Breaking
© Little Shao/Red Bull Media House
Breaking
Find out which breakers reigned supreme at Red Bull Lords Of The Floor
B-Boy Menno and B-Boy Stripes came out on top in Seattle, Washington, as Red Bull Lords Of The Floor made a triumphant return.
On Saturday, April 6, breaking crews from across the world gathered at Seattle’s WAMU Theater for Red Bull Lords Of The Floor. Sixteen duos of b-boys and b-girls showcased gravity-defying moves, flawless footwork and impressive freezes as they battled for the prestigious title.
After an evening of showstopping battles, B-Boy Menno and B-Boy Stripes competed against Lil G and Alvin in a hugely entertaining final. With their signature and innovative style considered one of the most influential in modern breaking, it was Menno and Stripes who were crowned 2024 Red Bull Lords Of The Floor winners.
“There were a lot of people in the original Red Bull Lords of the Floor line-up that I looked up to when I was younger. This is one of the most iconic competitions I can be a part of, so it has a different value to me than any other battle. I was just happy to touch that stage,” Menno shared following the win.
Stripes added: “This is one of the first breaking competitions I had ever seen. I would watch the clips of the first Red Bull Lords of the Floor on my school computer. The fact that the competition came back was already enough. Even if I wasn’t in it, I would still be hyped that it’s back.”
Meet the Red Bull Lords Of The Floor winners
Menno is a World Champion b-boy with one of the most original styles on the breaking scene. Hailing from the Netherlands, the three-time Red Bull BC One World Champion has won nearly every major solo championship title available. The multi-disciplinary artist got his start in breaking in 2001 and is respected worldwide for his fluid transitional style. He also represents Hustle Kidz crew, Def Dogz, and Red Bull BC One All Stars.
Florida based b-boy Stripes has been breaking for 20 years and has earned numerous titles for his powerful yet seamless style, including Unbreakable 2018, Outbreak Europe 2019 and Hip Opsession 2022. He is also a crew member of Main Ingredientz, Flipside Kingz and Sweet Technique.
The history of Red Bull Lords Of The Floor
This was the first time the historic breaking event had taken place in more than two decades since its inception as a tribute to the roots of breaking and its future.
Red Bull Lords Of The Floor made its debut in 2001 and marked a significant milestone in the evolution of competitive breaking, transforming the dance from a fringe art into a global phenomenon. As the blueprint for modern breaking competitions, the event laid the foundation for Red Bull BC One, an annual global 1v1 breaking competition.
Judges included a panel of respected breakers: B-Boy The End from South Korea’s Gamblerz Crew, a renowned breakdance luminary and Seattle-based B-Boy; Orb representing Circle of Fire, who competed in the 2001 edition of Red Bull Lords Of The Floor; B-Girl A.T. of Finland; B-Boy Storm, a pioneer of European hip-hop culture, and the legendary B-Girl Beta from Miami.
The memorable night paid tribute to breaking and hip-hop culture with beats provided by DJ Fleg and D.J. Mar Ski. The crowd enjoyed a special performance by hip-hop icon Common, while renowned stand-up comic and actor Jo Koy – who was the emcee at the original contest in 2001 – once again hosted the event.
Watch the full 2024 Red Bull Lords Of The Floor replay here.
Livestream
Watch as 16 international duos go head-to-head at global 2v2 crew battle Red Bull Lords of the Floor.