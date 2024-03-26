Breaking
Dance
Which dance duos will be battling at Red Bull Lords Of The Floor?
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor will take place in Seattle, USA, on April 6, and will feature 16 dance duos that are hoping to make their mark or take care of unfinished business.
After more than two decades, Red Bull Lords Of The Floor is back. The global duo dance battle returns to celebrate the history of breaking and spotlight the future of the community. Hosted by stand-up comedian and actor Jo Koy, the event will take place at Seattle’s WAMU theatre on April 6.
Fourteen international duos have already been chosen and two more duos will be chosen in the prelims. Find out which crews will be at Red Bull Lords Of The Floor below.
01
Style Elements: Ronnie Ruen and Crumbs
- Name: Ronnie Ruen
- Age: 39
- Hometown: Montebello, California
- Bio: Ronnie Ruen has dedicated his life to b-boying. With a collection of championship titles, he's on a mission to push the boundaries of what's possible within the dance form. Catch him battling, judging and teaching around the world, spreading the love for hip-hop culture one move at a time.
- Name: Crumbs
- Age: 44
- Hometown: Modesto, California
- Bio: Crumbs is a multiple b-boy champion and a member of Style Elements Crew. Crumbs is best known for his unorthodox approach to breaking – from his intricate thread combinations to unique blow-ups. He's also the innovator behind stacking and he prides himself on his original approach.
02
Massive Monkees: Jeromeskee and Twixx
- Name: Jeromeskee
- Age: 41
- Hometown: Renton, Washington
- Bio: Jeromeskee is a co-founder of Massive Monkees, a hip-hop/breaking crew with two world champion titles and appearances on US TV shows and NBA half-time displays. He has judged contests, taught workshops, choreographed music videos and competed worldwide. He's also the founder of Massive Break Challenge, a youth-breaking league.
- Name: Twixx
- Age: 42
- Hometown: Seattle, Washington
- Bio: Twixx has been dancing for 28 years, gaining experience in the styles of breaking, popping, locking, and hip-hop. He has won numerous b-boy titles with his crew, Massive Monkees, including B-Boy Summit 2000, World B-Boy Championships 2004, R16 World Championships 2012 and Hip Hop Internationals 2013.
03
Project Soul: Hong 10 and Physicx
- Name: Hong 10
- Age: 39
- Hometown: Seoul, South Korea
- Bio: Hong 10 has achieved legendary status on the worldwide breaking scene as a three-time Red Bull BC One champion. A member of 7 Commandoz crew, Flow XL and Red Bull BC One All Stars, he earned his iconic reputation through his ability to constantly innovate moves within breaking. His eponymous Hong 10 freeze is a popular variation on an inverted headstand freeze.
- Name: Physicx
- Age: 39
- Hometown: Haman, South Korea
- Bio: Physicx started breaking with his friends in 1996, and is a member of Rivers Crew, Floorgangz and a leader of Brother Green Crew. He's collected a range of international breaking competition wins, including the UK B-Boy Championship in 2004 and the R16 World Final in 2007. Among many other signature moves, he is renowned for his long elbow spins.
04
Skill Methodz: Flea Rock and Luigi
- Name: Flea Rock
- Age: 41
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
- Bio: Fle Rock discovered breaking at the age of 11. He went on to pursue his dance career in New York and Los Angeles, starring in films and commercials, touring the world with major artists and competing in breakdancing competitions. He's also the founder of First Class Hip Hop Academy.
- Name: Luigi
- Age: 37
- Hometown: Orlando, Florida
- Bio: Luigi is a world champion and renowned dancer who has won numerous breaking competitions around the world and has performed with Justin Bieber, Madonna and Janet Jackson. From the underground scene to Hollywood, Rosado is dedicated to preserving the essence of breaking across all realms of the culture.
05
Rhythm Bugz: Iron Monkey and Erik Thoro
- Name: Iron Monkey
- Age: 46
- Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
- Bio: Iron Monkey Hallman’s b-boy journey started around the age of seven in Reseda, California, where he met B-Boy Barmack and B-Boy Ivan. He quickly became a member of the famous Rock Force Crew and won many of the top battles. As an innovator of power moves, Hallman is known for his speed, agility, and dynamic style.
- Name: Erik Thoro
- Age: 46
- Hometown: Fresno, California
- Bio: Erik Thoro has been breaking since 1992. In 2002, he participated in Lords of the Floor as a member of the Rhythm Bugz, one of the original Great 8 crews. Since then, he has travelled internationally for breaking competitions. He currently resides in Tucson, Arizona.
06
Boogie Brats: K-Mel and Prada-G
- Name: K-Mel
- Age: 44
- Hometown: The Bronx, New York
- Bio: K-Mel is a living legend of breaking with a signature style called “brand new old school.” His blend of musicality and freestyle has earned him the nickname the Michael Jordan of breaking. He’s won numerous titles over his decades-long career, including the 2002 Red Bull Lords of the Floor. He now resides in Los Angeles.
- Name: Prada-G
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Bio: Prada-G discovered breaking at the age of seven and spent his early years under the mentorship of K-Mel and Casper. Today, he represents X-Mob, Concrete Allstars, and Squadron. He’s won numerous titles, including the 2014 Silverback Open and the 2012 Red Bull BC One San Diego Cypher, and has toured with Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and Chris Brown.
07
Junior and Lilou
- Name: Junior
- Age: 42
- Hometown: Évry, France
- Bio: Junior is a B-Boy, dancer, choreographer and comedian. His victory at Germany's Battle of the Year competition in 2001 cemented his status as a top-ranking b-boy, and he went on to branch out into collaborations with prestigious brands including Fendi and Mercedes. He currently judges and teaches breaking around the world.
