After the incredible action we got to see last weekend in the Clash Royale and Brawl Stars competitions in Red Bull M.E.O. , the Hearthstone portion of the tournament had a lot to live up to. Both Supercell titles gave us some incredible action that saw new strategies, incredibly close matches that went down to the wire and, of course, a lot of celebration when the win was locked up. It was an amazing day of mobile gaming action and Blizzard's epic card battler would have to do something impressive to live up to it.

In the end, the event more than delivered, with top talent Nikos 'Nikosfas' Fasoulas taking a big win in impressive fashion, with both his semi final and the grand final going to all three games in nail-biting matches. We saw inventive decks, a few misplays and a ton of close matches, but it was Nikosfas who managed to outperform the competition on the day and walk away as Red Bull M.E.O. Hearthstone champion. This is how he did it.

The group stage

Nikosfas was drawn into Group A for the finals, alongside Lattosio, LLloKoJlaDhs, orNICOrynque and Riscen. Nikosfas actually lost his first match against orNICOrynque in the opening match of the group 2–0. This was a shock to everyone watching, as many had Nikosfas down as the obvious winner of Group A. He managed to turn around his play pretty quickly however, not dropping a single other match in the group stage to go 3–1 overall and comfortably make it out of the group stage.

The semi-final

When it came to the semis draw, Nikosfas probably wasn't overly pleased that he got drawn against another favourite from the competition, the UK's Paradox. Both players were tipped as potential winners at the start of the day, which let everyone know this would be a very hype semi-final. It didn't disappoint.

Once again, Nikosfas started off slowly in this one. Paradox ran a Highlander Mage in the opening game, with Nikosfas opting for a Warrior to kick-off the match. Paradox's deck was one that relied heavily on RNG and he was fortunate enough to get some, giving him the opening game and requiring Nikosfas to win the remaining two games in the series to make the final.

Nikosfas once again proved that a small slip up early on wouldn't put an end to his tournament hopes. He again returned with a Warrior deck and this time made it work against Paradox's Demon Hunter. At one point it did look like Paradox made a big mistake, miscalculating, and Nikosfas took advantage. He leapt onto this error quickly, though, and turned it into a big win and force a third game.

Game 3 saw a classic Demon Hunter vs Mage matchup, with Nicosfas on the Mage. At one point Paradox was up significantly, with 27 health to Nikosfas's 12, but as we all know, one big round can change a game in Hearthstone and that's what happened on turn nine, with Nikosfas dropping a board that was unkillable thanks to Dragonqueen Alexstrasza. Paradox knew he had no chance and conceded the round, letting Nikosfas advance to the final.

The grand final

The grand final was a matchup that few people would have predicted. Nikosfas had entered the tournament as a top contender and few were surprised to see him there, but his opponent, Matty17, was a bit of a shock finalist and was the firm underdog. He'd made it out of Group B with little trouble and then took down Ramses in the semi-final 2–0, showing that he certainly deserved to be there. Had you asked anyone at the start of the day if they thought he'd make the top two however and most would have said no.

Game one of the final kicked-off with Nikosfas on the Warrior and Matty17 on the Rouge. Things started out slow and cagey from both players, with neither dropping below 20 health until turn six. That's when Nikosfas was able to make a big play with a Bloodboil Brute that spelled the end of game one. Matty17 did try some last ditch defense, but it just wasn't possible, giving Nikosfas a big 1–0 lead in the final.

In game two, Nikosfas was back on his Mage that had served him well throughout the competition. Matty17 meanwhile, was on the Demon Hunter. The game went longer than you would anticipate, coming down to the wire. Nikosfas managed to set up a board that would have been lethal on the next turn, providing nothing went horribly wrong, but then Matty17 got a big draw, pulling out a Chaos Strike that gave him the lethal opportunity that he took with both hands to even up the series and force a deciding final game.

Game 3 was easily the biggest single game of Hearthstone of either player's career and with the winner taking home €25,000, the pressure was well and truly on. Nikosfas was again on his Mage, while Matty17 came onto the Rouge, which was a fairly even matchup on paper. The stage was set for a massively hype final game and it didn't disappoint.

With his deck tailored to the late game, Nikosfas was very casual in his early play, not really putting much down on the board and letting Matty17 put some damage on him. However, the RNG wasn't on Matty17's side and while his deck had the potential to end it in this early window, it just wasn't possible with his draws, which played into Nikosfas's hands.

Once again, his Dragonqueen Alexstrasza played straight into his hands, giving him some massive cards that forced Matty17 onto the defense. With so much on the board, all he could do was defend and from this position it only took a couple of turns for Nikosfas to force the win in convincing fashion. It was closer than he would have liked, but in the final game it was clear who was always in control of the match.