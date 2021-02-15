Dive into the fantastical world of Boomtown in Red Bull Music AAA podcast
© Jody Hartley
Huge production, immersive adventures and ground-shaking basslines – there's nowhere quite like Boomtown. In this new podcast episode, discover how this city in a field became a UK festival favourite.
Published on
Red Bull Music AAA is a brand new podcast that goes behind the scenes at the UK's biggest, most forward-thinking clubs and festival brands. Hosted by Jaguar, we give you an Access All Areas pass to the promoters, DJs and clubbers that keep the scene beating and ask them what it takes to become successful in the industry.
Listen in the player below, or click here to stream or download on Spotify, Apple or Amazon.
In this episode, Jaguar takes a trip to a particularly windy instalment of Boomtown, the 60,000 strong Winchester festival that has become the highlight of any bass head's calendar. It's an event like no other, a sprawling pop-up city where everything from music to theatre and circus performers to carnival celebrations are wrapped up into an immersive storyline that evolves year on year. Its soundtrack: anything goes. Drum'n'bass heavyweights, reggae trailblazers, punk upstarts, even sounds from the fringes like gabba and psytrance all melt together into the Boomtown ecosystem. But what does it take to pull off an event of this size, scale and concept?
Jaguar speaks to a range of Boomtown's team – including its founders, production masterminds, theatre and concept leads – to discover what goes on behind the scenes and how many hardworking hands put the festival together each year. We also learn more about their pioneering sustainability initiative, Green Mission, and the practices implemented across every stage of the festival to put the environment first.
Plus, listen to on-the-ground interviews with Eats Everything, Kings of the Rollers, Alborosie, High Contrast and Mella Dee, plus avid festival-goers and characters, to find out why there's nowhere like Boomtown.
Listen to more of the Red Bull Music AAA podcasts at the link below: