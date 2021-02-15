Discover how FLY became one of Scotland's best nights in Red Bull Music AAA
In this new podcast episode, we go behind the scenes at FLY – the Edinburgh club night and festival pushing local talent into the spotlight.
In this episode, Jaguar meets the team behind Edinburgh’s FLY, a brand that has been a staple of the Scottish electronic music scene since it began back in 2013. Founded by Tom Ketley as a passion project while training as a stockbroker, it's quickly grown into one of the country's most influential house and techno nights and has helped break the careers of now-famed residents like Denis Sulta and Jasper James.
Still held every Friday at the maze-like complex of Cabaret Voltaire, over the years FLY's residents have expanded, bookings have become bigger and the night showing no signs of slowing down. In 2017, they even launched the biannual festival branch, FLY Open Air, at two stunning Edinburgh locations, Hopetoun House and Princes Street Gardens. So how did it reach these heights?
Tom tells all about how he went from flyering at a "cheesy nightclub" as a student to launching the party with a drive to support the Scottish scene and how he overcame all the challenges the nightlife industry has thrown him along the way.
We also hear from Denis, Jasper, Theo Kottis and Big Miz about how FLY has given them a both platform and community to hone their craft, taking their careers to the next level. Plus, tune in for a sneak peek into discussions about a future camping festival in Scotland – and find out why a council cleaner with a ride-on street sweeper kept FLY alive.
Listen to other episodes of the Red Bull Music AAA podcast here: