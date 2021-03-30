Part of this story Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 View Event Info

Competitors from 28 different countries battled each other over 11 months of gruelling competition and the very best of the 20,000 players battled in the finals. During the final round of Red Bull M.E.O. Season 3 , the Teamfight Tactics (TFT) and PUBG Mobile (West) World Championships took place.

If you missed some of the battle-royale action in the PUBG Mobile tournament or want to check out some of the compositions used by Teamfight Tactics masters, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve recapped everything that went down for you, so you can relive and learn from the best moments of Red Bull M.E.O.’s final weekend.

Teamfight Tactics Season 3 World Finals

The format of the Teamfight Tactics finals was an eight-player, five-round battle. Players were awarded points based on their finishes in every round. After five rounds, the player with the highest point total wins the championship.

The first round was marked by a dominant start from Overrated, a Turkish player currently ranked at 204 on the EUW TFT Ladder. His composition, based on Executioners, Adepts and Azir, helped him to a fairly easy victory with 33 health remaining.

In the second round the French player, La Tante A Louis, managed to find the perfect nine Cultists for his composition, which helped him overcome the Swiss professional TFT player Yanis.

The third round we again saw both Yanis and Overrated in the top three. While the round was very close, Overrated won, which boosted his placing to above Yanis once again. At this point, the difference between both players was just a few points.

An early exit for both Yanis and Overrated in round four meant that in round five, everything was still on the table. Both players could still easily secure victory with a high finish. Yanis once again opted in for Cultists, while Overrated opted in for the Executioners which helped him secure his first place. In round 5-5 of the fifth game, Yanis was holding on by the skin of his teeth with just 9 HP, while Overrated was sitting at a comfortable 42.

In round 6-2, Yanis was still holding on, but had to play Overrated. The Turkish player’s Kayle was just too much to handle for Yanis and he took the victory by slaying his M.E.O. rival with his signature composition. Congratulations Overrated, for being anything but!

PUBG Mobile World Finals (West)

In the western hemisphere PUBG Mobile Finals meanwhile, 16 teams battled against each other over six matches. Teams had two ways of scoring points; by staying alive longer, but also to incentivise aggressive play, for the number of kills they make.

In the first few rounds of the finals, three teams stole the limelight: QLASH EU, Futbolist and Evolution seemed to be the three contenders for the cup. The first match went to Evolution, who played a fairly slow and conservative match, only picking up five kills. They were awarded the full 20 points and seemed extremely strong going into the rest of the tournament.

In the first round, Futbolist were the kill leader with 11, but were knocked out by Evolution and S4KT who both only had five. This was likely a factor in Futbolist playing slightly less aggressively in the second round. They were coming close to another great finish but QLASH, however, were on an absolute roll. They slaughtered team after team, racking up an impressive 22 kills. In the end, QLASH fell to Gamespace Mediterranean College Esports, but the round results showed they meant business.

Round three was yet another extremely close battle between Futbolist, QLASH, Evolution and UW (who placed third). This round once again went to Evolution after a drawn-out endgame. Evolution won the round with just eight kills split between its four members, but it was enough for victory.

Then in round four, something remarkable happened; Turkish team Blaze suddenly picked up the pace. After a very slow start in the first three rounds, where they didn’t place in the top five once, they came out guns blazing, smashing the map, racking up 16 kills and a fairly easy first-place victory.

Then on the fifth map, both QLASH and Evolution dropped out early and Futbolist grabbed 10 kills with a chance for an easy first place in the final map. QLASH, Futbolist and Evolution were still extremely close in the finals standings, but just below them were Blaze.