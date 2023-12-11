Just a few weeks ago T1 cemented their legacy as the best League of Legends organisation ever by winning a fourth World Championship in their home country of South Korea. But we thought they could do with another challenge before the year was out, so we flew them to Berlin to face off against some of the best teams Europe has to offer, back to back, all on the same day.

Red Bull League of Its Own saw the world champions T1 take on BIG, NNO Old, Karmine Corp, Team Heretics and G2 Esports back-to-back on a single day. But to make things even harder for the champs, for the first four matches of the event, any champion that had already been picked by either team in any of T1's matches would be banned for future games. This meant by the time they faced off against Team Heretics, there would be 30 champions out of action before the draft even started.

The event provided some entertaining matches and quite a few surprises, with a full day of international League of Legends action taking place at the Velodrom in Berlin, Germany. These are some of the most memorable moments from the day.

01 Vizicsacsi vs Zeus

In T1’s first match of the event they faced off against German team BIG and the big talking point from the early stages of the match was the battle between the top laners. T1’s world championship-winning star Choi ‘Zeus’ Woo-je found himself in a surprisingly difficult match-up against LEC veteran Tamás ‘Vizicsacsi’ Kiss, who was once knocked out of Worlds by T1 and was looking for revenge.

The first battle came when BIG tried to gank Zeus and managed to bring him down low before backup from T1 arrived and somehow the Korean team managed to get first blood. This would set the scene for the next few minutes as the top laners battled it out, with Zeus usually taking the advantage, but only by the slightest of margins.

With barely any health remaining, Vizicsacsi utilised the tower to make an incredible play, despite the disadvantage – and was able to turn the tables, slaying Zeus with an outplay that will go down in the history books. This is why Vizicsacsi is considered one of the best EU top laners, ever.

02 Faker picks Azir

With the format of Red Bull League of Its Own banning T1 from picking any champions that had already appeared on the Rift in the tournament, it was expected that we would see some unusual picks from the team. But like any world champion, Lee ‘Faker’ Sang-hyeok decided he wanted to win and play the champions he is best at, so in game two against NNO Old he picked Azir, the champion he made headlines with at Worlds.

Faker showed why he is the GOAT © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

Unsurprisingly, he once again made one of the most difficult champions in the game look easy, and while he may not have made as many of the highlight plays as he did at Worlds, he still showed why he should be feared on the champion.

03 The LEC’s newest team shows what they are made of

Karmine Corp are set to enter the LEC for the first time in 2024, and while this roster likely won't be the one we see when they enter the Rift in Europe’s top league for the first time, the core of the team is expected to stay the same – and they showed just what they can do at Red Bull League of Its Own. They absolutely dominated NNO in their first match, and then went toe to toe with T1 later in the day.

They may not have beaten the world champions, but they put up a strong fight and until the nine-minute mark they were practically even, even having a kill lead. It was clear that T1 were the stronger team, especially in the mid-game efficiency, but when it came to the chaos of fights, KCorp played about as well as you could expect.

04 Keria gets 11 kills on Caitlyn

It was clear that T1 were here to have fun in their matches, but even so, no one expected the team’s support, Ryu ‘Keria’ Min-seok, to pick up 11 kills against Karmine Corp, topping the kill count for the game.

Playing Caitlyn, Keria decided they would be the carry for this game and showed what he could do when he could output the damage. Keria ended 11/5/9, and we are sure he was telling the team he should get to do this more often as they walked off stage.

05 T1 pull out a Worlds-level draft despite 35 champ bans

T1 were in good spirits throughout the event © Marcel Lämmerhirt/Red Bull Content Pool

With T! unable to pick any champ that had appeared in one of their previous games, it meant that by the time they reached game four against Team Heretics, 30 champions used earlier in the day were banned, and Heretics still had the usual five bans to use against them. But T1’s champ pool is so large that they still managed to pull out a draft that would not have looked out of place at Worlds.

The bot lane featured Xayah and Rakan, while Faker took Akali, as was the case in game three of the World Final just a few weeks ago. It was only on the top side where things got a little unusual, with a Wukong in the jungle and Lucian in the top lane, but even then you wouldn’t question it if T1 picked this in a normal format!

06 G2 Esports dominate T1 In the early game

We knew that G2 would likely be the biggest challenge for T1 at Red Bull League of Its Own, but G2 having a two-kill lead as well as a significant gold lead at three minutes into the game was not something many predicted. While it wasn’t perfect, some solid early aggression set the tempo early on and showed that G2 were here to win.

It looked like T1 were starting to claw back some of the gold lead G2 had, some more solid fights from the Europeans meant that at 10 minutes G2 had eight kills to T1’s two and crucially a 2k gold lead. As G2 started to move around the map and take objectives they had a massive advantage off the back of their early game success.

07 G2 upset the world champions with perfect fights

G2 managed to take down the world champs © Marius Faulhaber/Red Bull Content Pool

The matchup that we didn’t get to see at Worlds did not disappoint, with G2 taking one of the most impressive wins we have seen in League of Legends this year. Following on from the dominant early game, G2 managed to win what felt like every single fight and take down the reigning world champions.

There were brief glimmers of hope for T1, including them taking Baron, but quickly G2 took them out nullifying that advantage and further increasing their lead. From there T1 almost looked shaken, making some mistakes that you might not expect and G2 capitalised perfectly to take the win and restore some credibility for Europe after a difficult year.

With G2 getting the final victory of the day the crowd, who had been loud all event, were sent home happy with a home team win. But throughout the event, it was clear that everyone was here to see some great League of Legends, and get the chance to watch the best team in the world play live in Europe, something that we don’t get to see too often.

The unique format and countless star players that graced the stage at Red Bull League of Its Own made this an event that will live long in the memory of everyone who attended and watched from home.