Gaming
Gaming
Red Bull Mobile Esports Open is back for Season 5
We're proud to announce the fifth season of Red Bull's Mobile Esports Open is starting in June! Do you have what it takes to become a champion?
We couldn't be more excited to announce that Red Bull M.E.O. is back for a fifth season, starting in June and running through to December. This year's tournament features some of the biggest mobile games in the world, including PUBG Mobile, World Cricket Championship, Hearthstone Battleground and many more.
This edition of the competition will be open to more than 20 countries, with the games varying by region. The games included for each region are based on their popularity in that area, with PUBG Mobile being the most represented in the tournament. There'll be both national and regional qualifiers and finals, giving players the chance to be recognised in their home countries and on the world stage.
The competition is fully open and free to enter, meaning that players from all backgrounds and walks of life can participate. There are also some huge prizes to be won for the top players – more details on this to come.
With mobile gaming now enjoyed by tens of millions of players all over the world, there's never been a better time to celebrate the most talented gamers in the space. In addition to the online qualifiers, a number of LAN events are planned throughout the year – stay tuned for updates on these via the Red Bull M.E.O. homepage.
Last year's event saw talent from more than 30 countries across South East Asia, Middle East and Europe compete in popular mobile games like League of Legends: Wild Rift and PUBG Mobile.
Shrey 'hackershrey9' Aggarwal, for example, is one star that emerged in last year's tournament, winning the World Cricket Championship 3 tournament in India.
"To emerge victorious after beating some of the best players in the country feels so special," Aggarwal said after his victory.
"I had a wonderful experience participating in the WCC competition at Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4. The format was interesting – we had to maximise our scores playing against the AI, and I was thrilled to finish on top of the leaderboard."
The first national qualifiers will commence in June. For further details about how to register, keep an eye on redbull.com/meo.