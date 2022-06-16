is back for a fifth season, starting in June and running through to December. This year's tournament features some of the biggest mobile games in the world, including PUBG Mobile, World Cricket Championship, Hearthstone Battleground and many more.

This edition of the competition will be open to more than 20 countries, with the games varying by region. The games included for each region are based on their popularity in that area, with PUBG Mobile being the most represented in the tournament. There'll be both national and regional qualifiers and finals, giving players the chance to be recognised in their home countries and on the world stage.