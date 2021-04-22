Gaming
© Red Bull/Capcom
Red Bull Kumite London: Pro Street Fighter V is back!
Get ready, the prestigious fighting game tournament is coming to the UK next month and marks one of the first major offline events of the year.
Red Bull Kumite, the fighting game tournament like no other, is back for 2021 and in a brand-new locale to boot: the Red Bull Gaming Sphere. Red Bull Kumite Londonis an exciting new edition for the series and will mark one of the first major offline Street Fighter V events of 2021 after a year of online tournaments.
The highly anticipated invitational will feature a showcase of the upcoming fighting game Guilty Gear Strive on Saturday, May 22 as well as an exclusive Street Fighter V tournament on Sunday May 23, featuring 16 of the world’s top players.
A new format, a new venue
Red Bull Kumite London will bring together 16 of the best Street Fighter V competitors to battle live for fans to crown a single champion. Originally held in Paris from 2015 to 2018, the competition was moved to Japan in 2019 as a nod to the spiritual home of Street Fighter. For the 2021 edition, the event is coming to London for the very first time.
To kick off the weekend, Red Bull Kumite London will feature an exclusive showcase of brand-new fighting game Guilty Gear Strive, incorporating competitions with pros, in-depth interviews with developer Arc System Works and more. The showcase will host 12 prominent players from the fighting game community. The showcase will be streamed over a six-hour special show that will make sure fans and players learn everything they need to know ahead of Guilty Gear Strive’s official release in June 2021.
Street Fighter V returns to the arena
On Sunday, the action-packed Street Fighter V tournament will take place. One of the most exciting spectacles in the esports calendar, 16 players from across the globe will battle it out across a 10-hour live stream.
The event will include 15 of the greatest players the game has to offer – as well as one additional UK player who has earned a place among the stars by winning the Last Chance Qualifier UK on May 2. Check out the full list of entrants here, then get ready: the new Street Fighter season is about to kick off, in a big way.
Watch the Red Bull Kumite London event live on May 22 and 23 on twitch.tv/redbull and youtube.com/redbullgaming and stay up to date with all the news on the Red Bull Kumite event page.