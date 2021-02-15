Get to know all things Annie Mac Presents in the Red Bull Music AAA podcast

Red Bull Music AAA is a brand new podcast that goes behind the scenes at the UK's biggest, most forward-thinking clubs and festival brands. Hosted by Jaguar, we give you an Access All Areas pass to the promoters, DJs and clubbers that keep the scene beating, and ask them what it takes to become successful in the industry.

DJ, radio host and all-round UK icon Annie Mac and the team let us in and share the secrets behind the success of Annie Mac Presents, her event series and music community with the finger on the pulse of dance music talent.

Jaguar joins them while they're amidst the first-ever AMP London – which saw gigs and lectures across the capital – and during the fifth edition of their festival based in Malta, Lost & Found, uncovering how Annie and team set up the major event series. She also squeezes out some tips if you're thinking of putting on your own events.

From starting her career as a radio DJ, Annie’s manager Lucy Coates explains why they decided to start events under her name. How it worked alongside her compilations and role within the UK dance music scene – and of course how they designed that iconic AMP logo. Also featuring interviews with Skream , Paul Woolfood and Prospa , here's a deep dive into the world of one of the UK's biggest DJs and presenters.