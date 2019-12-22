The Capcom Pro Tour circuit was over, but some of the most tenacious Street Fighter V players weren’t satiated. To quell their hunger, 15 talented warriors – including the survivor of a 256-person Last Chance Qualifier bracket – converged in Aichi, Japan. Red Bull Kumite 2019 would be their destination, and the coveted cage would be their battleground.

But the invitational carried a different flavour this year, as the Champion Edition update warped the very nature of the game. New V-Skills and other mechanics forced an adapt-or-perish mentality for even the most hardened player. This Red Bull Kumite would be chaos, and from the wild battles a player returned to retake the championship. Here are all the highlights.

Red Bull Kumite finals – English commentary

Last chance, last spot

There was still one spot at the invitational, and it was awarded to the winner of a Last Chance Qualifier tournament. Held the day before, dozens of hopefuls participated, aspiring to land the final entry. Naturally, this drew a crowd of quality talent from around the globe, including the likes of Yeh ‘HotDog29’ Man Ho, a contender in Capcom Cup 2019.

Only one player could go home with the prize, leaving those unable to make it to first place to walk away empty-handed. It’s a heavy burden to bear, and made each fight to stay in the winner's side of the bracket that much more important. Despite that stress, Kubo ‘StormKUBO’ Arashi ran a powered-up Abigail through his opponents. The newly-added V-Skill 2 C’mon Spare Tire allowed him to rule the screen and act as an assist. It was too much for even Seon-woo ‘Infiltration’ Lee in the finale, StormKUBO was able to draw strength from his confidence and win the Last Chance Qualifier.

His reward? A chance to face off against Street Fighter V’s best in the ring.

Read like a book

Red Bull Kumite has never been a typical tournament, and the 2019 edition kept up with the untraditional methodology. Instead of the usual brackets situated before to the action, each player had to draw a random number that determined their placement. But that didn’t prevent hotly anticipated rematches in the first round like Benjamin ‘Problem X’ Simon and Daigo ‘The Beast’ Umehara, who made history with their extremely close sets last year.

But the night would begin with Adel 'Big Bird' Anouche’s breezy momentum-based Rashid play against Hiroki ‘Kichipa-mu’ Asano, who wields a Zangief with borderline psychic reads. The timing of Kichipa-mu’s jump-ins allowed him to demolish the opposition and take the first win.

As the tournament continued, players weren’t shy about employing Street Fighter V’s fresh V-Skills during pools. StormKUBO put tires on the ground just as he did in the Last Chance Qualifier. This time, Victor ‘Punk’ Woodley and his G were in his headlights. Very familiar with G, he kept his foot on the accelerator and continued to push the golden president to the corner. StormKUBO knocked one of the strongest players into the losers, reminding people of why he came out on top of the stacked LCQ.

Though no new V-Skills were in play between Problem X and The Beast, the match was every bit as fierce as last year. The Beast’s throw-heavy pressure nearly caught Problem X off-guard, but he was able to tame the legendary player by reacting and checking every dash-up attempt.

Fujimura, last year’s champ, returned once to defend his title and started off his rampage against the aggressive Houmaid 'Takamura' Rabie. Though the nerfs to Ibuki toned down her pressure, Fujimura kept his foot on the accelerator. At the very brink of defeat, he buffered a super on reaction to catch a whiffed sweep. With near robotic reactions on point, he moved on.

The first champion of Red Bull Kumite, Bonchan, donned the mantle of the Last Nash once again to take on Big Bird. Earlier in the year, the Rashid player fell to the grounded advances by Bonchan at Evo 2019 grand finals, but today would have a different outcome. While he was able to shut down the air approach from Big Bird, the oppression chipped away bit by bit until the damage accumulated. Unable to mount a comeback with Nash, Bonchan was sent out of the tournament.

Deadly exhibition

Red Bull Kumite always brings unconventional matches. Rarely does FANG make appearance at tournaments due to his peculiar playstyle, so finding someone accomplished against the unwieldy character makes for a great match. Takamura, hanging on in the losers side, proved that he had the matchup knowledge to combat the toxic assassin piloted by Haku. Taking the poison unfettered, he rushed down without a glimmer of fear and gained victory.

This invitational is also an exhibition at the purest of sense. Kichipa-mu and 801 Strider sized each other up before setting hands on the controllers, and both went straight to the new V-Skills of their respective characters. Zangief’s V-Skill 2, Super Russian Kick, wasn’t much help against G’s built-up defence and stored President Gauge by V-Skill 2 G Protection. Kichipa-mu was vetoed out of the tournament and 801 Strider moved towards the Winner’s Side Top 8.

