those progression leaps come.

Zara Hoogenraad

Zara Hoogenraad © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

World champion Zara Hoogenraad, celebrated for her signature Boogie Double Loop, exemplifies the power of hard work and self-belief. "Red Bull King of The Air will ignite fresh talent and bring new energy," she says, before adding some advice for young female riders: "Embrace small victories, cultivate positivity and learn from every setback with courage and determination."

Nathalie Lambrecht

Nathalie Lambrecht © Craig Kolesky/Red Bull Content Pool

Nathalie Lambrecht began her big air journey in 2022, making her rapid ascent to the sport's top echelon remarkable. With her Backroll Kiteloop Board-Off, she honours the trailblazers who came before and aims to spark a butterfly effect of inspiration. "This is just the beginning," she says, brimming with hope for future generations.

Red Bull King of the Air 2024 once again takes place at the iconic Kite Beach in Cape Town, South Africa, between November 23 and December 8. Stay tuned here for all the updates and to watch it live.