- Name: Lilou
- Age: 39
- Hometown: Lyon, France
- Bio: As a self-taught b-boy, Lilou started developing his skills in 1997 and by 1999 was earning respect on the scene as a co-founder of French B-Boy collective Pockemon Crew. A two-time Red Bull BC One World Champion, Lilou has built a formidable reputation as one of breaking's most popular characters, celebrated for his musical dexterity, playfulness and creativity.
08
Havikoro: Marley the Creative and Palmer
- Name: Marley the Creative
- Age: 44
- Hometown: Houston, Texas
- Bio: Marley the Creative is a dancer, b-boy, poet, writer, author and activist. He's been dancing for over 20 years with the Havikoro crew. He has participated in dance competitions, educational initiatives and performances across over 50 countries. He's also an accomplished author and poet who uses the arts as a tool to reach out and connect.
- Name: Palmer
- Age: 38
- Hometown: Houston, Texas
- Bio: Palmer has gathered knowledge from the originators, leaders, and innovators in breaking over the past 20 years. From the moment he first witnessed breaking at a house party, he turned his artistic observations into a breaking style that calls attention to specific details and mastery of flow.
09
Queen Vision: Logistx and India
- Name: Logistx
- Age: 20
- Hometown: Chula Vista, California
- Bio: Logistx Edra is an artist-athlete from Chula Vista but now lives in Miami. She represents crews BreakinMIA and Underground Flow as a world champion b-girl, taking the titles at Silver Back Open 2018 and Red Bull BC One World Final 2021. Edra prioritises love and light in her work, life and art.
- Name: India
- Age: 17
- Hometown: The Hague, Netherlands
- Bio: India represents the Heavy Hitters crew and Hustlekidz. She started her breaking journey in 2014, and in 2022, she took the breaking world by storm by earning Dutch, European, and World champion titles in six months. At only 17 years old, she captivates audiences with her style.
10
Style Vale-Tudo: Taisuke and Ami
- Name: Taisuke
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Sasebo City, Japan
- Bio: Taisuke is famous for his explosive style. He started breaking at the age of seven and is now a member of The Floorriorz crew and Red Bull BC One All Stars. Taisuke is known for his signature moves, including one he calls Def Air. He is a BOTY WF 2015-2017 winner and was runner-up at the 2008 and 2014 Red Bull BC One World Finals.
- Name: Ami
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Kawasaki, Japan
- Bio: Ami was first introduced to dance at the age of six. In 2018, she made history by becoming the first b-girl to win the Red Bull BC One World Final. She went on to become the first b-girl to join Red Bull BC One All Stars. She's known for her clean style, smooth flow, sharp footwork and explosive power moves.
11
The Squadron: Victor and El Nino
- Name: Victor
- Age: 29
- Hometown: Kissimmee, Florida
- Bio: Victor has been dancing for 20 years. At the age of six, he was introduced to the art of breaking from his dad and brothers. Today he's now known for his blend of old-school moves and new styles. He's a two-time Red Bull BC One world champion and the Undisputed World B-Boy Series winner. He is a core member of Squadron crew, MF Kidz and the Red Bull BC One All Stars.
- Name: El Nino
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
- Bio: El Nino won Lords of the Floor when he was just 11 years old. Since then, he's been crowned the champion of Freestyle Sessions four times and today is president of the Floor Lords, a Boston-based crew that fosters creativity through hip-hop dance with local youth.
12
Team Vinotinto: Alvin and Lil G
- Name: Alvin
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Caracas, Venezuela
- Bio: B-Boy Alvin was born in Colombia and grew up in Venezuela. He started breaking in 2007 and has already made a name for himself through his dancing with Vinotinto and Formless Corp. His win at Criollo Style 1v1 led him to further international competitions, and he now holds titles from multiple competitions on global stages.
- Name: Lil G
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Caracas, Venezuela
- Bio: Lil G started breaking in 2001 and is currently a member of several crews – Speedy Angels, Red Bull BC One All Stars, Team Vinotinto and Criollo Style. Famous for creative combos and taking power moves to the next level, Lil G has competed in five Red Bull BC One World Finals.
13
Lee and Menno
- Name: Lee
- Age: 23
- Hometown: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Bio: Lee has been a member of the Dutch crew The Ruggeds since the age of nine. He’s won many titles, including Red Bull BC One E-Battle in 2021 and is a member of the Red Bull BC One All Stars. When he’s not competing, performing, or touring, Lee makes music under the alter ego Waterbreh.
- Name: Menno
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Rotterdam, Netherlands
- Bio: Menno is a world champion with one of the most original styles on the breaking scene. A member of Hustle Kidz crew, Def Dogz and Red Bull BC One All Stars, Menno grew up inspired by famous b-boys, and has won almost every major solo title there is. He started breaking in 2001 and is now respected worldwide for his fluid transitional style.
14
Sweet Technique: Stripes and Fléau
- Name: Stripes
- Age: 36
- Hometown: Jacksonville, Florida
- Bio: Stripes has been breaking for 20 years. As a representative of Main Ingredientz, Flipside Kingz and Sweet Technique, Stripes is known for his powerful yet seamless style that's graced a multitude of stages and clinched him numerous titles, including Unbreakable 2018, Outbreak Europe 2019 and Hip Opsession 2012.
- Name: Fléau
- Age: 28
- Hometown: Montréal, Canada
- Bio: Fléau is a b-boy, event organiser, actor and filmmaker. He's been involved in street dance since childhood and is the co-creator of the renowned breaking competition Skillz O'Meter. His directorial debut was Decypher, a documentary that traces the evolution of breaking in Montréal.
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor will take place at Seattle’s WAMU theatre on Saturday, April 6th, and tickets are now available for purchase. For those unable to attend, the event will be live-streamed on Red Bull BC One channels. Tickets and additional information can be found here.