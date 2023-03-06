Pedro Burns in action at Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.
Find out who came out on top at Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo

Colombian athletes come to the fore as urban downhill and the Red Bull Cerro Abajo series takes to the streets of the Colombian city of Medellín.
Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo

On a weekend when Medellín played host to its first ever Red Bull Cerro Abajo urban downhill race it was apt that a Colombian athlete from the city took the honours at Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo in the second of three stops in the new racing series.
Juanfer Vélez took the win, posting a time of 1m 25.039s. His time was, incredibly, nearly two seconds faster than second placed athlete and fellow Colombian, Sebastian Holguín. Brazil's Lucas Borba slotted into third place with his time. Vélez was the last man down the course having posted the fastest qualifying time and was the overwhelming favourite going into the finals due to that quali performance.
Winning run

Juan Fernando Vélez takes the win on home soil! This is the 19-year-old's first Red Bull Cerro Abajo win.

Medellín and Comuna 13 star in a festival of urban downhill

Tomáš Slavík, the winner of the first stop of the Red Bull Cerro Abajo series at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo in Chile in mid-February, finished sixth. Slavík was not 100 percent going into this race, having suffered ankle ligament damage in his right leg from the Valparaíso race.
Set in the once notorious Comuna 13 district, a part of Medellín that used to be known for its criminality, but is now a thriving area of transformation, this Medellín course was short and sweet compared to the Chilean race at just 1.6km.
Felipe Rodriguez performs during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

Medellín welcomed a Cerro Abajo race to its city for the first time

Juanfer Velez performs during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

Comuna 13 residents and Medellín locals packed the streets to enjoy finals

Pedro Burns during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

There was little room to manoeuvre in the top section

Tomas Slavik performs during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

This wasn't a course for an enduro bike as Slavík found to his cost

Juanfer Vélez performs during Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

Vélez was lifted to his win by the energy of the Comuna 13 crowd

The heavily stair-based course was undoubtedly more technical in nature. The top of the route featured tight turns at the top, a long sweeping pedalling section in the middle, then a fast staircase section heading into the finish.
The race would ultimately be decided on those last set of stairs. Time could be made up if they were attacked at the right speed. This proved to be the case. Vélez and Holguín matched each others' times before that section, but then Vélez produced something magical.
Vélez was understandably emotional in the finishing area, with family and friends sharing his joy of winning in his home city.
"It's incredible to win my home race," he said. "This is what I've been training for. I'm overwhelmed by it all. I don't know where I found the time on the track. I just went as fast as I could and gave everything."
Juanfer Vélez and Sebastian Holguín celebrate at the end of the Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo race, at Comuna 13, Medellín in Colombia, on March 4, 2023.

Bedlam in the finish area as the Colombians celebrate Vélez's win

Juanfer Velez, Sebastian Holguín and Lucas Borba celebrate their podium places at Red Bull Medellin Cerro Abajo 2023 in Medellin, Colombia.

The 2023 Medellín podium: Sebastian Holguín, Juanfer Vélez, and Lucas Borba

Watch the replay

If you want to see all the runs from finals or want to relive the live broadcast of Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo, then watch below.

Watch the best urban MTB riders race the scenic streets of Colombia in Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo.

Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo results

Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo

Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo 2023 Finals

Rank

Person

Country

Time

1

Juanfer Vélez

Colombia

1m 25.039s

2

Sebastian Holguín

Colombia

1m 26.966s

3

Lucas Borba

Brazil

1m 27.558s

4

Gabriel Giovannini

Brazil

1m 28.076s

5

Pedro Ferreira

Chile

1m 28.905s

6

Tomáš Slavík

Czech Republic

1m 29.023s

7

Pablo Aguilar

Costa Rica

1m 30.058s

8

Pedro Burns

Chile

1m 30.550s

9

Mario Jarrín

Ecuador

1m 31.519s

10

Steven Ceballos

Colombia

1m 31.694s

11

Felipe Rodríguez

Colombia

1m 32.062s

12

Camilo Sánchez

Colombia

1m 32.204s

13

Sebastian Posada

Colombia

1m 32.626s

14

Juan Nuñez

Colombia

1m 36.128

15

Daniel Roura

Ecuador

1m 36.790s

16

Adrien Loron

France

2m 26.447s

The battle for the overall Red Bull Cerro Abajo title

With racing at Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo and Red Bull Medellín Cerro Abajo now complete all eyes now turns to Red Bull Guanajuato Cerro Abajo in Mexico, the last stop of Red Bull Cerro Abajo urban downhill series.
Vélez heads the running in the race for the Cerro Abajo overall series title on account of his win in Medellín and a second place at Valparaíso. He currently has a points total of 119. Slavík sits in second place on the overall with 77 points. Vélez has a 42 point lead over the Czech rider. The Brazilian Borba is currently third with 70 points.
Going into Guanajuato only these three have a chance of winning the first even Red Bull Cerro Abajo title. That race takes place on March 25. You can watch the title decider, live on Red Bull TV, from 11pm UTC.

Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2023 Overall Standings

Rank

Person

Country

Points

1

Juanfer Vélez

Colombia

119

2

Tomáš Slavík

Czech Republic

77

3

Lucas Borba

Brazil

70

4

Sebastian Holguín

Colombia

42

5

Gabriel Giovannini

Brazil

38

6

Camilo Sánchez

Colombia

25

7

Felipe Agurto

Chile

19

8

Pedro Ferreira

Chile

16

