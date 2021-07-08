It’s official, the epic mobile gaming tournament, Red Bull Mobile Esports Open is back for Season 4.

Last year, over 60,000 players from 28 countries took part, with the competition culminating in a series of nail-biting finals, held across a 12-day festival in virtual Istanbul. The festival included interactive mini-games and tours and was attended by the world’s top mobile gamers.

This year’s tournament is set to be even bigger and better than ever, as players from 30 countries get the chance to compete, win and build their reputation across a series of mobile games. PUBG MOBILE and League of Legends: Wild Rift have been announced as Season 4’s global feature games, with regional features including World Cricket Championship for India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

01 How does it work?

As always, Red Bull M.E.O. is free and open to all, meaning anyone can register and take a shot at the national and international titles. You don’t need any special credentials to get the chance to prove yourself in Red Bull M.E.O. As long as you’re from one of the participating countries, you‘ll be able to sign up when registrations open.

National competitions will be split into Qualifiers and Finals, with events taking place from July to December. Each country will have a dedicated PUBG Mobile competition and a number of European and Asian countries will have national competitions on the newly released League of Legends: Wild Rift mobile game.

As well as national events, Red Bull M.E.O. will include International Online Qualifiers and Regional Finals, taking place in Europe, South East Asia and the Middle East. European players will be battling for dominance in League of Legends: Wild Rift and competitors in South East Asia and the Middle East will be fighting for the international PUBG MOBILE crown. These international events will run from July to December.

02

We’ll be regularly updating the official Red Bull M.E.O. page with all the latest news and you can get in the zone for this year’s tournament by catching up on the highlights from Season 3 .

We can’t wait for another thrilling season of Red Bull M.E.O. and to meet the top mobile gamers from around the world. Think that’s you? Come and show us what you’ve got.