Reigning defender Fujimura met another Akuma in his path, but it was Hajime ‘Tokido’ Taniguchi the helm this time. A combination of Ibuki’s V-Skill 2 Makibishi halting Tokido’s forward movement and escape options made him falter, and in the second match a simple empty jump low attack sent the raging demon to the loser’s bracket. He was starting to believe more and more in his main character, and was on track for a repeat Red Bull Kumite win.

As the night went on, the matches became even more brutal. YHC-Mochi started off even with Punk, but The Alpha asserted his dominance on the Dhalsim player by using Karin’s amazing buttons to lead into maximum damage. Meanwhile, Takamura’s decision to use a critical art in the middle of Zangief’s false string showed Kichipa-mu was no ordinary Akuma player. The Top 8 were locked in and ready to produce matches that would make Street Fighter history.

The finale of the festival

Some top players power up as their confidence increases. It happened at the LCQ, and in the loser’s side of Red Bull Kumite Top 8, StormKUBO found the source during his set with Tokido. Believing in his skills and leveraging Akuma’s low health pool, the user of Abigail took down the former Kumite champion with a devastating critical art finish. Similarly, Takamura was thought to have lost control against Punk’s Karin immaculate punishes, but solid play with optimal punishes returned to his hands. Takamura progressed.

Some top players found their confidence by sticking to their gameplan. Infexious caught the right angles for his Young Zeku to land constant jump medium kicks where 801 Strider’s G couldn’t reach. Fujimura, also, saw no reason to stop littering the ground with caltrops, locking Problem X down and negating his gameplan fully.

Though StormKUBO exhibited a comparable level of desire for the trophy, he was stopped cold by 801 Strider. It was down to the final round of the final game, but a missed EX Nitro Run was all 801 Strider needed to cool his engines. If the G player wasn’t somebody’s favourite of the night, that match made it impossible for him not to be considered. Takamura also continued his bid for contention when he eliminated Problem X in quick fashion. The two would have to prove who wanted it more in a loser’s semi-final match.

In the first match, despite having the ability to chip out 801 Strider, Takamura froze up and his adversary took advantage. Next, Takamura steamrolled his way through G’s incredible arsenal, and 801 Strider responded with a clean game of his own. The set was a back-and-forth slugfest that took both players to the absolute limit, but when the dust cleared, only 801 Strider remained standing.

In the Winner’s Final, Fujimura sat down again with the grand finals in his sights. Across from him was the unflinching Infexious – both players desperate to reach the top, and neither happy to face 801 Strider in the loser’s side. Both players are known as optimal players, but only one would be on point tonight. For every round Infexious nabbed, Fujiumura would double up. True-kill situations like back throw into the corner to kunai and finishing it with a chip out using critical art broke Infexious’s concentration. The repeat was near.

But first, the runback between 801 Strider and Infexious determined who would be his final challenger. Infexious immediately smothered 801 Strider, unable to deal with the crouching medium punch buffers and stop the dashes. It was 3-0 set in favour of the Zeku player, solely focused on what lay ahead: Fujimura. An explosive grand finals had arrived, and this would settle who was ultimately the best. Infexious would need two to reset the bracket – victory in two back-to-back sets. Fujimura, however, only needed a single set to take the trophy home.

In the hallowed Red Bull Kumite arena, there was a possibility of history being made. Would Fujimura become the first back-to-back two-time champion, or would Infexious prevent his victory?

Infexious started the first match swinging right out of the gate, but in the next, Fujimura began to keep up with his tempo. Then, another kunai into a chip kill for Fujimura gave him the first game. The second – the same kunai release that's caught Infexious off-guard many times over. In the third game, Fujimura couldn’t quite get the kill, letting Infexious capitalise. On the verge of a reset, he used the V-Skill 2 to interrupt Infexious in the most unusual way, slaying his enemy and winning Red Bull Kumite for the second time in a row.

New champion/the return

After the nerfs, Fujimura wasn’t confident in his character. But he strengthened his play in the hardest battles faced so far, and believed in Ibuki. He proved that it was the player that makes the character, not the other way around.

Going into the new year, Red Bull Kumite 2019’s matches have set the tone for Street Fighter V. Season 5 has only just begun, but the invitational already has a standard of play that’ll be tough to reach. And with a consecutive winner of Red Bull Kumite, there’s no telling who can stop Fujimura in the coming season.