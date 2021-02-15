Discover how FLY became one of Scotland's best nights in Red Bull Music AAA

In this episode, Jaguar meets the team behind Edinburgh’s FLY, a brand that has been a staple of the Scottish electronic music scene since it began back in 2013. Founded by

Tom Ketley

as a passion project while training as a stockbroker, it's quickly grown into one of the country's most influential house and techno nights and has helped break the careers of now-famed residents like

Denis Sulta

and

Jasper James

.