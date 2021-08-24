People said it couldn't be done, that Cities: Skylines was never going to work as an esport and that even if it was technically possible, it wouldn’t be entertaining at all. But those people were wrong, as the first-ever Cities: Skylines competitive event, Red Bull Metropolis, proved this past weekend.

With four of the best Cities: Skylines players in the world competing across a number of challenges specially designed to test their skills to the max, the action was non stop throughout the tournament. From building the best possible city with unlimited resources to fixing traffic riddled cities – and an epic final showdown that threw just about everything imaginable at the players – there was never a dull moment, proving that even the most unlikely games can be truly gripping competitive experiences.

On the day, the action came down to the wire resulting in a nail-biting finale. An epic final round, filled with drama, back and forth between the players and some interesting strategies resulted in memories that will last a lifetime. But just in case you missed it, this is everything that went down at Red Bull Metropolis.

Pushing the limits

Red Bull Metropolis started off with a bang, giving each of the four competitors effectively unlimited resources to go and build the best city possible in 30 minutes. With all buildings unlocked, unlimited tiles and money – and the only objective of growing the population as high as possible – the game was on.

This is no doubt a scenario that every fan of the game has played at some point or another, basically only being limited by your imagination and city building prowess, so it was the perfect way to kick off the first-ever competitive Cities: Skylines event.

In the end it was Biffa Plays who took the win in the opening round, building an idyllic coastal city with some nuclear power-backed industrial areas to take home the win. He seemed to do everything right in the situation he was given, showing just how good he is at the game, something that the casting team noticed early on.

“Biffa, I’ve got to say, is playing this like an absolute champ,” said caster Ghassan ‘Milosh’ Finge.

Making the mundane exciting

Building the ultimate city, defending against natural disasters and pushing the scientific limits of what is possible are just some of the more exciting and entertaining things you can do in Cities: Skylines. However, being a true city builder means managing some of the more mundane challenges that modern urbanisation presents and that was clear in the fourth challenge, Traffic Tragedy.

The concept was pretty simple as the players were presented with a city that was at a standstill. Clogged roads resulted in a city that was on the brink of collapse and the players had to fix it, all while making sure the population didn't drop, otherwise they would pick up a big points penalty and jeopardise their chances at the final.

This task offered up lots of different ways to play and each of the players went for pretty different strategies. Some went into super micro-management mode, making minor changes to road priority, lanes and speeds to try and help traffic flow better. Others chose to build detailed ferry routes, to move some traffic to the water, while some re-zoned entire islands to reduce the amount of traffic going to them.

That said, the highlight was the last-minute play from RTGame who built a ridiculous mountain full of interconnecting roads in a last-ditch effort to increase his traffic flow. This, combined with his other crazy interconnecting bridge roads that seemed to have some very difficult to drive inclines, resulted in him somehow getting a 100 percent traffic flow and taking the win in round four.

A final for the ages

By the end of the competition, just two players were left standing, with Biffa Plays and Quill18 competing for the title of Red Bull Metropolis champion. The final round, which was kept a total secret not only from the players but also the viewers until it played out in-game, saw both Mayors challenged with saving a city seemingly doomed to fail. Hurricanes, earthquakes, thunderstorms and meteors all rained down during the final round and the players had to cope as best as they could.

This was a frantic end to what had mostly been a relaxed event. Whereas other rounds had focused on intelligent city building and problem-solving that could take a lot of planning, this was all about putting out fires, sometimes literally. With areas of the city constantly being destroyed, the players not only had to fix the damage, they also had to keep the population happy, as well as nice and high.

This one really came down the wire. Even as the round ended there was no clear winner, with the hidden ratings being the deciding factors. In the end it was Biffa Plays who pulled out the impressive win, just edging past Quill18 by one single point to become the first ever Red Bull Metropolis champion.