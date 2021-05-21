Gaming
World warriors return to Red Bull Kumite London this weekend
The cage opens once more in London for Red Bull Kumite and we’ve got a primer of the explosive offline Street Fighter V action to come.
The return of Red Bull Kumite means the return of high-level offline fighting games – something that the scene has been missing for over a year now – and this year’s invitational looks set not to disappoint. It’s not just fans of Street Fighter that will be satiated as the cage is also opening up for the world of anime fighters. The upcoming Guilty Gear Strive is joining the menu, making the highly-anticipated event bigger than ever.
The new location is situated at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere in London – which has been heavily modified to properly showcase the rich fighting game history from the previous events – and with the world’s best players at the ready, many more memorable moments will be made. As Street Fighter V is hot off a brand new shift in the meta from a massive update, and Guilty Gear Strive is changing drastically from the first beta presented to the public, the matches from both games will set the pace for the rest of the season.
Champions face off
It wouldn’t be a proper Red Bull Kumite without the athletes at the sticks. Street Fighter V EVO Champion Masato ‘Bonchan’ Takahashi, who has been training ever since he took a break from competition, is venturing over to London with his Karin and Sagat combo in hand. His teammates include the formidable Street Fighter V Capcom Cup champion Tsunehiro ‘Gachikun’ Kanamori and after a year of almost exclusively online play and training, the pair will be ready to test themselves against the rest of the world.
They will be facing off against an army of returnees. The god of footsies Victor ‘PUNK’ Woodley joins heavy hitters such as recent Capcom Cup winner Derek ‘Idom’ Ruffin, as well as EVO winners Hajime ‘Tokido’ Taniguchi, Olivier ‘Luffy’ Hay and Benjamin ‘Problem X’ Simon. The bruising boxer Bryant ‘Smug’ Huggins makes another appearance with his Balrog, as does the master of the dark hadou Houmaid ‘Takamura’ Rabie using Akuma and Arman ‘Phenom’ Hanjani with his array of characters.
Wild cards enter the mix
There are always new faces in the mix and this roster is no stranger to letting newcomers prove their mettle. After proving his worth in the Last Chance Qualifier, Shaquille ‘JONES’ Jones and his fiery Ken take the stage for the first time. Claude ‘Hurricane’ Eric Diboti’s Cammy has been terrorising the European scene and will be set loose upon any who are in bracket’s path. Dhalsim extraordinaire Nathan ‘Mister Crimson’ Massol is another newcomer stretching into the cage, as well as the icy cold set play of Kawano and poisonous FANG user Alfonso ‘VegaPatch’ Martínez to round out the rest.
GG exhibition
Street Fighter V isn’t the only thing on the menu for this edition of Red Bull Kumite, as the event will showcase an exhibition of the newest Guilty Gear game with top players from around the world. Dominique ‘Sonic Fox’ McLean, Jonathan ‘Tyrant’ Parkes, Joan ‘Shanks’ Namay Millones, Goichi ‘GO1’ Kishida, Marwan ‘Wawa’ Berthe and William ‘Leffen’ Hjelte join Eli ‘Lost Soul’ Rabada, Kenichi ‘Ogawa’ Ogawa, Samitto, Nage and FAB to take Guilty Gear Strive to the limit before the game is officially released.
In addition to the matches, the two-day show will include in-depth interviews with the developer Arc System Works and more. If you didn’t get enough Guilty Gear Strive during the betas, Red Bull Kumite’s high-level play will definitely quench your thirst.
Red Bull Kumite London goes down May 22-23 and you can watch all the action live on twitch.tv/redbull.